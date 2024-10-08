This Product Might Divide Opinion, But We Think It's Up There With One Of The Coolest Golf Items On Offer Right Now!
The Alphard Club Booster V2 is a one of the more unique golf items on the market and, this Amazon Big Deal Days, it is 20% off!
In the golf world there are plenty of interesting and whacky products that we, the golf fan, are interested in trying or purchasing. Whether it's one of the best training aids, or a new type of golf ball, there are many products designed to help try and improve your game.
One of the ways is to preserve your energy on the course and invest in an electric golf trolley, but it isn't exactly the cheapest option, as some models cost over $1000. This is where this option from Alphard could come in, as the Club Booster V2 is now reduced in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale.
Alphard Club Booster V2 | 20% off at Amazon
Was $899 Now $717.60
A unique, practical and altogether enjoyable piece of technology that successfully converts push carts into remote electric carts. While it has some quirky design features in places, there's no denying the performance is powerful and stable.
Read our full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review
You may wonder, how does it work? Well, the device effectively replaces the rear wheels on your push cart chassis and, thanks to the Bluetooth remote, will give you your very own remote electric trolley. Included in Club Booster V2 is the rear chassis itself with a rechargeable battery inside, the remote, two rear anti-tip wheels and various charging cables.
There is a lot for your money but, before we get into the performance, we must note the carts that the Club Booster V2 works with. It's fully compatible with any three-wheel Clicgear push cart; Sun Mountain Speed Cart, Micro and Pathfinder 3 & 4 models; Bagboy Nitron, Quad XL, Compact 3 and Tri-swivel, Rovic R1S and RV1C; all Caddytek models; TourTrek 360; all Axglo models and Big Max Blade IQ. It's a fairly extensive list and Alphard will provide you with the unique 'conversion kit' depending on the push cart model you have and the chassis will effectively clamp onto the Club Booster V2 on assembly.
Right, enough about the details and on to the performance which, crucially, we are pleased to report is excellent. The V2 has a wide base that translates to plenty of stability when tackling the terrain on the golf course. There's also a 360° rotating front wheel on the cart that our tester claims "turns on a dime".
Although the initial fitting process is a tad fiddly, once assembled you never have to do it again and, once up, we found that the Bluetooth remote connected seamlessly. This meant we were able to head out on the golf course straight away.
One final point worth noting is that you have to remove the Club Booster V2 to fold up your push cart again, but the clamps are really easy to use and allow the push cart to fold up compactly. It also comes with a convenient grab handle too, making lifting in and out of the car a breeze.
We understand that this is a product that will divide opinion but, as a concept, the Club Booster V2 is a really interesting bit of kit that will make you stand out on the golf course. Overall, though, it's a very enjoyable item to use and one that is almost $200 off this Amazon Big Deal Days.
