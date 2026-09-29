With Over $100 Off, Carl's Golfland's adidas Golf Shoe Sale Is Not To be Missed (so I've picked out six of my favorite discounted models)

Having had the pleasure of testing shoes and apparel for Golf Monthly for over 5 years now, it should come as no surprise that I really enjoy using adidas products. Whether it's the best adidas golf shirts or their selection of golf shoes, the brand is always able to compete with every other big name on the market.

The best adidas golf shoes have something for everyone, whether you're after a classic design, a comfortable, lightweight shoe, something modern and eye-catching, or a solid value pick. And if you act fast, Carl's Golfland has some great discounts on its adidas shoe range.

Shop adidas Golf Shoes wiith up to $110 off at Carl's Golfland

It's going to be difficult to find deeper discounts than these all year, so if you're on the market for a pair of golf shoes, you're in luck. To help you out, I've picked out 6 highlights from this sale on shoes that I personally have tried, tested, and think you shouldn't miss out on.

Every pair of shoes I've featured above has been thoroughly tested and reviewed by me or my colleagues here at Golf Monthly, and I'm recommending them because I'm confident that these deals offer real value for money.

At $99.99, you're saving $80 on the Lime Burst option of the Adizero ZG, which I think is a brilliant spikeless golf shoe - it's incredibly lightweight while still feeling solid and premium, and that spikeless outsole provides the sort of grip you'd expect from classic spikes.

If you want real value, don't miss out on the adidas S2G for half price at just $49.99. It's the sort of versatile shoe that you can wear comfortably both on and off the course, and I rated it as my overall best value shoe for 2026 in my best golf shoes guide.

I was also really impressed by the Codechaos 25, which Carl's Golfland is offering at up to $60 off. You could do a lot worse if you want a spikeless, all-conditions golf shoe that really stands out for its style while also offering excellent traction, stability, and comfort throughout your round.

On the opposite end of the design spectrum, the adidas MC80 is a classic, 1980s-inspired callback that's utterly premium but easy to maintain. It's a lovely shoe to look down on when you set up to the ball, and despite its brogue-style appearance, it is immensely comfortable. If you ask me, paying just $69.99 for this $179.99 shoe is an absolute steal.

Last but definitely not least, the iconic adidas Tour 360 shoe is also on sale at Carl's Golfland. You can pick up the spiked 24 BOOST version at half price, and certain options of the spikeless 25 model are down to $99 as well.

These are deals worth considering, especially since I rate the Tour 360 24 as the best adidas golf shoe on the market right now. It's the gold standard for the entire lot, giving you everything you need in a golf shoe - premium looks, exceptional grip in all conditions, plenty of comfort and support, and easily replaceable spikes.

If adidas golf shoes don't quite fit your eye, check out my picks for the best golf shoes this year, or peruse some of the best FootJoy golf shoes and best Puma golf shoes on the market.