It's safe to say TaylorMade revolutionized golf, introducing the first metalwood driver in 1979. It still stands as one of the best golf brands across the professional and amateur game with top rated golf clubs, apparel, and accessories.

TaylorMade is also major player in the the best golf ball market, split across distinct tiers to match different swing speeds, ability and budgets.

One of our favorite balls from the brand is its Tour Response ball, a mid price golf ball which strikes a perfect balance by pairing premium performance with excellent value.

Right now you can get a dozen of the TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment for just $39.99 or $3.33 per ball. It's not only a brilliant buy, but for anyone that struggles on the green, the ClearPath Alignment offers a genuine visual aid to holing more putts.

Get a dozen TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment for $39.99 at Amazon.

In his TaylorMade Tour Response with ClearPath Alignment review, Sam De'ath awarded it with a 4.5 rating. Sam called it a golf ball which, masterfully bridges the gap between mid-price value and premium performance, delivering tour-preferred feel and greenside spin without the punchy price tag.

Aside from a slight negative in a minuscule distance trade-off in the mid-irons, Sam rated it as one of the best three-piece balls on the market.

The bonus of this golf deal is that it comes with TaylorMades ClearPath Alignment, a high-contrast, visual orientation design aid. For putting it provides a clear focus for placing the ball on your preferred target line. When the ball is struck cleanly, the graphics form a continuous, steady visual line as the ball rolls. If hit off-center, the graphics "wobble," giving instant feedback on stroke quality.

In his testing Sam, although he'd prefer a slightly smaller graphic on the ball, he noted that it still helped him aim more precisely and allowed him to be more diligent when setting up my putts.

Even if you with to play with a standard version of the ball, the stripe is also great for practicing your putting, helping identify if you’re rolling the ball end-over-end.

Image 1 of 2 The ClearPath Alignment aid allows for precise putting alignment. (Image credit: Future) A clear central pathway framed by high-contrast graphics helps line up the ball directly with your target line. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you're after another golf ball brand, then our best premium golf ball page has all the advice you need to get the ball to suit your game. Our best budget ball guide also has the cheaper alternatives.

This deal is Amazon US only, but below you'll find the best prices on TaylorMade Tour Response in your location and currency.