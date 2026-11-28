Even though the concept of a 2-wood dates back to golf's persimmon days, the emergence of the mini driver is still a relatively new phenomenon in modern golf.

Many manufacturers are only in their first or second generation of mini drivers, and I'd venture a guess that the vast majority of amateur golfers have never even swung one.

We all know that the likes of Tommy Fleetwood love their models, but that's because Tour courses are getting smart and tightening up landing areas at 300+. For mere mortals, though, this isn't so much a problem.

Why are they so popular? Well, the shorter shaft of a mini driver will generally make the club much easier to control and hit straight, while the head volume dwarfs the compact profile of even the best fairway woods.

It can be a much easier club to hit off the tee on a tight hole or when the pressure's on so, if you're considering adding a mini driver to your set, now is the time to do it, as I've had a look at all the major retailers to see what Black Friday deals are out there to give you another option at the top of the bag.

Even though I don't have one in the bag right now, these mini drivers are wonderfully versatile clubs to use.

Not only can reliable ball strikers hit them off the turf to good effect, but their main strength lies in off the tee.

Certainly, as an experienced club fitter myself, I enjoy seeing how a lot of top players tweak their mini drivers to a certain shot shape - if they're hitting high power fades with the big stick, you'll often see their mini set to hit bullet draws.

We rated the Callaway Quantum Mini Driver as the best off the tee, while the Titleist GT280 and TaylorMade R7 Quad and even the Tour Edge Exotics challenge it in the majority of all departments.

(Image credit: Future)

The deals don't stop there and, although the only offer I found was for a pre-owned club, I think the PXG Secret Weapon is worth trying if you need a hot but easy-to-launch option to bridge your driver and fairway wood.

If you want to explore different options at the top of the bag, make sure to check out the driver deals we spotted this weekend or choose one of the best fairway woods for your game.