If you’ve bought a driver in the past 15 years, you likely have an adjustable hosel. While these hosels state their intended effect on ball flight with labels such as ‘lower’ and ‘higher’, have you wondered just how much difference these settings actually make?

I was equally as curious and took it upon myself to head into the Golf Monthly Performance Lab and use my Foresight Sports QuadMax launch monitor to gather the data. Do the extreme settings drastically change the numbers, or is it just a placebo effect?

My goal was simple - test my TaylorMade Qi4D 8° driver across the four main settings on offer - standard, lower, higher, and upright. To make sure the club's adjustability was the only real variable, I kept my delivery as consistent as possible, maintaining a clubhead speed around 114 to 115 mph and my usual upward angle of attack of about 4.5° to 5.0°.

Sam De'Ath adjusting the TaylorMade Qi4D Driver (Image credit: Future)

I started with the driver in its standard setting, as that was what I was originally fitted into around a year ago. As someone who has a decent amount of clubhead speed and delivers a positive angle of attack, the stated 8° loft provided a nice blend of launch and spin to keep the ball in the air for a fairly optimal time.

This baseline setting delivered a high ball speed of 167.9 mph and a dynamic loft of 16.2°. By producing a highly optimal launch angle of 12.5° and a spin rate of 2,284 rpm, it gave me a carry distance of 293.4 yards - a number I’d be thrilled with on the golf course. However, I had a feeling there was more distance in store.

Clicking the wrench to the Lower setting and reducing the loft to 6°, I didn’t quite realise the ride I was in for. With less loft on the face, I was expecting ball speed to increase, and it did. Just. But that wasn't the whole story.

Changing the Qi4D driver into the lower setting took 2° of loft off and will slightly open the face at address (Image credit: Future)

I saw it climb to 168mph, and while I was naturally expecting a more penetrating flight, I wasn’t prepared for the low-spinning missiles that followed. While my carry fell a couple of yards, my overall distance increased to 314.5 yards due to the sub-2000rpm spin rates and my launch angle dropping to 10.7°.

With that though, my strike became extremely unpredictable, and due to seeing such a lack of loft on the clubface, I think I was subconsciously leaning back to try and increase launch. While this worked on the odd drive, the ball flights projected on the screen resembled something of a fireworks display, with tracers flying all over the place.

The data and ball flights gathered from a Foresight Sports QuadMax Launch Monitor (Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, I gained speed and overall distance, but if you play your golf on courses that are narrow from the tee, perhaps think twice before reaching into your bag for the wrench.

Given my naturally fast swing speed and upward attack angle, I fully anticipated the higher setting to be a distance killer, and the launch monitor firmly backed up my theory.

By physically adding loft, you introduce more backspin at impact, which causes the ball to balloon up into the air rather than fly with forward momentum. My dynamic loft jumped to a high of 17.6°, launching noticeably higher at 13.7° and spiking the spin rate, right up to 2,528 rpm.

The additional loft produced more of a glancing blow, the ball speed also dropped to 166.4 mph, and I recorded my shortest carry (285.7 yards) and shortest total distance (301.6 yards) of the session.

Sam De'Ath in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab conducting the experiment (Image credit: Future)

While my carry dropped when lofting up to 10°, as we head into the winter here in the UK and the fairways become softer, you’ll want to rely on carry as roll becomes almost non-existent.

When lofting up, you’ll also marginally close the face angle, and this was immediately noticeable during this test. I religiously saw a high, towering draw, albeit turning into a hook when my strike shifted a little too far towards the toe.

"Before you buy a whole new driver to cure a certain miss, check your hosel. A few clicks of a hosel might be the most efficient, cost-free swing fix you could ask for." Sam De'Ath

Finally, I tested the Upright setting, which stands the shaft slightly more vertical at address to alter the lie angle pointing the clubface more left (for a right handed) and promoting a draw-biased ball flight. I expected the raw distance numbers to closely mirror the standard setting, just with a different start line and curvature.

Because I was simply adjusting the lie angle and not the loft, the launch and spin characteristics remained incredibly stable and similar to the standard setting. My dynamic loft was 15.9°, producing a launch angle of 12.8° and a healthy 2,264 rpm of spin - data remarkably close to my ‘baseline’ numbers.

The club data and strike locations gathered and shown in Foresight Sports Premier software (Image credit: Future)

It gave me a very respectable 288.5 yards of carry and 305.6 yards of total distance, while proving to be a highly effective way to tweak the club's face-to-path relationship to quiet down my ball flight that likes to fall right, all without sacrificing the baseline efficiency of the driver. If you’re someone who suffers from a slice, give this a go.

Whether you’re searching for more distance, a higher flight, or to promote a desired ball flight, I can categorically say that a few clicks with your wrench can help you do just that. Changing the hosel setting directly alters the stated loft, which I've proven has a huge impact on your launch and spin characteristics.

The Upright setting is a great option for those who typically suffer from a slice off the tee (Image credit: Future)

One final point to make is that I've put this to the test with a golfer who swings the club at around 88mph, with his fitted driver. The overall ball flights and spin numbers behaved very much in the same way mine did when making the loft adjustments.

The only difference was his carry dropped significantly more than mine, relative to his usual carry yardage (around 210 yards). We saw a loss of around 22 yards of carry, likely due to a lack of speed with too little loft presented on the club.

Sam De'Ath testing the hosel settings in the Golf Monthly Performance Lab (Image credit: Future)

My expectations ahead of the experiment were largely matched by what I saw on my launch monitor, but it was seriously interesting to see just how much the ball flights differed when tested side by side. If you’re after something new off the tee, don’t underestimate what a simple adjustment of the hosel can do.