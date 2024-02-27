Garmin Approach S70 Vs Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch $629.99 at Amazon $649.99 at Newegg $649.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM The new Garmin Approach S70 is the most feature-packed GPS golf watch to date, with a brilliant display and the ability to measure and analyze almost anything during the course of a round. For Packed full of technology and features

Improved looks and interface

Extended battery life Against USB-C charging cable might not cater for all Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch $469.99 at Amazon $483.88 at Walmart $499.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Garmin Approach S62 is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. For Packed with unique and useful functionality

Ability to track shots

Versatile styling for off-course wear Against Hole map graphics look somewhat dated

Differences in what appeared between the app and watch

Garmin Approach S70 Vs Garmin Approach S62: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Garmin is one of the leading brands in golf when it comes to GPS technology. It produces some of the best golf watches and has also made a big splash in the rangefinder category with the brilliant Approach Z82. It has even dipped its toe into the launch monitor market with the impressive Approach R10.

When it comes to golf technology Garmin is right up there with Bushnell as market leaders, but Garmin is also a big player in other sports such as cycling, swimming and running. Some of the best Garmin golf watches can only be used on the course, but its top-of-the-line offerings have great versatility and offer a wide range of functions.

Golf GPS and data gathering technology has become very important to golfers of all abilities. Gone are the days where you have to look for the 150 yard marker and try to work out which club to hit. Now you have an accurate number on your wrist. Tech is not going to replace coaches anytime soon, but it will give you valuable information you can take to a coach or even your next range session.

In this piece we are focussing on two of the best watches in the Approach family; the Garmin Approach S62 and its successor, the Approach S70. Let's get into it and see which one comes out on top.

(Image credit: Future)

Styling

These two watches are not too dissimilar when it comes to style, as you might expect given they are from the same range. They both come in black or white, while the S70 also has a grey alternative.

Both watches have a color touchscreen, however, the S70 screen is much bigger and the graphics are infinitely sharper and more modern looking. The big upgrade with the S70 is the all new AMOLED display which is brighter and clearer, offering a higher quality viewing experience from any angle. The hole maps on the S62 look somewhat dated when compared to the the S70, it's probably the one thing that let the S62 down and that has been comprehensively addressed in the S70 - the maps are the newer device are best-in-class.

The S70 also comes in a smaller size for those with smaller wrists and not wanting something too bulky. The straps on both watches are replaceable meaning you can change the colors should you want some extra style options.

WATCH: We picked the Garmin Approach S70 as one of the best golf gadgets of 2024

Ease Of Use

For the more tech savvy golfer who has used high end golf watches before, both are easy to use. For a novice who is using one for the first time it would probably seem quite daunting as both watches are packed with features for on and off the golf course.

Assuming you know a little about how golf watches work I would say both the S62 and S70 are fairly easy to get the hang of, but the S70 would be the more difficult of the two due to the extra functionality it has, especially when it comes to the off course features for health and wellness.

On the golf course there is very little difference in ease of use as both watches do more or less the same thing, the S70 just looks more modern and has a few extra golf features the S62 is lacking.

Both watches have touch screens and three buttons so they are easy to navigate, while you can use the edge of the screen to easily cycle through holes on both watches.

Features

The S70 certainly has a wider range of features although most are for use away from the golf course. We'll get to that shortly but first we'll compare what they both do on the course and then how they differ.

Both watches obviously give you all of the basic functions you would expect. First and foremost you get the distances to the front, middle and back of the green but you also have a drag and drop option where you can use the touchscreen to move the flag around the green to give you a more accurate reading. This only works if you can see where the pin is located of course, but it's a nice feature that both watches have. You can also do this on the fairway too, with the watches telling you the distance from your ball to a chosen point, and then from that point to the middle of the green.

You can also get distances to the front and back of hazards like bunkers and water, while also having options for various layups should you not be able to reach the green. This is useful when you want to leave yourself a particular club to hit your approach shot with.

Another cool feature these both have is Pinpointer, which is basically a compass that points to where the green is located. So if you have a blind shot in the watch shows an arrow which directs you to the green. My favorite feature on both of these watches is the automatic distance tracker that kicks in after each shot. This is great when you miss a fairway as when you know how far you normally hit driver it really narrows down the search area as the watch will show you how far you have walked since the shot.

(Image credit: Future)

Both watches have club tracking capabilities and a virtual caddie feature which kicks in when you have played five rounds using the watch. Garmin uses the data from your shots to recommend club selections based on how far you actually hit those clubs (as opposed to how far you think you do!).

Perhaps the coolest thing these watches offer though is the capability to track the wind direction and adjust the distances accordingly. When synced with the Garmin app on your smartphone the watch will measure how much the wind is likely to impact your approach shot, allowing you to choose your club accordingly.

The S70 takes this a stage further with better wind speed and direction sensitivity, as well as a barometer sensor which detects temperature and altitude to provide even more accurate yardages. The 'Plays Like' feature uses all of these as well as slope technology that makes it arguably the best golf watch on the market currently.

It also has an improved battery life compared to the S62. You'll get 20 hours of GPS mode with both but the S70 with give you several more days in normal smartwatch mode.

While the S62 has some useful health and fitness features the S70 takes that to another level, giving you tracking across multiple sports as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep pattern monitoring and a host of other things.

Both watches give you the same notifications you would get on your phone, such as texts, emails, social media notifications etc.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Versatility

We touched on this under features but both these watches are very versatile and you can use them to track more sports than just golf, as well as using them as an everyday smartwatch. Away from the golf course the S70 brings much more to the table than the S62 so if you are looking for a more versatile everyday watch that will help track your fitness and other activities while staying connected to the outside world then the S70 is clearly the better of the two, which is reflected in the higher price.

Value

Value is a subjective issue that largely depends on what you can afford. The S70 is expensive but it is not overpriced. It's one of the best golf watches money can buy and it also offers plenty of other cool functions, but if you're not going to use those functions then you won't be getting your money's worth.

The S62 was Garmin's flagship watch until the S70 replaced it and it still stands up well with most of the competition. Because it's no longer the cream of the Garmin crop you can now pick it up for a lot less than when it first came out so that will appeal to anyone looking for a bargain.

In summary though, if you are looking for a watch that you only plan on using for golf, the S62 does almost everything that the S70 does for a few hundred dollars less so represents better value, but money is not your primary concern then the S70 is the better choice because it has a few little extras on the golf course, a much better screen as well as more modern looking graphics, while also providing a plethora of non-golf related features. (If you do want cheaper models though, be sure to read our guide on the best value golf watches).

Which Should You Choose?

Choose the Garmin Approach S62 if...

- You want a smaller watch screen

- You don't want to spend too much

- You mainly care about golf features

Choose the Garmin Approach S70 if...

- You want a watch for everyday use

- You love loads of tech and features

- You want a more premium feel to the hole maps