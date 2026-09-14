I Stayed In The Golf Club Dormy House Right On The Beach On England's Famous North Norfolk Coast

The golf

Par 71, 6,478 yards

Just as at my home course of Royal Ashdown Forest, the 1st and 18th holes at Royal West Norfolk (or Brancaster as it is often known) interact closely with each other.

They don't necessarily cross as they do at Ashdown... but often they will when balls venture a little offline!

An aerial view of the clubhouse and beach plus 1st and 18th holes at Royal West Norfolk (Image credit: Royal West Norfolk Golf Club)

This is probably as natural a layout as you'll encounter anywhere, with the course playing over a spit of linksland between salt marshes and sea.



It would generally be rated at the top of any 'best golf courses in Norfolk' list, with close neighbour Hunstanton in hot pursuit, and currently resides inside the top 60 of Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK&I course rankings.

It's largely out-and-back, with one or two deviations along the way. You'll encounter some uniquely memorable holes among the sleepered bunkers, with the 3rd and 4th standing out on the sleeper front.

Looking down over the opening and closing stretches at Royal West Norfolk (Image credit: Getty Images)

The par-5 8th and par-4 9th at the far end play very differently at high tide when water to cross brings a new dimension to the golfing experience on both. The tough par 3s at 6 and 15 play a similar yardage in roughly the same direction.

Club one right and you'll likely get the other one right too. But some days it could be quite some club.

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The tough par-3 15th traverses a cavernous bunker (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dormy flat

Recently, this very traditional club has undertaken significant renovation of its Victorian clubhouse, which enjoys a magical beachside location. Many will be relieved that the famous Smoke Room, though expanded, remains ‘as was' in terms of ambience.

The goal was to modernise and improve functionality and accessibility while preserving the historical character. Most feel it has succeeded on both counts. The project also saw the creation of an upstairs dormy flat at the rear.

The dormy flat boasts two good-sized twin rooms (Image credit: Sarah Toon Photography)

Two good-sized twin rooms are complemented by a sizable lounge and well-equipped kitchen, both looking out over the beach. It has been very well executed and is the ideal base for small groups looking to play seaside golf in this part of the country.

The kitchen is modern and well-equipped with views out to sea (Image credit: Sarah Toon Photography)

Best rates

A stay in the dormy flat costs £300 per night (£75pp based on four sharing), with milk, tea bags and coffee pods provided.

You can self-cater or enjoy a cracking clubhouse breakfast for an additional cost, with several nearby pubs serving evening meals.

Green fees are £185 midweek and £235 at weekends, with 36-hole and foursomes rates also available.

Royal West Norfolk Golf Club, Brancaster, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE31 8AX

T: 01485 210087

E: secretary@rwngc.org

W: rwngc.org



(Prices correct at time of publication in September 2026)