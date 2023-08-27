Tour Championship Leaderboard And Final Round Live Updates - Who Will Win The $18m FedEx Cup?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland looks on course for FedEx Cup glory after a superb four-under-par 66 in difficult conditions on Saturday fired the Norwegian into a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Hovland, who won last week at the BMW Championship, started the day in a tie for the lead alongside Collin Morikawa but pulled clear with five birdies to finish on -20 after a weather-interrupted round in Atlanta.

Xander Schauffele is the closest challenge to Hovland, with the American shooting a 68 to occupy solo second at -14. Morikawa, who fired a breathtaking 61 to shoot up the leaderboard on Thursday, faltered with a three-over 73 to drop back to -13 alongside Keegan Bradley in third.

Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit two shots further back on -11. It was a frustrating day, in particular, for the World No.1, Scheffler, who made his first birdie of the day at the 18th en route to a three-over-par 73.

Follow all the latest updates from the Tour Championship below:

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-20: HOVLAND

-14: SCHAUFFELE

-13: MORIKAWA, BRADLEY

-11: RAHM, SCHEFFLER, CLARK

