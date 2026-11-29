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Checking in! Hi folks, Conor here, taking you through the next couple of hours. I am thoroughly depressed after all my sports team yesterday broke my heart, so I'll be on the hunt for deals I can take advantage of to make me feel a bit better. Retail therapy, if you will. By Conor Keenan

Handing over to tech tester Conor Keenan Three hours are up and I will be back at 9pm tonight to blog again for you all. I am leaving you in the hands of one of our gear testers Conor who covers several different categories at the moment. Chief among which is golf tech which is handy because there is a lot of discounted products in this area. Take it away Conor... By Sam Tremlett

Some buying guide advice here instead... I wanted to do something a little different here. At Golf Monthly we have an outstanding gear team that seeks to give you the best buying advice around and a key part of this is our buying guide work. These guides aim to give you actual honest, insightful buying advice on specific golf products so you can make an informed buying decision. As such we only write about products we've tested and this obviously plays a role in shopping events as well because a lot of these products get discounted. So, below I have picked out five buying guides on categories where there are a lot of deals right now so you can do a bit of research before purchasing. Best golf rangefinders

Best golf watches

Best golf shoes

Best mini drivers

Best push carts By Sam Tremlett

The Garmin S50 is the best Garmin deal in my opinion (Image credit: Future) The S50 is one of the most complete golf watches we've ever tested that combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. As a golf watch, it stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too. At the moment there are two colors available and both are $50 off which equates to a 13% discount. Garmin Approach S50 Watch: Was $399.99 Now $349.99 By Sam Tremlett

A dozen Bridgestone balls for less than $30 (Image credit: Future) Moving on to golf balls now is the ideal time to stock up into winter and next year. To help Bridgestone has discounted the e12 Speed and HiLaunch balls to under $30 per dozen. The Speed is all about reduced spin and distance, whilst the HiLaunch, as you would expect, get the ball flight higher for slower swinging players. Bridgestone e12 HiLaunch - Was $34.99 Now $29.99

Bridgestone e12 Speed - Was $34.99 Now $29.99 By Sam Tremlett

Full list of top-quality sales for you (Image credit: Future) Yesterday I searched a lot to try and find the best sales in the golf space and I collated them all (there are like nearly 40 of them), into one long list. This way you don't have to go searching and wasting time, you can just click on the sale or retailer you want to look at. From Alphard to Zero Restriction there is golf gear for everyone in this list. My personal favorites though are three of the brands in the image above - Vessel, L.A.B. Golf and Sun Day Red. By Sam Tremlett

Daily reminder to price check everything you see I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open. Some of the retailers I use are PGA TOUR Superstore, Carl's Golfland, Walmart, Dick's Sportins Goods and Golf Galaxy. I also cross reference products with specific brand sites to see if the sales are any better direct. I obviously also use Amazon and price checking there is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference. By Sam Tremlett

Pro V1's up to 12% off (Image credit: Future) I couldn't go another update with mentioning that Pro V1 golf balls are on offer right now. I know I know, $5 isn't a lot, but I am of the mindset that whenever this calibre of ball is on offer, I need to let you know about it. You can also get them with nearly £6 off in the United Kingdom as well. Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (US): was $57.99 now $52.99

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (UK): was £49.95 now £43.99 By Sam Tremlett

When did the flip over happen? I had every intention of writing about Black Friday today but as mentioned already, the flip to Cyber Monday has already happened, especially in the United States. Amazon in particular has changed all banners and promotional material to Cyber Monday. That being said retailers like Carl's Golfland have simply extended their Black Friday sale at the moment. Any further updates I will let you know because from my experience the Cyber Monday deals often get a tiny bit better to capitalize on the final day of the event. So if we can spot them early, that could make all the difference to your golf setup. By Sam Tremlett