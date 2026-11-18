Gleneagles Set To Expand After Purchase Of Mysterious 'Ghost' Course
The iconic Gleneagles looks set to expand after buying a mysterious 'ghost' golf resort neighbor that has never officially opened
The iconic Gleneagles Hotel is looking to expand after purchasing a neighboring mysterious 'ghost' golf course previously owned by Scotland's richest man.
The gWest course which borders Gleneagles was never officially opened despite being built in 2009 by former owner Mahdi al-Tajir, who was once Scotland's richest man.
And just a month after the gWest course hit the open market, its illustrious neighbor stepped in to capture it for an undisclosed sum.
The gWest course was designed by David McLay Kidd, who also created St Andrews' Castle Course and Bandon Dunes in Oregon among others.
The purchase was not just an 18-hole golf course though, but also an unfinished clubhouse and planning permission to build a hotel, spa and leisure facilities along with 170 plots for residential buildings.
Gleneagles Hotel told the BBC that the purchase was made to "extend our stewardship of this remarkable landscape that has always been integral to the spirit of the hotel".
"Surrounded by the rolling Ochil Hills and breathtaking scenery, this land shares the same natural beauty and character that has defined the Gleneagles Hotel for over a century.
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"Nestled within this landscape is a golf course quietly whispered about, one of the lesser-known treasures of Perthshire."
With three championship courses already, Gleneagles is one of the most iconic venues in golf and a regular award winner as a destination.
The 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup were both held on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles - which also hosts the King's and Queen's Course on the property.
Now it seems the revered golfing hotspot is set to grow even bigger.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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