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Cyber Monday Golf Deals Live 2026: Attention turns to Cyber sales with Black Friday winding down
Black Friday itself has only one more day before Cyber Monday takes over, so don't miss out on the final few golf deals out there
It is officially day three of Black Friday weekend which means my attention has turned to Cyber Monday. Most retailers and brands have started to switch their sales from Black Friday language to Cyber Monday so to make sure you don't miss out on high-quality deals across a wide array of categories, I have collated my top picks into this post and looked to give you regular updates as well.
Now before I get to the deals themselves I wanted to make it crystal clear that my team and I only ever write about golf equipment we have tested ourselves. That way we know for certain that what we are recommending are good products and the performance stacks up.
Additionally when it comes to shopping events, one top tip I should acknowledge is that because Amazon often hides a lot of its best discounts behind the Prime membership plans, I would recommend signing up to make sure you don't miss out.
If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and students, which will give you all the benefits over the sale, and then you can cancel it right after as well. So without further ado, let's get to it.
Quick links
- Amazon: Notable discounts on tech/clubs in Cyber Monday sale
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: Holiday and gifting sales now live
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 80% off in Black November sale
- Callaway: Up to $200 off Quantum family
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
Editor's pick deals
A superb addition to the Quantum lineup, the Triple Diamond Max strikes the perfect balance for better players who want tour-level ball speed and low spin without sacrificing forgiveness. It offers just the right amount of added stability and ranks among the very best drivers on the market this year.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Review
The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review
The new TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver is a really fun and equally functional club for the top end of the bag. Maintaining the same excellent performance as its predecessor but adding some extra adjustability that has made it an even more useful and viable option for a fairly broad range of players of the tee and the floor.
Read our full TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver review
The Max is a user-friendly fairway wood that makes launching the ball from the turf feel effortless. It features a confidence-inspiring footprint and combines impressive forgiveness with plenty of power, making it an excellent option for golfers seeking consistency without sacrificing distance.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Max Fairway Wood Review
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman. Key review highlights were its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
This is great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In testing the driver, hybrids and irons were super forgiving and offer plenty of distance. While the putter isn't as forgiving, we think this is a comprehensive and well-priced package set.
Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review
Strata may be a little-known brand to many women but it has a rich history in golf and it’s great to see it making a comeback. This all-encompassing 16-piece package set is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user friendly.
Read our full Strata Women's Package Set Review
The Q-Star Tour is a superb all-rounder that seamlessly blends a stable, low-spin driver flight with ample greenside control. It delivers a low launch, high spin combination on wedge shots, while providing incredible value for moderate swing-speed players who crave premium short-game performance without the price tag.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour 2026 Golf Ball Review
Extremely high levels of spin make this a really effective and fun ball around the greens. Well struck pitch shots stop obediently on the second bounce and the spin on longer approach shots give increased confidence to attack even very tight pin positions. Importantly this comes as a double dozen pack for only $60, reduced from $99.99.
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 45% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
One of our top spikeless golf shoes currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as $90 off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
This might be the perfect rangefinder. By combining a class-leading laser with a built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages to the green through the viewfinder, golfers can hit approach shots armed with all the information they need.
Read our full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review
As a golf watch, the S50 stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too.
Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review
A minimalist but feature-packed rangefinder that comes in at an excellent price point. While the lightweight, non-waterproof build won't suit all golfers, those who play a lot of 'cart path only' golf will especially benefit from the superb triangulation feature.
Read our full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products. Given how expensive golf is now in basically every area, it is my job to find the products to help you save.
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Our top pick for the best golf rangefinder is on sale
As Sam mentioned, I head up Golf Monthly's tech testing, and the current top pick in our best golf rangefinders is the impressive Bushnell Tour Hybrid.
Delivering GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of the green as well as a precise number to the flag you are shooting, it sets itself apart as the best Bushnell golf rangefinder, too.
Bushnell Tour Hybrid rangefinder: was
$499.99 now $449.99
Checking in!
Hi folks, Conor here, taking you through the next couple of hours.
I am thoroughly depressed after all my sports team yesterday broke my heart, so I'll be on the hunt for deals I can take advantage of to make me feel a bit better. Retail therapy, if you will.
Handing over to tech tester Conor Keenan
Three hours are up and I will be back at 9pm tonight to blog again for you all. I am leaving you in the hands of one of our gear testers Conor who covers several different categories at the moment. Chief among which is golf tech which is handy because there is a lot of discounted products in this area. Take it away Conor...
Some buying guide advice here instead...
I wanted to do something a little different here. At Golf Monthly we have an outstanding gear team that seeks to give you the best buying advice around and a key part of this is our buying guide work. These guides aim to give you actual honest, insightful buying advice on specific golf products so you can make an informed buying decision. As such we only write about products we've tested and this obviously plays a role in shopping events as well because a lot of these products get discounted. So, below I have picked out five buying guides on categories where there are a lot of deals right now so you can do a bit of research before purchasing.
