Looking For Savings On Titleist Golf Balls? Here Are The 9 Best Deals Available Right Now

From the iconic Pro V1 to the budget-friendly TruFeel, Titleist golf balls are rarely discounted, so these offers are worth grabbing fast

A Titleist golf ball in hand
(Image credit: Titleist)
Paul Brett
By
published

When it comes to the best golf balls on the market, it's Titleist that holds the crown as the most popular choice for golf balls – from the professional circuit to amateurs. The iconic Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x models lead the way, dominating leaderboards and earning a reputation for excellence.

The flagship Pro V1 ball first appeared in 2000 and it's safe to say it's one of the most successful items of golf equipment ever made. Consistently topping our golf ball buying guides and our Editors Choice Awards too.

However, it's not just the brand's premium tour-proven balls that hold the reputation as the best Titleist golf balls. The brand has a range of balls that cater to all abilities and budgets – including TruFeel and Tour Soft that offer game-enhancing attributes.

Being so popular – the Pro V1 has over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone – they are rarely discounted and sourcing the best golf ball deals can be hard to find. However, I've hunted around the internet to find all the best discounted Titleist deals currently available. Prices change almost daily though, so if your favorite golf ball is on offer, then I'd suggest grabbing it quickly.

Titleist US deals

Titleist 2023 Pro V1
Titleist 2023 Pro V1 : was $54.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The updated Titleist 2025 Pro V1 may take the 2023 Pro V1's crown as the best ball in golf, but this ball has dominated for years and you can grab a dozen at a rarely discounted price at Amazon. It's one of the best prices we've seen since Black Friday, so we recommend stocking up.

Price check: Walmart $52.99 | Dick's Sporting Goods $49.99

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Gift Box (Prior Generation)
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Gift Box (Prior Generation): was $109.98 now $99.98 at Amazon

The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x Gift Box is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.

View Deal
Titleist 2023 Pro V1x
Titleist 2023 Pro V1x: was $54.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Pro V1x is aimed at players looking for a higher ball flight and increased spin with a slightly firmer feel than the Pro V1. In our review, we noted the Pro V1x ball delivered greater distance without any loss of control around the greens.

Read our full Titleist 2023 Pro V1x Golf Ball Review.

View Deal
Titleist Tour Soft
Titleist Tour Soft: was $39.99 now $35.34 at Amazon

With a more wallet-friendly price point, the Titleist Tour Soft delivers a strong performance for a mid-priced golf ball. On review, we felt the soft feel worked particularly well with the scoring clubs without sacrificing ball speeds, and therefore is a great alternative to premium golf balls.

Read our full Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball Review.

View Deal

The New Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x Golf Balls

The new 2025 Pro V1 And Pro V1x golf balls represents the 25th anniversary of the iconic balls

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist UK Deals

Titleist 2025 Pro V1
Titleist 2025 Pro V1 : was £52 now £49.99 at HOTGOLF

The updated 2025 Pro V1 has all the attributes of its predecessor and more. In our review, Joel Tadman was happy to report that there hadn't been wholesale changes to the ball, with most of the tech enhancements having been implemented to the core. The result is a ball that delivers total performance on every type of shot.

Read our full Titleist 2025 Pro V1 Golf Ball Review.

View Deal
Titleist 2023 Pro V1
Titleist 2023 Pro V1 : was £50 now £42.93 at Amazon

Save 14% on a dozen Pro V1's at Amazon. It's one of the best golf ball deals on the ever popular Pro V1 we've seen since Black Friday, and worth grabbing before it's gone.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Review.

View Deal
Titleist 2023 Pro V1x
Titleist 2023 Pro V1x: was £50 now £42.99 at Scottsdale Golf

The Pro V1x has Tour proven performance and is aimed at players looking for a higher ball flight and increased spin around the greens.

Read our full Titleist 2023 Pro V1x Golf Ball Review.

View Deal
Titleist Velocity
Titleist Velocity: was £54.98 now £44.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Save 18% on two dozen of the Titleist Velocity golf balls. Designed and claimed by Titleist to be one of the best distance golf balls on the market. In our review, we thought that it did exactly that – producing excellent distance of the tee and it has a nice firm feel. Although it's low spin design reduced control around the green

Read our full Titleist Velocity Review.

View Deal
Titleist TruFeel
Titleist TruFeel: was £24.95 now £21.64 at Amazon

The Titleist TruFeel could well be the perfect ball for golfers just starting the game who want a top all-round performing ball. It's probably the best value golf ball on the market, and in our review we noted the TruFeel provided solid speed and a generous amount of spin around the greens.

Read our full Titleist TruFeel Review.

View Deal

Although I've hunted out the best Titleist ball deals, just in case I've missed any below, you'll find the best deals available today in your territory. If Titleist isn't on your shopping list, then our best golf balls buyers guide has all the top-rated balls tested by the Golf Monthly experts from the likes of Callaway, Taylor Made and more.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

