These TaylorMade Spider GT Putters Are At The Lowest Price We Have Ever Seen Them
Three TaylorMade putters have seen substantial reductions of 40% in the Amazon Prime Big Deals event
TaylorMade are one of the most recognized golf manufacturers in the world, with their clubs used by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda.
Now, in the Amazon Prime Big Deals event, you can grab some of the best TaylorMade putters with size-able discounts, as three of their models are now reduced and at the lowest price we have seen them.
The models in question are the TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback, the Spider GT Notchback, and Spider GT Splitback, with all three with significant money off. That means you could save over $100, which could be spent on some of the best golf balls, or even the best golf GPS devices.
TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Putter | 44% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $140.99
Save a mammoth 44% on this Spider GT Rollback Putter, which features a number of different technological aspects to provide a high amount of forgiveness.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Putter Review
Taylormade Spider GT Putter NB | 28% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $179.99
For under $180, you will struggle to find a better putter. For the first time, TaylorMade have introduced Dual-Tungsten Weights for great forgiveness and stability.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter Review
Taylormade Spider GT Putter SB | 39% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $152.98
Just like the model above, the Spider GT Putter SB is also 39% off and offers incredible value at just $152. Made from anodized 6061 aluminum, it is an incredibly stable putter.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Splitback Putter Review
First things first; the three models above are all available in a number of different specs, lengths and angles, which means that there should be a perfect set-up for your golf game and putting stroke.
All three putters on offer have mallet designs and, starting with the Rollback, it is ideal for those players looking for a generous mallet with solid alignment and forgiveness on off-centre hits. This is also a model we have seen in the bag of Collin Morikawa at one stage.
Moving on to the TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback, which earned a five-star rating when we tested it. What really impressed us was how it would suit those who struggle with alignment and consistency, as the tungsten stability bars help keep the face square to the line on impact.
The last putter to mention is the Spider GT Splitback, which takes a classic shape and blends it with the improved TruRoll 2 face to create a forgiving mallet with a strong roll. In particular, the sound and feel is very good and, in our testing, we felt it was the best Spider in this aspect, with a pleasant ping sound at impact coming from a tuning fork style head design.
Having tested these putters, we know that these huge savings make them an absolute steal in the Amazon Prime Big Deals event, with a lot of club on offer for the reduced price tag. TaylorMade know a thing or two about producing some of the best putters, with their Spider range among the most iconic. Given that these deals won't be around for long, it's a good time to check them out for yourself.
