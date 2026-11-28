I'm A Golf Club Tester, And All Of My Favorite Mini Drivers Are On Offer Right Now Over Black Friday Weekend
A mini driver is one of the most versatile clubs you can have in the bag and, this Black Friday weekend, there's some cracking deals on some of the best models
Even though the concept of a 2-wood dates back to golf's persimmon days, the emergence of the mini driver is still a relatively new phenomenon in modern golf.
Many manufacturers are only in their first or second generation of mini drivers, and I'd venture a guess that the vast majority of amateur golfers have never even swung one.
We all know that the likes of Tommy Fleetwood love their models, but that's because Tour courses are getting smart and tightening up landing areas at 300+. For mere mortals, though, this isn't so much a problem.
Why are they so popular? Well, the shorter shaft of a mini driver will generally make the club much easier to control and hit straight, while the head volume dwarfs the compact profile of even the best fairway woods.
It can be a much easier club to hit off the tee on a tight hole or when the pressure's on so, if you're considering adding a mini driver to your set, now is the time to do it, as I've had a look at all the major retailers to see what Black Friday deals are out there to give you another option at the top of the bag.
Even though I don't have one in the bag right now, these mini drivers are wonderfully versatile clubs to use.
Not only can reliable ball strikers hit them off the turf to good effect, but their main strength lies in off the tee.
Certainly, as an experienced club fitter myself, I enjoy seeing how a lot of top players tweak their mini drivers to a certain shot shape - if they're hitting high power fades with the big stick, you'll often see their mini set to hit bullet draws.
We rated the Callaway Quantum Mini Driver as the best off the tee, while the Titleist GT280 and TaylorMade R7 Quad and even the Tour Edge Exotics challenge it in the majority of all departments.
The deals don't stop there and, although the only offer I found was for a pre-owned club, I think the PXG Secret Weapon is worth trying if you need a hot but easy-to-launch option to bridge your driver and fairway wood.
If you want to explore different options at the top of the bag, make sure to check out the driver deals we spotted this weekend or choose one of the best fairway woods for your game.
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
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