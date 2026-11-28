Black Friday is the perfect time to do some holiday shopping, and if you have a friend or loved one who's mad about golf, it makes a lot of sense to gift them something related to their favorite pastime. The problem is, there's no one golf gift that'll work for every golfer.

So, let me help! I've been scouring the internet for golf gifts that the recipient will not only appreciate but make full use of. I've tried to cover a range of budgets and types of products, so there'll be something for everyone - and as an extremely picky golfer myself, I'd be thrilled if Santa were to leave any one of these under my tree.

If you don't find what you're looking for, or want to browse a few more golf deals for inspiration, make sure to drop by our Black Friday live blog.

You might have noticed that there's not a whole lot of golf equipment on this list, despite the number of Black Friday deals on golf clubs and golf balls out there. If you're buying a quick holiday gift for a golfer in your life, click on that PGA Superstore voucher to be safe. Whether you make it out to $20 or $200, it's definitely going to get used for whatever your golfing friend or relative needs most.

That being said, I can't think of too many golfers who'll turn their nose up at a GT2 driver. It works for a variety of swing speeds, and alongside the legendary Ping G430 Max 10K, it is a club I'm confident any player will be delighted with. I've also added two models of golf balls to this list - the Kirkland Signature is a brilliant value option, and 2 dozen premium TaylorMade TP5s for just $100 make for a great gift, especially given the fun seasonal design options available right now.

(Image credit: Future)

The Golf Monthly team takes testing seriously, and very, very few products get a flawless score. When they do, you can bet that these products will more than likely be an upgrade from what a golfer already has. One example is the Under Armour Drive Pro Clone spikeless golf shoe, which our resident expert Dan Parker rates as one of the best golf shoes he's ever had the pleasure of stepping into. It's a similar story for the Vessel Player V stand bag, easily one of the most enjoyable and stylish bags available today and one that no golfer is likely to say no to.

(Image credit: Future)

You could argue that winter isn't really the best time for golf, and while that's true, if the golfer in your life is serious about the game, they'll still want to work on their swing during the off season. A training aid like the Rypstick will let them build swing speed, which, according to all the data, positively impacts scores - and it'll double as something of a workout, too! The same company makes the ButterBlade, another great training aid, but that and many other top training aids depend on hitting balls, which may not be on the radar in these cold months, even though they make for great golf gifts.

Speaking of data, a golf tracking system like Arccos is ideal for any golfer looking to improve. I'm not a fan of the subscription model myself, but they can renew it themselves after the first year if they see the benefits of the membership, and the Air system is really easy to use compared to most other alternatives on the market.

The Air comes with this sturdy charging case. (Image credit: Future)

With my last three picks, I've gone slightly more high-ticket. A 'follow' trolley like the Stewart Q can really change the experience of playing golf for the better, especially if a golfer dislikes pushing a trolley or riding a cart - a trolley that follows you is just like having a caddie, minus having to shell out on tips. The Open design might betray a little bit of personal preference, but it leads nicely into a Scottish getaway courtesy of a company like Golf Breaks.

I don't know many golfers who don't have a golfing trip to Scotland at the top of their bucket list, and the town of St. Andrews would be the very pinnacle. A short trip like the one I've picked out means they may not get to play the Old Course, but staying right across the road might soften the blow... and getting to play the New Course, Kingsbarns, and Carnoustie might make up for it entirely.

Finally, if you've got the budget to spare and if you've ever heard them mention wanting their own golf simulator, consider grabbing this $7,000 discount on the Foresight QuadMax launch monitor. It'll likely be an upgrade if they already have their own sim, and it'll be the impetus they need to get their project underway if they've ever wanted to start building one.

For more savings on excellent golf products and deals on golf gear that could give you some ideas to check off your holiday golf gift list, visit our live Black Friday blog.