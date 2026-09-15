Save Up To $500 On Garmin Golf Tech Before The Birthday Sale Ends
The Garmin Approach lineup is some of the best golf tech we've ever tested, and you can grab a huge $500 off the flagship Approach R50 launch monitor
At Golf Monthly, we're huge fans of Garmin golf tech. From its golf smartwatches range, like the Approach S44, to some of the best launch monitors on the market, Garmin gear consistently impresses our team of golf testing experts.
Founded in 1989, Garmin is celebrating 37 years of driving innovation on the course, with their Birthday Sale slashing prices across some of our favorite Garmin Approach gear.
Save up to $500 in the Garmin Birthday Sale.
Garmin has invited us all along to the party, and discounts include its Approach G80 launch monitor, or the top of the range Garmin Approach R50 launch monitor and golf simulator unit.
Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor Joel Tadman scored the G80 with a glowing 4.5-star rating – its comprehensive amount of data and outstanding shot-insight accuracy being some of Joel's key review highlights.
Joel also reviewed the R50 and awarded that with an equally impressive score. With $500 off, but still with a price tag $4,499, you'll want to read Joel's Garmin Approach R50 Review before pulling the trigger on that.
Garmin's Birthday Sale is live and runs until September 20th. Below you'll find the best Garmin deals from both the US and UK sites, so why not grab a golf tech deal while you can.
Garmin Birthday Sale US Deals
Garmin Birthday Sale UK Deals
The Garmin Birthday Sale deals are live on US and UK sites. Below, you'll also find deals on the Garmin golf range in your territory and currency from other retailers, including Amazon.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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