For those who follow the game of golf, you'll know the king of the golf ball sector is the Titleist Pro V1.

Not only is it the most played ball on the professional circuits, but it has wrapped up victory after victory throughout its history, that dates back to the year 2000.

Ranked among the best premium golf balls money can buy, it's rare that a product of such quality is ever reduced but, this Cyber Monday, we've found a deal in both the US and the UK.

Being one of the most iconic franchises in golf, Titleist's Pro V1 model from 2025 is crammed full of technology.

Possessing a three-piece construction, the big tech story upon its release was a reformulated core that increased ball speed, reduced spin off the tee and heightened it in the scoring section of the bag.

Throughout our testing, the numbers were extremely solid and, where the Pro V1 stood out was how it had a lower flight with the tee shots, but became faster and higher flying from 7-iron down to wedge.

In windy conditions, this consistent, penetrating ball flight was very reliable and created confidence when standing over the shot. In fact, our tester, Joel Tadman, said he "felt in complete control of the ball from a variety of distances."

(Image credit: Future)

There are several golf ball deals available this Cyber Monday and, along with the Titleist Pro V1, we at Golf Monthly have also found that the Pro V1x, Pro V1x Left Dash and the AVX are also reduced in time for Christmas.

Both the recent versions of the Pro V1x and Pro V1x Left Dash are available in the US and UK, while the 2025 AVX is reduced in the US and the prior generation in the UK.

Check out the deals below and, just as an FYI, in case you aren't sure what model will suit your game, the Pro V1 has a mid-trajectory flight, low long-game spin and soft feel, while the Pro V1x provides a higher flight with more spin and a slightly firmer feel.

Pro V1x Left Dash, meanwhile, has a similar flight to the Pro V1x, but has dramatically lower long-game spin and a firmer feel. The AVX, on the other hand, has the lowest flight and is the softest model of the four listed.

Along with the deals in this article, be sure to check out Golf Monthly's Cyber Monday deals blog, which includes hundred of offers available right now.