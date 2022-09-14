Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Titleist T100 vs T100s Golf Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Titleist is regarded as one of the most recognized manufacturers of golf clubs in the world, with the T-Series range of irons ranking as some of the best golf irons that money can buy.

There are a number of T-Series irons available in the range, but it's the T100 and T100s that we are specifically focusing on in this comparison. Although their names may be nearly identical, there are some significant differences between the two that may mean one suits your game better than the other.

After rigorously testing both models, we take a look at which one is best for you and which one will have the biggest impact on your approach shots.

Looks

Both irons make a strong case of being among the best looking irons on the market, with the clean lines and a beautiful brushed satin finish making either club look great in any bag.

At address, you’d be forgiven for thinking the T100 was a blade because of how compact it is, especially the topline and the distinct lack of any offset but, while the profile is intimidating at first, it also narrows your focus on the strike.

However, to the trained eye, there really isn't much to separate these two in the looks the department as, down at address, the T100s also looks like an iron that should be in the hands of an accomplished player due to its thin topline and compact overall size.

Feel/Sound

Aside from there being an S on one of the models, there really isn't much to separate the two in terms of looks and this is also the case with the feel and sound as both offer up a soft, dense sensation at impact that place them among the best Titleist irons for feel.

When you strike the T100s out of the middle, you are rewarded with a soft, solid feel at impact that remains fairly uniform as the strike location moves a little left and right or up and down. Basically, the sweetspot is larger than you might imagine it to be on first inspection.

When testing the T100, the connection with the golf ball out of the middle felt sensational. Like the S model, it features denser tungsten weights, which provide a solid, crisp ‘thud’ at impact and, over a wider spectrum of shots, the off-centre forgiveness becomes more apparent (especially in the heel/toe direction).

Distance

Looks and feel are almost identical then, but we then come to the portion of the comparison where the T100s edges the T100. The S version has been designed with this factor in mind as it aims to provide the looks and feel of a tour-level iron but with extra distance.

When testing the T100s against the T100 outdoors with our fitted spec and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls, we can confirm that this club does go further than the T100. By how far you may ask? Well, on average, it was around four yards, which was the minimum we were expecting - averaging around 171 yards with the 7-iron that is 32° in loft.



The reason for the added distance is primarily through the T100s being two degrees stronger than the T100, but configured in a way that ensures turf interaction isn’t compromised. However, the flight window and spin numbers were also very similar to the T100, averaging around 200rpm lower on average. We think that this is possibly down to the muscle cavity found in the 4-7 irons helping to maintain the trajectory.

Forgiveness

Both these models are designed to be the best irons for low handicappers so the forgiveness is not the strongest point when analysing the T100 and T100s. There is certainly some there, but don't expect them to feature on the most forgiving irons list. These models feature a thin topline and compact look at address which, in the hands of an accomplished player, won't be too much of an issue. However, because of their blade-like looks, it won't just be at impact where there may be a lack of confidence.

Overall Appeal

Overall, there isn't an awful lot to separate these models, with both providing a premium, Tour-level performance that is suited to the lower handicapper. In testing, the only significant difference came in the form of distance which, in fairness, is what the T100s is designed for.

The only slight issue we have with the T100s is that, personally, we would weaken the lofts by one degree (making the 7-iron 33°) through custom-fitting to make the distances more manageable. This is because the extra yardage from the strong lofts created gapping headaches at both ends of the bag.

What's more, we feel that the added benefits of this would be a little more bounce, which would make the narrow sole a touch more playable, and a little less offset, which would suit the eye of any golfer that struggles with a miss to the left.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Titleist T100 if…

- You want a compact, streamlined look

- You have a faster swing speed and are content to sacrifice distance for feel

- You are looking for an iron that produces consistent spin and distance

Choose the Titleist T100s if...

- You want a little more distance from your irons

- You are looking to lower your ball flight

- You want extra playability in the upper end of your bag (4-7 iron)