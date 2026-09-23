One Of The Most Forgiving Drivers I’ve Tested Has $170 Off Right Now

The driver market is one of the most competitive in golf, and as one of the ‘big four’ manufacturers, it should come as no surprise that Ping is sure to be represented among the best golf drivers at any given time. In fact, Ping drivers are often synonymous with forgiveness, a trait you’ll want in your bag no matter your ability level or golf handicap.

The best Ping drivers right now include the draw-biased G440 SFT and the lower-spinning G440 LST, alongside the legendary G430 Max 10K, which still holds up against just about every other top driver in terms of pure performance.

If you want a driver that’s brilliant all-round, however, you might want to cast your eye over the Ping G440 Max. It’s one of the best-looking big sticks I’ve had the pleasure of testing; it feels strong and solid at impact, and it offers so much forgiveness across the face - even on the thinner strikes so many players, myself included, are prone to. And right now, you can grab the G440 Max for just $447 at Carl’s Golfland, saving $170 (28%) off the usual $617 sticker price.

(Image credit: Future)

Given just how good Ping’s G430 range of drivers is, I can definitely understand why golfers might think twice about the newer range. However, the G440 Max showed tangible improvements over its predecessor in several departments when I tested it, more than enough to make a full-price premium worth it and a deal like this one all the sweeter, given the performance on offer.

For starters, the G440 Max took my launch angle up more than a degree in testing, thanks to the lower Center of Gravity that’s a big feature of the entire range. This lower CG is designed to give you a better chance to hit those high-launching, lower-spinning bombs off the tee, and an additional benefit is that you, your coach, or your fitter can then lower the driver loft to increase ball speed without compromising flight.

(Image credit: Future)

As a PGA pro and an experienced fitter myself, I definitely enjoy this sort of versatility as well as the fact that you can now adjust the driver’s back weight. If you have a predictable mishit, like a common heel or toe strike, you could move this weight behind the location of your miss to put a little more clubhead mass behind the ball.

Looks-wise, the Carbonfly Wrap previously only featured on the G430 LST is now available across the entire G440 range. For me, it really ups the visual of this driver in the playing position, offering a neat footprint. A driver’s looks are subjective but undeniably important, and I, for one, really like how the G440 sits behind the ball at address.

(Image credit: Future)

If you think the Ping G440 Max isn't quite right for you, it's worth considering the LST and SFT models, both of which are also currently 28% off at Carl's Golfland. The LST is the G440 range's low-spin option that's often best suited to high swing speed golfers, while the G440 SFT is designed to help combat a slice.

Save $170 Ping G440 LST: was $617 now $447 at Carl's Golfland 28% off on Ping's low spin G440 driver option that benefits from the range's lowered CG to create those optimally high-launching, low-spinning tee shots you crave. Slightly smaller 450cc footprint marries up with high ball speeds all over the face and a slight fade bias to appeal to players wanting distance as well as control. Read our full Ping G440 LST Driver Review

One other minor criticism of the G430 range of drivers was feel, with a little bit of vibration coming through at impact despite the head’s stability. The G440 Max feels smoother and more stable, and striking this club is more satisfying than just about any other top driver on the market right now.

All in all, it’s really hard to go wrong with the Ping G440 Max, and I think it’s a tremendous product well suited to plenty of players. It’ll work for all but the most extreme of swing speeds and shot shapes, and at this sort of price, it’d be well worth a look if you think it's time for a driver upgrade or need a new big stick that keeps you on the straight and narrow for the next few seasons.