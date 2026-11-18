The iconic Gleneagles Hotel is looking to expand after purchasing a neighboring mysterious 'ghost' golf course previously owned by Scotland's richest man.

The gWest course which borders Gleneagles was never officially opened despite being built in 2009 by former owner Mahdi al-Tajir, who was once Scotland's richest man.

And just a month after the gWest course hit the open market, its illustrious neighbor stepped in to capture it for an undisclosed sum.

The gWest course was designed by David McLay Kidd, who also created St Andrews' Castle Course and Bandon Dunes in Oregon among others.

The purchase was not just an 18-hole golf course though, but also an unfinished clubhouse and planning permission to build a hotel, spa and leisure facilities along with 170 plots for residential buildings.

Gleneagles Hotel told the BBC that the purchase was made to "extend our stewardship of this remarkable landscape that has always been integral to the spirit of the hotel".

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

"Surrounded by the rolling Ochil Hills and breathtaking scenery, this land shares the same natural beauty and character that has defined the Gleneagles Hotel for over a century.

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"Nestled within this landscape is a golf course quietly whispered about, one of the lesser-known treasures of Perthshire."

With three championship courses already, Gleneagles is one of the most iconic venues in golf and a regular award winner as a destination.

The 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup were both held on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles - which also hosts the King's and Queen's Course on the property.

Now it seems the revered golfing hotspot is set to grow even bigger.