I Stayed In The Golf Club Dormy House Right On The Beach On England's Famous North Norfolk Coast
Jeremy Ellwood heads back to Royal West Norfolk on the north-Norfolk coast for the first time since it converted part of its clubhouse into a wonderfully convenient dormy flat
The golf
Par 71, 6,478 yards
Just as at my home course of Royal Ashdown Forest, the 1st and 18th holes at Royal West Norfolk (or Brancaster as it is often known) interact closely with each other.
They don't necessarily cross as they do at Ashdown... but often they will when balls venture a little offline!
This is probably as natural a layout as you'll encounter anywhere, with the course playing over a spit of linksland between salt marshes and sea.
It would generally be rated at the top of any 'best golf courses in Norfolk' list, with close neighbour Hunstanton in hot pursuit, and currently resides inside the top 60 of Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK&I course rankings.
It's largely out-and-back, with one or two deviations along the way. You'll encounter some uniquely memorable holes among the sleepered bunkers, with the 3rd and 4th standing out on the sleeper front.
The par-5 8th and par-4 9th at the far end play very differently at high tide when water to cross brings a new dimension to the golfing experience on both. The tough par 3s at 6 and 15 play a similar yardage in roughly the same direction.
Club one right and you'll likely get the other one right too. But some days it could be quite some club.
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The dormy flat
Recently, this very traditional club has undertaken significant renovation of its Victorian clubhouse, which enjoys a magical beachside location. Many will be relieved that the famous Smoke Room, though expanded, remains ‘as was' in terms of ambience.
The goal was to modernise and improve functionality and accessibility while preserving the historical character. Most feel it has succeeded on both counts. The project also saw the creation of an upstairs dormy flat at the rear.
Two good-sized twin rooms are complemented by a sizable lounge and well-equipped kitchen, both looking out over the beach. It has been very well executed and is the ideal base for small groups looking to play seaside golf in this part of the country.
Best rates
A stay in the dormy flat costs £300 per night (£75pp based on four sharing), with milk, tea bags and coffee pods provided.
You can self-cater or enjoy a cracking clubhouse breakfast for an additional cost, with several nearby pubs serving evening meals.
Green fees are £185 midweek and £235 at weekends, with 36-hole and foursomes rates also available.
Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, Brancaster, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE31 8AX
T: 01485 210087
E: secretary@rwngc.org
W: rwngc.org
(Prices correct at time of publication in September 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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