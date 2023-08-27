Tour Championship Leaderboard And Final Round Live Updates - Who Will Win The $18m FedEx Cup?

Viktor Hovland looks on course for FedEx Cup glory after a superb four-under-par 66 in difficult conditions on Saturday fired the Norwegian into a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Hovland, who won last week at the BMW Championship, started the day in a tie for the lead alongside Collin Morikawa but pulled clear with five birdies to finish on -20 after a weather-interrupted round in Atlanta.
Xander Schauffele is the closest challenge to Hovland, with the American shooting a 68 to occupy solo second at -14. Morikawa, who fired a breathtaking 61 to shoot up the leaderboard on Thursday, faltered with a three-over 73 to drop back to -13 alongside Keegan Bradley in third.
Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit two shots further back on -11. It was a frustrating day, in particular, for the World No.1, Scheffler, who made his first birdie of the day at the 18th en route to a three-over-par 73.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -20: HOVLAND
- -14: SCHAUFFELE
- -13: MORIKAWA, BRADLEY
- -11: RAHM, SCHEFFLER, CLARK
RORY MCILROY UNDERWAY
He's been struggling with a back injury all week has Rory and currently sits 11 shots back of the lead. He pulled off something magnificent this time last year but 11 shots feels even beyond his best.
He gets underway with Adam Schenk, finding the right rough with his first tee shot.
RYDER CUP PICKS TO PLAY FOR
Another strand to today's action is next month's Ryder Cup. Two names in the top five, in particular, will be looking to force the hand of US Captain Zach Johnson ahead of Marco Simone.
Collin Morikawa looks likely to get a captain's pick already but he'll be after one more big round just to make that sure.
The other is Keegan Bradley who it feels like is on the outside looking in at the minute. He's already won twice this season but may well need a big final-round showing at East Lake to make the case to Johnson for one of those six picks.
BIG PAYDAY FOR THE WINNER
It's the biggest purse on the PGA Tour, so here's a quick reminder of the eye-watering sums of money that the top-ten players are set to take home today:
- 1 - $18,000,000
- 2 - $6,500,000
- 3 - $5,000,000
- 4 - $4,000,000
- 5 - $3,000,000
- 6 - $2,500,000
- 7 - $2,000,000
- 8 - $1,500,000
- 9 - $1,250,000
- 10 - $1,000,000
IS XANDER THE MAN TO CHASE DOWN HOVLAND?
If you could have picked someone charged with catching Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele may just be that person.
The American has five top-ten finishes and one victory at this course in his six appearances at the tournament. As well as that, he's yet to shoot over par at East Lake.
Could he cause a shock here today? A reminder that Scottie Scheffler led by this exact amount heading into the final round last year...and ended up falling short to an electric round from Rory McIlroy.
DIFFICULT EARLY SCORING
Scoring was tricky yesterday and the early signs from those already on the course is that we could be in for similarly tricky scorings.
14 players are out on the course but just two are under par currently for their rounds...
FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
We've got a few early starters out on the course, but here's a look at when the big contenders get underway for their final round.
Times listed in EDT (BST):
- 12.56pm (5.56pm) - Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy
- 1.07pm (6.07pm) - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.18pm (6.18pm) - Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm
- 1.29pm (6.29pm) - Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
- 1.40pm (6.40pm) - Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's live coverage of the final round of the Tour Championship. After a stellar round on Saturday, the tournament is really Viktor Hovland's to lose. Fresh of his victory last week, the Norwegian has a six-shot advantage at East Lake heading into the final round.
It will take something special from the chasing pack to stop him. Will that happen? Tune in to find out...