When it comes to golf gear, having one of the best golf bags should be a top priority for any golfer. Different types of golf bags suit different situations and conditions, and they also express your style and personality on the course, since they're the biggest and most visible part of your golfing setup.

Many golfers own at least two golf bags: a cart bag for when they're riding a cart or using a strong, stable trolley, and a carry bag for quick practice rounds, executive courses, or winter golf. Some golfers like to use lightweight carry bags for all of their rounds, and others even enjoy using spacious staff bags like the ones you see on the professional Tours.

As highly engineered, durable, stylish, and vital to the golfing experience as a golf bag has to be, they certainly aren't cheap. That's why I've been checking with all of the top bag manufacturers during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event to find the best golf bag deals on the market right now. If you're looking for a new golf bag, you won't want to miss these discounts.

Every single one of the bags above has been tested by me or another member of the Golf Monthly equipment team. We all play golf regularly, so we know exactly what a golf bag needs to have. We're also going to point out any flaws in these models in our reviews, such as with the Lux Looper - it's a beautiful bag and utterly perfect for a sunny day, but lacks a large pocket for extra clothing or rain gear.

You should also check out bags like the ones we've reviewed. Ecommerce editor Sam Tremlett gave the Sun Mountain Matchplay Ballistic a very solid 4.5 stars, and while they're not the same thing, the rest of the Matchplay range is heavily discounted right now. You can save $150 on the 14-way Matchplay Stand Bag, which is a very handy deal indeed.

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That said, I'm confident my list above will have something for you no matter your golfing needs or when and where you play the game. The Eclipse E1.5, which heads this list, is also my current pick for the best golf bag available on the entire market, so it's nice to see a discount on what already was a worthy buy.

The Big Max hybrid options I've featured are excellent all-rounders if you want the option of carrying but also use a trolley or cart at times. It should come as no surprise that Vessel makes several appearances on this list, as they make some of the best bags in the business, but Ogio and Sun Mountain get their due too for some superb bags that are heavily reduced this holiday weekend.

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If you want to pair your golf clubs with your bag for a unified branded look, the big club manufacturers have some excellent bags, and I've featured some great options here too - Mizuno's BR-D3, TaylorMade's FlexTech options, and the Titleist Players 4 Carbon are all worth looking at in their own right with these discounts.

For more deals on golf gear, make sure to visit our Black Friday deals page, where we'll continue to post all of the discounts and price drops on golf equipment we can find.