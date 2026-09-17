This TaylorMade Golf Ball Can Help Fix Your Putting Woes - And It Is On Sale
The TaylorMade Tour Response has a ClearPath Alignment aid that can address putting issues, and our expert tester reckons it's one of the most complete three-piece balls on the market
It's safe to say TaylorMade revolutionized golf, introducing the first metalwood driver in 1979. It still stands as one of the best golf brands across the professional and amateur game with top rated golf clubs, apparel, and accessories.
TaylorMade is also major player in the the best golf ball market, split across distinct tiers to match different swing speeds, ability and budgets.
One of our favorite balls from the brand is its Tour Response ball, a mid price golf ball which strikes a perfect balance by pairing premium performance with excellent value.
Right now you can get a dozen of the TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment for just $39.99 or $3.33 per ball. It's not only a brilliant buy, but for anyone that struggles on the green, the ClearPath Alignment offers a genuine visual aid to holing more putts.
Get a dozen TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment for $39.99 at Amazon.
Save 13% The Tour Response delivered a very soft feel combined with strong ball speed numbers and ample spin for most, and we reckoned it makes this a ball to be reckoned with. When you layer on top the visual aid of the ClearPath Alignment youy get a ball that delivers on all fronts.
In his TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment review, Sam De'ath awarded it with a 4.5 rating. Sam called it a golf ball which, masterfully bridges the gap between mid-price value and premium performance, delivering tour-preferred feel and greenside spin without the punchy price tag.
Aside from a slight negative in a minuscule distance trade-off in the mid-irons, Sam rated it as one of the best three-piece balls on the market.
The bonus of this golf deal is that it comes with TaylorMades ClearPath Alignment, a high-contrast, visual orientation design aid. For putting it provides a clear focus for placing the ball on your preferred target line. When the ball is struck cleanly, the graphics form a continuous, steady visual line as the ball rolls. If hit off-center, the graphics "wobble," giving instant feedback on stroke quality.
In his testing Sam, although he'd prefer a slightly smaller graphic on the ball, he noted that it still helped him aim more precisely and allowed him to be more diligent when setting up my putts.
Even if you with to play with a standard version of the ball, the stripe is also great for practicing your putting, helping identify if you’re rolling the ball end-over-end.
If you're after another golf ball brand, then our best premium golf ball page has all the advice you need to get the ball to suit your game. Our best budget ball guide also has the cheaper alternatives.
This deal is Amazon US only, but below you'll find the best prices on TaylorMade Tour Response in your location and currency.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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