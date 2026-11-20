This week at East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, DC has been a strange experience for all golfers with eclectic images that have gotten the attention of golf communities far beyond the capital of the United States.

If you’ve been following the narrative here, the Trump Administration and the National Park Service (NPS) set the date of November 15 for the operator of the three courses on Washington DC’s scenic Hains Point peninsula - the National Links Trust - to cease operating the facilities.

The original plan was for the NPS to take over and close down the property completely after November 15 for the 15-plus months of renovations for what the President had in mind for an 18-hole championship course, designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, of a caliber that could one day potentially host Major Championships.

A local U.S. District Judge named Ana C. Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday before the golf courses officially closed for those anticipated 15 months. And that order is good through November 28 at the present moment.

In the meantime, the local golfers of DC showed up to their muni and have been playing it every day from Monday, even with the National Links Trust removing all the tee markers, pins, holes, and scorecards as of Sunday night.

East Potomac is set to close imminently for refurbishment (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what’s the vibe like on the property? I walked the 18-hole blue course this week and It’s a palpable spirit of tenacity from the regulars who adore their course.

“I think it says that the golf community in DC is really great and I think no matter what they do, people are gonna fight to get out here and smack it around a bit,” local golfer Mark McFeely said on Wednesday on the eighth hole of East Potomac’s blue course.

“I think it says a lot about any person in this country, you know, if you want to take away something of ours, especially for kind of like a silly reason, to be quite honest, which is just because they want to, then you know, people aren't gonna just like roll over and let it happen,” McFeely said.

“People are gonna get out here and play golf until they physically stop us, it appears. So we're just out here.”

Ryan Jones is another local who felt compelled to come out this week and see what the experience would be like at a course with no flags and tee markers.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to play a round out here at East Potomac. Obviously I want to see it open back up with what’s been going on, but this is a course for the public and that’s what I believe,” Jones said.

"I think being out here just shows the commitment and the heart of this community. Everyone wants to come out here and just walk nine holes with their buddies and maybe have a beer. It’s really nice to see people carrying their bags."

With no pins to play toward, each of the 18 holes on the blue course has a stick placed inside of it, many of which are crooked, but nonetheless placed by DC golfers for those behind them so they can see their target. It’s a symbol of community and how they are all in this together.

(Image credit: Garrett Johnston)

“You know, at times it can feel like episode of the Twilight Zone with sticks in the cups and maybe like a post-apocalyptic golf course. But I mean people are still out here,” McFeely said.

Jones and McFeely are both caddies at nearby Congressional Country Club, and they were joined by Alexandria, Virginia resident Patrick Compton for their round this week.

“It’s weird with no pins, so just kinda playing it as we can. But you know it feels a great day, so it feels nice being out here, but it's a real shame what's happening,” Compton said.

So what’s the playing experience like without the pins, how odd is that experience?

For example, on the par 3 4th hole, there’s an IPA beer can placed on the top of the stick to serve as a makeshift flag. Where there’s a will, there’s a way for these public golfers.

“It's ridiculous. I mean it's crazy but you know, honestly just being able to get out and play makes it okay in a way, but it is very strange. Especially playing here hundreds of times, you know, as it normally is and should be. So it's been a real unique experience,” Compton said.

“I hope and pray that the judge is able to keep it as it is, but you know, with the transition, obviously with the new Democratic government coming in, hopefully that can delay it until January and it could maybe not, but I really don't see how we can hold up the Trump administration,” Compton said.

“I really foresee this changing. So I'm excited to get out here and walk nine."

At East Potomac, with the pins removed, local golfers have been putting large sticks to help those playing behind them see the target. Also, the cups themselves have completely been removed as well. https://t.co/pi08JPBrL6November 17, 2026

In walking nine, some of the other sights and sounds included golfers blaring music from their golf bag on the ninth tee box, and of course the clubhouse is locked up.

The rental golf bags which had been stored in the starter’s hut, under no locks whatsoever, were placed in the green space by the practice green near the entrance for golfers to take what clubs they needed as of Monday. Come Wednesday all the bags and clubs were gone.

The trust that used to run East Potomac Park golf course is currently giving away, for free, their training clubs. https://t.co/oztcHAEc1cNovember 16, 2026

“There’s an uncertainty as to when this will all end for these locals, but for now, they’ll take what they can get,” Compton said.

Alex Dickson, who's a local golf media personality called the Beltway Golfer, started an Adopt-A-Hole Program Thursday night with a sign on the ninth green on the white course with his Beltway Golfer logos staking his claim to overseeing care for that hole.

This is becoming an overnight movement. And social media is playing its part.

Dickson posted a video Thursday night to his popular instagram account with him blowing leaves and showing followers that he had taken up responsibility of that hole, and encouraging others to participate.

“I’ve got nine on the white, there’s 35 more to go out there guys, who’s with me, somebody grab a hole. We need thirty five more people. Let’s do this,” Dickson implored his fellow golfers.

Dickson then messaged a local superintendent who volunteered providing extra holes and pins to his communal efforts. And as of Friday morning, Dickson and others were replacing the makeshift stick pins with actual pins and holes.

Necessity, as it’s always been, remains the mother of invention at East Potomac near the monuments of Washington, DC.