Watch All Four Men's Majors In 2025 With This Sky Sports Black Friday Deal

As winter starts rearing its ugly head, some of you may already be looking ahead to the 2025 season, which is shaping up to be another enthralling year of high quality golf.

If work or travel keeps you away from home, keeping up with golf’s biggest moments, like the Masters or other PGA Tour events, can be a challenge. Fortunately, we've found some fantastic Black Friday bargains for streaming golf with Sky Sports, which makes watching golf online and away from your TV a walk in the park!

Sky Sports Black Friday Streaming Deals Travelling over the holidays makes it difficult to keep on with Golf on TV. However, the good news is that, this Black Friday Weekend, there are several deals on Sky Sports so you can find the ideal option for you. I'm personally thinking of going for the package for Sky Sports which has £2 off per month. It may only be a modest saving, but every little helps!

The Masters

The first Major golf tournament of 2025 is due to take place from 10th - 13th April, with Scottie Schefler the defending champion.

This is the 89th edition of the prestigious tournament and, following a challenging 2024 season, McIlroy's pursuit of a career Grand Slam is, once again, set to take center stage at Augusta National next year.



Sky Sports has exclusive rights to the first, second, third and final rounds, so hurry to secure yourself a discount on Sky Sports subscription while you can this Black Friday weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Championship

After eight years away, the 2025 PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow, a venue where McIlroy won this year. In 2025, it's Xander Schauffele who defends, as the American hopes to extend his incredible run of form following a memorable 2024.

Once again, Sky Sports will cover every round of the PGA Championship live with analysis, interviews and commentary throughout. Can't watch it live? You can even tune in on-demand too!

Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open

The 2025 US Open returns to the legendary Oakmont Country Club from 12th - 15th June, with the venue notorious for its large, unforgiving, fast greens and Church Pew bunkers.

This course will push even the most seasoned pros to their limits and, following an epic showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy at Pinehurst this year, who will win the coveted title in 2025?

Obviously, we'll have to wait and see but, what we do know is that Sky Sports has the event covered with expert commentary and analysis throughout the entire tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open Championship

The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club from the 17th - 20th July and all eyes will be on McIlroy and Shane Lowry, with the latter returning after his record-breaking victory in 2019.

It's safe to say you definitely don't want to miss the 153rd edition of The Open, and Sky Sports will be covering all of action and offering on-demand coverage too, so you won't miss a key moment!

(Image credit: Getty Images)