Still Using Old Sunglasses? Thankfully You Can Get An Excellent Oakley Pair With Up To 53% Off Right Now
Oakley produce some excellent sunglasses and, currently, you can grab seven models with over 50% discount!
When it comes to the best golf sunglasses, there are plenty of options available on the market. However, if you were to list the best and most recognizable brand, it is likely that Oakley would be near the top of the pile, with their models used by some of the world's best.
Currently, with Black Friday underway, there are hundreds and hundreds of golf deals available and, in this piece, we have scoured through the internet to find the best deals on Oakley models, with these seven catching our eye on Amazon.
Not only can you grab up to 53% on certain sunglasses, but some of these models can be worn on and off the course and offer incredible value, especially as they don't necessarily have to be worn for golf, but for other sports like cycling and skiing.
Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses | Up to 37% off at Amazon
Was $156 Now $97.90
A quality pair of sunglasses from a trusted brand. The versatility and subtlety of the simple, sporty look will appeal to many golfers, with up to 37% on an array of colors now available.
Read our full Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses Review
Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses | Up to 53% off at Amazon
Was $172 Now $79.99
A model that can be worn on and off the golf course, these classic designed Holbrook's feature in a mix of different colors and designs. Our favorites are the Metal and Mix, with up to 53% off on some models.
Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses | Up to 57% off at Amazon
Was $234 Now $99.99
Featuring Oakley's high definition optics, the Flak 2.0 XL is available in array of different colors and designs, with up to 57% off making these an absolute bargain for under $100. Along with its optics, the O-Matter frames are lightweight and durable, making them an excellent option out on the golf course.
Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses | Up to 36% off at Amazon
Was $145 Now $93.49
Like many other Oakley sunglasses on this list, the Frogskins can be worn on and off the golf course, with the design inspired from the 80s. If this color isn't for you, then don't stress, with plenty of options also available at discounted rates.
Oakley Portal X Sunglasses | 30% off at Amazon
Was $177 Now $123.90
Not only are the Portal X stylish and comfortable, which means they can be worn off the golf course, but they stayed securely when we swung the golf club, even in the extreme heat. Available with 30% off, they are now under $125.
Read our full Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review
Oakley EVZero Path Low Bridge Fit Sunglasses | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $244 Now $135.80
Not only can the EVZero be used for golf, but also other sports like cycling and even skiing. Featuring PRIZM lens technology, it helps 'fine-tune' your vision for the challenges ahead, with a three-point fit ensuring the sunglasses stay stable in use.
Oakley Sutro Low Bridge Fit Sunglasses | 30% off at Amazon
Was $183 Now $128.10
Not only are there various lens and frames colors available, but you can even adjust the size of the lens width to your preference. Featuring all the technology you see in the models above, there's even a micro bag included for protection.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