Outstanding Sun Day Red gear with up to 50% off
Sun Day Red currently has an 'up to 50% off' sale on select styles and there is plenty of good stuff to check out as a result. There are loads of hats, polos, and clothing on offer as well as some models of shoe. The Presidio, Pioneer Magnolia, Pioneer Cyprus and Osprey all have 30% off discounts on select colors and sizes, and I can personally attest that the performance across the board is outstanding.
Sun Day Red Presidio Shoe:
Was $198, Now $138.60
Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia Shoe:
Was $275, Now $192.50
Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Shoe:
Was $250, Now $175
Sun Day Red Osprey Shoe:
Was $175, Now $122.50
The Garmin S50 is the best Garmin deal in my opinion
The S50 is one of the most complete golf watches we've ever tested that combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. As a golf watch, it stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too. At the moment there are two colors available and both are $50 off which equates to a 13% discount.
Garmin Approach S50 Watch:
Was $399.99 Now $349.99
Garmin deals this year are plentiful
Across seemingly every golf category for tech, Garmin has delivered this year. Basically every piece of tech they make is on offer including rangefinders, watches, GPS devices and even the five-star R50 Launch monitor which we are a huge fan of. I've picked out four of my favorite deals below whilst in my next update I will let you know about my top pick as well.
- Garmin Z30 Rangefinder -
Was $449.99Now $399.99
- Garmin Approach S12 Watch -
Was $199.99Now $149.99
- Garmin Approach R50 -
Now $4,999.99Now $4,499.99
- Garmin Approach G80 -
Was $499.99Now $299.99
A dozen Bridgestone balls for less than $30
Moving on to golf balls now is the ideal time to stock up into winter and next year. To help Bridgestone has discounted the e12 Speed and HiLaunch balls to under $30 per dozen. The Speed is all about reduced spin and distance, whilst the HiLaunch, as you would expect, get the ball flight higher for slower swinging players.
Bridgestone e12 HiLaunch -
Was $34.99 Now $29.99
Bridgestone e12 Speed -
Was $34.99 Now $29.99
Several rarely discounted mini drivers are on sale at the moment
We rarely see mini drivers get discounted but three of our favorite models from TaylorMade, Callaway and Titleist have discounts at the moment which is fantastic to see. These are ideal clubs off the tee but from our testing each actually worked well off the desk as well heightening the versatility of these clubs.
TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini:
Was $479.99 Now $399.99
Callaway Quantum Mini:
Was $549.99 Now $449.99
Titleist GT280 Mini:
Was $399.99 Now $299.99
Some of my favorite pieces from the Golf Monthly team
As mentioned the GM team has been working super hard over the last few days to point you in the best direction of good deals. So to honor that work somewhat, here are some of my favorite pieces from the last few days...
- Buying For A Golfer This Black Friday? Here Are My Top 12 Gift Ideas They Will Love
- Tired Of The Cold? Play Your Best Golf This Winter With These Black Friday Discounted Products
- Every One Of These 12 Golf Products Earned 5 Stars From Us - Now They’re Discounted For Black Friday
- I'm A Golf Club Tester, And All Of My Favorite Mini Drivers Are On Offer Right Now Over Black Friday Weekend
- 21 Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals - up to 40% off big brands like Callaway, Bridgestone and Srixon
Full list of top-quality sales for you
Yesterday I searched a lot to try and find the best sales in the golf space and I collated them all (there are like nearly 40 of them), into one long list. This way you don't have to go searching and wasting time, you can just click on the sale or retailer you want to look at. From Alphard to Zero Restriction there is golf gear for everyone in this list. My personal favorites though are three of the brands in the image above - Vessel, L.A.B. Golf and Sun Day Red.
Daily reminder to price check everything you see
I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open. Some of the retailers I use are PGA TOUR Superstore, Carl's Golfland, Walmart, Dick's Sportins Goods and Golf Galaxy. I also cross reference products with specific brand sites to see if the sales are any better direct.
I obviously also use Amazon and price checking there is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference.
Pro V1's up to 12% off
I couldn't go another update with mentioning that Pro V1 golf balls are on offer right now. I know I know, $5 isn't a lot, but I am of the mindset that whenever this calibre of ball is on offer, I need to let you know about it. You can also get them with nearly £6 off in the United Kingdom as well.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (US): was
$57.99 now $52.99
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (UK): was
£49.95 now £43.99
When did the flip over happen?
I had every intention of writing about Black Friday today but as mentioned already, the flip to Cyber Monday has already happened, especially in the United States. Amazon in particular has changed all banners and promotional material to Cyber Monday. That being said retailers like Carl's Golfland have simply extended their Black Friday sale at the moment. Any further updates I will let you know because from my experience the Cyber Monday deals often get a tiny bit better to capitalize on the final day of the event. So if we can spot them early, that could make all the difference to your golf setup.
Good morning everyone
Welcome back to Golf Monthly's Black Friday coverage, or should I now start to say Cyber Monday coverage. It appears most retailers are starting to switch their shopping event language so we have done the same here
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