This Is One Of The Best Women's Package Sets On The Market, And It Has 24% Off Right Now

If you’re new to the game of golf and looking for one of the best women's golf sets money can buy, then you’re in luck, as the Strata Women’s Complete Golf Set is now 24% off this Amazon Prime Day! (For more deals by the way, be sure to check out our hub page on the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals...)

Strata Titanium Women’s Set | 24% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $455.99 Strata may be a little-known brand to many women, but it has a rich history in golf and it’s great to see it making a comeback. This all-encompassing package set is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user friendly. Read our full Strata Titanium Women’s Set Review

To begin with, the Strata Complete Golf Set consists of a 12° titanium driver, fairway wood, 4 and 5-hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge and a putter, with the 11 clubs all packaged together in a tidy stand bag. It’s designed specifically for women with the ‘Ultimate’ in the name targeting female golfers wanting to achieve ultimate distance, forgiveness and performance.

In testing, we found it does precisely what Strata set out to achieve. The big-headed driver is easy to use and tee shots fly straighter and further—particularly in the hands of slower-swinging, less experienced golfers.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The fairway wood is compact and, therefore, versatile for a range of course scenarios. What's more, the face is deep enough that you can easily hit it as a more accurate alternative to a driver off the tee. We particularly enjoyed the powerful flight from the tee and even used it instead of the driver on tighter holes.

Onto the irons and, right out of the bag, these reminded us of the original Callaway Big Bertha irons, with the same distinctive shaped cavity back, wide soles and thick top lines featuring.

The result is a sleek aesthetic and an iron that is remarkably easy to hit. Our only qualm was the silver finish which on sunnier days can reflect light into your eyes on address, but there's no denying that these could challenge some of the most forgiving irons on the market.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

You get two wedges in this set. One is a pitching wedge that does a great job for simple chip and runs, recovery shots from the rough and approach shots. Then there’s the sand wedge, which has a sizeable head you can open up wide and easily slide under the ball—perfect for any beginner looking to learn bunker shots.

Last, but not least, is the putter, which features a standard blade-style design with a single alignment line in the center for aiming. We found it to be adequate but felt that a heavier mallet-style head with a bigger footprint would give beginners a bit of a helping hand.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Housing all the clubs is a robust little stand bag, which is lightweight and features velour padded double straps to make it comfortable to carry and evenly distribute weight across your back. Overall, there is a lot of gear for your money and, not only is this one of the best golf clubs sets for beginners, but also the best budget golf club sets on the market. That's even before the discount you can get in this Amazon Prime Day.