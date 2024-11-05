Who Needs Black Friday? The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Is Available At An All-Time Low Price Right Now

The Titleist Pro V1 is the best golf ball on the market. It's the most popular ball on the professional circuit and one of the most successful items of golf equipment since it first appeared back in the year 2000.

With the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball being eternally popular, it's very rarely on sale – so this deal we've spotted is well worth snapping up fast before it's gone. Right now, you can get a dozen of the iconic Titleist Pro V1 for £42.95 which is a 14% off saving on the £50 RRP at Amazon.

The Pro V1 has a five-star review here at Golf Monthly and takes a spot in our Editors Choice Awards too. The Pro V1 has over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon – where it's at the lowest price a dozen Pro V1s have been for well over a year.

Were £50, now £42.95 The Titleist Pro V1 is the best ball in golf and you can grab a dozen at a rarely discounted price at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen for well over a year and this discount is unlikely to last long. Read our full Titleist 2023 Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

The Pro V1 is in its incredible 23rd year, and Titleist has constantly evolved the performance of its legendary golf ball. The latest version promises longer distances, spin reduction off the tee and an overall more consistent performance.

The key feature upgrade in the Titleist Pro V1 2023 is in its core which Titleist says is firmer but gets progressively softer towards the center. The Titleist designers say this feature promotes fast ball speeds, low long-game spin and improved short-game control – which was one of the most impressive notes made by our tester, Golf Monthly Editor, Neil Tappin. He said, "I was pleased to see how much control I was getting from the new ball. Despite offering low spin in the long game, it is reassuring to see how much this changes when you get closer to the green."

For a direct real-time comparison he used the older Pro V1 in his testing – using a launch monitor and out on the course. The 2023 Pro V1 also ticked the boxes for Neil with its mid-iron performance, and he said, "I hit a series of 7-iron shots and noticed both a reduction in spin and more distance from the new ball."

Neil summed up the Titleist Pro V1 2023 by saying, "Titleist has raised the bar again with its new Pro V1 design and the added consistency in the long game shone through. Without dramatically changing the characteristics that have made the Pro V1 so popular, Titleist has made some subtle but important improvements."

If the Pro V1 isn't on your shopping list then our best golf balls buyers guide has all the top-rated balls tested by the Golf Monthly experts.