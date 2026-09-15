Save Up To $500 On Garmin Golf Tech Before The Birthday Sale Ends

At Golf Monthly, we're huge fans of Garmin golf tech. From its golf smartwatches range, like the Approach S44, to some of the best launch monitors on the market, Garmin gear consistently impresses our team of golf testing experts.

Founded in 1989, Garmin is celebrating 37 years of driving innovation on the course, with their Birthday Sale slashing prices across some of our favorite Garmin Approach gear.

Save up to $500 in the Garmin Birthday Sale.

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Garmin has invited us all along to the party, and discounts include its Approach G80 launch monitor, or the top of the range Garmin Approach R50 launch monitor and golf simulator unit.

Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor Joel Tadman scored the G80 with a glowing 4.5-star rating – its comprehensive amount of data and outstanding shot-insight accuracy being some of Joel's key review highlights.

Joel also reviewed the R50 and awarded that with an equally impressive score. With $500 off, but still with a price tag $4,499, you'll want to read Joel's Garmin Approach R50 Review before pulling the trigger on that.

Garmin's Birthday Sale is live and runs until September 20th. Below you'll find the best Garmin deals from both the US and UK sites, so why not grab a golf tech deal while you can.

Garmin Birthday Sale US Deals

Garmin Birthday Sale UK Deals

Image 1 of 7 The Approach S12 is Garmin’s entry-level, dedicated golf GPS smartwatch. (Image credit: Golf Monthly) The Garmin Approach S50 has a bright AMOLED display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach S44 has a lightweight build and crisp, clear display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach G80 is a brilliant GPS device but also a top-performing launch monitor. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach G20 Solar GPS has an almost endless battery life. (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Future) The Garmin R50 is the top-of-the-line golf launch monitor and simulator unit (Image credit: Howard Boylan) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

The Garmin Birthday Sale deals are live on US and UK sites. Below, you'll also find deals on the Garmin golf range in your territory and currency from other retailers, including Amazon.