The Shot Tracking Device Trusted By Matt Fitzpatrick Is 20% Off For Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days Event

I’ve seen some pretty good deals over the past 48 hours during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but the Arccos Link Pro on sale may be the one that more golfers should be paying attention to.

Arccos Link Pro | 20% off at Amazon

Was $224.99 Now $179.99 We love Arccos products and, this Big Deal Days, you can grab their Link Pro with a 20% discount. It's compatible with Arccos Smart Sensors and Smart Grips and, for under $180, one of the best ways of learning about your game without breaking the bank.

Many of us play socially, yet don’t necessarily practice and still want to see improvement. Well, paying attention to tendencies on the golf course is one of the easiest ways to see improvement and that’s why all the players on the PGA Tour are using statistics to help them improve their game, even if it’s only marginally.

Matt Fitzpatrick is known for how diligent he is about tracking all of his shots and that’s why Arccos makes complete sense to be a company partnered with him and the PGA Tour as their official game tracking partners.

Arccos sensors slot into the ends of your grips and relay information to your Link Pro Device (Image credit: Arccos)

Through the use of shot tracking companies such as Arccos, golfers can gain a much better understanding of the things they do both right or things they can improve on when on the golf course. Examples of this would be seeing a high percentage of tee shots with a driver missing to the right or regularly coming up short with approach shots when hitting a 7-iron.

The Arccos Link Pro comes with a charging case (Image credit: Future)

Arccos works through a satellite signal to automatically track your shots as you play through a round of golf. Sensors are added to the end of your grips and work in conjunction with the Link Pro Device or your cell phone in order to determine what club has been selected.

Many golfers struggle playing with a phone in their pocket and that’s where the Link Pro comes in particularly handy. The small, lightweight and thin fob-like device can slide into your pocket and you seriously wouldn’t even be aware it’s there.

The Arccos Link Pro slots easily into your pants (Image credit: Future)

Previously golfers would have had to have clipped a device on the pockets of their pants and I can attest to how fiddly and annoying that can be. The Link Pro removes all of that inconvenience and you can now get it during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for 20% off the retail price. Saving just shy of $50 is a huge saving on a brand that is rarely on sale but act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer!