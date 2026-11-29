I've been lucky enough to test some of the best golf bags on the market since I joined Golf Monthly. In my opinion, it is one area you shouldn't skimp on in terms of quality and price, especially if you're a walking golfer like me rather than a cart-rider.

You can cut corners in other areas to save some money, like opting for one of the best budget rangefinders, the best budget golf shoes or simply taking advantage of the Cyber Monday sales.

Luckily, with the level of discounts available directly from Vessel, you can get the bag I currently use and save $60 in the process.

When I test equipment, the bar for a shiny 5 star review is very high. Ultimately, the criteria I give myself is 'would I recommend this product to absolutely everyone, regardless of age, size, ability or any other variable. The answer here is an easy 'yes' - let me to you why.

Before I tested the Sunday IV bag, I was using the Titleist Players S4 Stadry Stand Bag which is a brilliant bag in itself, to the point I was not planning on changing my bag for the 2026 season. Then I tested the Sunday IV and the decision to make the switch was an easy one.

The Sunday IV truly elevates the ultra-light carry category with a sleek, minimalist design crafted from Tour-Grade Synthetic Leather. Weighing just 4.45 lbs (2.0 kg), it stood out to me for its luxurious touches, including hand-stitched leather handles, a velour-lined three-way divider top, a magnetic rangefinder pocket and waterproof zippers.

Out on the course, its carbon-fiber Rotator Stand System and self-adjusting Equilibrium 2.0 Double Strap delivered the most comfortable walking experience I've ever had, adapting to my posture with every step.

For more golf bag options, check out our roundup article on the 15 best Black Friday golf bag deals.