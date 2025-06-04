We Tried To Work Out Scottie Scheffler’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…
What would Scottie Scheffler's handicap be if he wasn't a professional golfer? We run through the numbers and the rounds to try and find out...
Scottie Scheffler is the current men's World No.1 and has held that position since the end of March 2022.
Racking up some huge victories, including three Majors, two Players Championships and six PGA Tour Signature Events, Scheffler has been, arguably, the flag-bearer in men's professional golf this decade.
Because of this incredible success, and the fact Scheffler has led the PGA Tour's scoring average every season for the last three years, we at Golf Monthly were interested to find out what his handicap would be if he weren't a professional.
At the Tour Championship in August 2024, the man himself stated that, when he plays social golf games with his buddies, he will play off a handicap of +7.
According to the USGA, the average golf Handicap Index for a male American is 14 and, with a handicap of +7, it means that Scheffler is, supposedly, seven shots better than a scratch golfer.
However, is that really the case?
Well, midway through 2025, the American possesses a stroke average of 68.647 on the PGA Tour and, in that time, he has won the PGA Championship, as well as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In total, he has played 48 rounds in 12 events this season and, below, we have taken a look to find out what Scheffler's handicap would be if he wasn't on the Tour.
Before jumping into the table below, it's worth noting that we have taken into account the 'Course' and 'Slope Rating' of the layouts used from the championship tees.
What's more, we have also kept the 'Score Differential' as 0, due to the fact that information was unavailable at the time.
For those who don't know, the 'Score Differential' represents how well a player performed on a specific course on a given day, taking into account the course's difficulty.
What Is Scottie Scheffler's Handicap?
Sitting an incredible 142-under-par through 48 rounds, Scheffler has produced just three rounds over-par in 2025, with 28 of those scores being in the 60s.
In terms of his handicap, we will be using the World Handicap System of taking the best eight scores in terms of the Score Differential. The rounds are listed below:
- -11.83 (TPC Craig Ranch)
- -11.83 (TPC Craig Ranch)
- -10.77 (Memorial Park Golf Course)
- -10.32 (TPC Craig Ranch)
- -10.31 (Colonial Country Club)
- -9.89 (Memorial Park Golf Course)
- -9.77 (Torrey Pines South Course)
- -9.04 (Quail Hollow Club)
Adding the eight scores above together, we get a figure of '-83.76' which, when divided by eight, comes to '-10.47'. That equates to a mind-boggling handicap of +10.5!
Obviously, the Course and Slopes above will be slightly different given that PGA Tour pros play a different course. In the case of Memorial Park Golf Course, for example, that went from a par 72 to a par 70.
Also, the likes of Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village will have had their course set-up made even harder as they were hosting either a Major championship or Signature Event.
Previously, Scheffler has insisted "one of the great things about golf" is the handicap system, with it allowing his friends to be on a level-playing field to the three-time Major winner.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the American stated: "I still love cutting it up with my buddies on weekends and playing money games and gambling. I played last weekend and one of my buddies, who is not a very good golfer, he's like a 10 handicap, he beat me in our side bet for the day.
"Kind of one of the great things about golf is I can go out with a guy who is going to shoot 90 and I can give him enough strokes to where we'll have a good competition. That's what makes it so fun about the game of golf."
The handicap for that match wasn't revealed by Scheffler but, given that he has mentioned playing off a +7, it's unlikely he'll be wanting to play off a +10.5 when he meets up with his buddies in the future.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LPGA ShopRite Classic Payout 2025
Linnea Storm looks to defend her title at Seaview as the LPGA Tour returns following the second Major of the year
-
Jack Nicklaus Shares Mild Concern Over Level Of Attention On Charlie Woods After First AJGA Win
Nicklaus reflected on how his son, Gary was treated and reacted during his pro golf career when discussing the level of attention on Tiger Woods' son, Charlie
-
'A Lot Of The Guys (On LIV) Aren’t In The Majors That Would Have Been If They Were Playing The PGA Tour. That’s A Huge Downfall. We Didn’t Get To Play In The Majors. We Weren’t In The Masters Anymore’ - Caddie On LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Differences
Veteran looper, Kenny Harms, has caddied on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League. Speaking to Golf Monthly, the experienced caddie details the main differences between the two circuits
-
'I Couldn’t Move It For At Least A Week' - Jason Day Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open
The Australian hasn't featured in a tournament since the PGA Championship, with Day explaining how a wrist injury meant he had to miss this week's RBC Canadian Open
-
RBC Canadian Open 2025 Tee Times: Round One And Two
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his RBC Canadian Open title, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg making an appearance at TPC Toronto
-
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the most historic events in golf returns at TPC Toronto, where a number of big names are competing for a large tournament purse
-
Six PGA Tour Winners Among Withdrawals From 2025 RBC Canadian Open As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field
The World No.2 is making his annual return to the third-oldest event on the PGA Tour, but there are multiple names who pulled out before a ball was struck
-
'Those Guys Are Not In His League' - Jack Nicklaus Delivers Frank Words To Scottie Scheffler's Competitors After Memorial Win
Nicklaus had high praise for Scottie Scheffler after the World No.1 emerged victorious at The Memorial Tournament
-
Rickie Fowler Makes Most Of Sponsor Exemption As He Claims Open Championship Spot At The Memorial Tournament
Rickie Fowler is heading to Royal Portrush after edging out Brandt Snedeker for the one Open place on offer at the Memorial Tournament
-
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Player Since Tiger Woods To Successfully Defend Memorial Tournament Title
The World No.1 recorded his 16th PGA Tour title and third win in his past four starts via a four-stroke success at Muirfield Village Golf Club