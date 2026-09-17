Titleist Vokey SM11 vs TaylorMade MG5 Wedge: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Choosing the right wedges can make a huge difference to your scoring but with so many loft, bounce and grind combinations available, finding the perfect set-up isn't always straightforward. Before getting into those finer details you'll first need to decide how many wedges you should carry, before working out which specifications best suit your technique and the type of shots you like to play.

Among the top options out there currently are the Titleist Vokey SM11 and TaylorMade MG5, two models we rate among the best golf wedges on the market. Both have undergone Golf Monthly's rigorous testing process, but while they are both exceptional performers, there are some important differences between them. So which one should you choose? We put them head-to-head to help you decide.

Technology

Under the hood, Titleist has once again focused on progressive CG placement. In previous models, the CG could vary slightly between different grinds within the same loft, but with the SM11 Vokey engineers have centralized it so it remains identical across all grinds of a given loft. In theory this removes a variable during fitting. For example, if you switch from an S grind to an M grind in your 56°, the feel and flight characteristics should remain consistent.

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The grooves have also undergone a significant overhaul. A new directional face texture, angled towards the leading edge, has been introduced to increase friction, while the Spin Milled grooves have 5% more volume than those on the SM10. This additional volume is designed to channel moisture and debris away more effectively, helping to maintain spin from wet lies and the rough.

Image 1 of 2 Titleist Vokey SM11 (Image credit: Future) TaylorMade MG5 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The big technology story with the MG5 is the move to a fully forged construction, with each head forged from a single billet of soft carbon steel. TaylorMade developed this following feedback from its Tour players, with the aim of producing its softest-feeling wedge to date. The thinking is that a softer sensation at impact gives golfers greater feedback and control, particularly on those more delicate shots around the green.

To complement the softer head, TaylorMade has introduced new Saw-Milled grooves with steeper walls and sharper radii, pushing the design close to the legal limit in an effort to generate more grip and spin. The raw face also features an updated version of Spin Tread Technology, which is designed to disperse water and allow the grooves to maintain better contact with the ball in damp conditions. TaylorMade claims this manages moisture up to 13% more effectively than the MG4, helping to produce more consistent launch and spin when the face or ball is wet.

In terms of technology it's impossible to split these two market leading wedges.

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Looks

The SM11 makes a strong first impression in the hand, with Titleist making some subtle but effective aesthetic changes to the SM10, which was arguably the best golf wedge on the market. The most obvious update is the ‘SM11’ branding moving from the back of the club to the hosel. This really cleans up the 'in the bag' look and creates a more minimalist aesthetic that I love.

The refined banner strip across the back is also a clear nod to previous Vokey WedgeWorks models, giving the club a more sophisticated appearance. The contrasting color works particularly well against each of the four available finishes. Whether you opt for Tour Chrome, Jet Black, Nickel or the raw finish that rusts over time (my personal favorite), the shelf appeal is undeniable.

At address, the SM11 frames the ball beautifully, with the classic, expertly crafted profile we’ve come to expect from Vokey. It's a shape that I think will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

Image 1 of 2 The Titleist Vokey SM11 At Address (Image credit: Future) The TaylorMade MG5 At Address (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The MG5 has a clean, premium aesthetic that I think is a noticeable step up from its predecessor. TaylorMade has kept things relatively simple on the back of the club, resulting in a classy, understated appearance that should appeal to traditionalists while still looking suitably modern. It's certainly not an overly busy design and, for me, that simplicity adds to the shelf appeal.

The biggest visual improvement comes at address, where TaylorMade has refined the shaping compared to the MG4. The leading edge is now more rounded, allowing it to sit beautifully behind the ball and giving you the confidence to manipulate the face when playing more creative shots. That curvature continues into the top line, which flows much more naturally into the hosel than the straighter profile of the MG4.

Which one is the best looking? Well it's subjective of course, and both of these wedges look as good as anything out there. If pushed I'd lean towards the Vokey SM11 but there's really nothing in it.

Feel

The main storyline with the MG5 wedges is the fact that they are softer than any of TaylorMade’s previous wedges, thanks to being forged from a billet of soft carbon steel. The R&D team at TaylorMade had spoken to their tour players and concluded that a wedge can never be soft enough. The softer the feeling, the more control, and ultimately this leads to better scores. I noticed this feeling as soon as I started clipping shots away. The ball feels as though it stays on the face forever, which helped improve my distance control when chipping and pitching.

As for the the Titleist, well the feel of the SM11 is truly sensational off the face. It's exactly what you would expect from a Vokey. The ball stays on the face to help generate the spin while still providing ample distance on full shots. There really wasn't much between the wedges - they both feel incredible at impact but it's a narrow win for the Vokey.

Performance

The soft feel of the MG5 is immediately noticeable, with the forged carbon steel head providing excellent feedback through impact. On shorter chips and pitches the ball feels as though it stays on the face for a fraction longer, which inspires plenty of confidence and makes controlling distance particularly easy. Despite that soft sensation, there is still enough feedback to know exactly how well you have struck the shot.

Spin levels are equally impressive, with the new Saw-Milled grooves providing plenty of bite and control around the greens. Testing with a 54° wedge from 50 yards produced consistently high spin numbers, while there was only a minimal drop-off when playing from the rough and bunkers. With six different grind options also available, there is plenty of versatility to build a set-up around your technique and typical course conditions.

Image 1 of 2 The Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedge In Action (Image credit: Future) The TaylorMade MG5 Wedge In Action (Image credit: Unknown) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

As for the Vokey SM11, performance was excellent, with the progressive CG helping to produce a controlled and predictable ball flight throughout the different lofts. The lower lofted wedges blend nicely into the irons, while the higher lofts produce a slightly lower, more penetrating trajectory that gives you plenty of control when attacking the flag.

Spin levels are equally impressive with a 54° SM11 producing 7,213rpm from a 50-yard pitch during launch monitor testing. That translated well onto the course, with plenty of stopping power and predictable check on shorter shots around the green. The SM11 also performed consistently from a variety of lies, making it easy to control both trajectory and spin whether playing from the fairway, rough or around the greens.

Nothing to choose between them in terms of performance.

Which One Should You Choose

Choose the Titleist Vokey SM11 if…

- You are looking for plenty of fitting options

- You value consistency through the set

- You want maximum versatility in your bag

Choose the TaylorMade MG5 if...

- You prefer a soft feel

- You don't mind the look of a rusty face

- You prefer a forged wedge