Half-Price Oakley's? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing

With summer golf in full swing and the sun shining (hopefully) having a pair of the best sunglasses for golf are as essential as the rest of your golfing kit. Not only for protecting your eye's from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but sunglasses can play an important part in your game, helping you to see subtle details on the greens – crucial when it comes to nailing those important putts.

Oakley is renowned for making some of the best sunglasses on the market, and one of the best Oakley sunglasses we have tested is the Oakley Portal X. Right now, at Oakley they are 50% off – which takes these 4.5 out of 5 rated sunglasses down from the RRP of $185 to just $92.50, making them an absolute bargain if you're looking for a pair of sunglasses suitable for golfing.

Get the Oakley Portal X sunglasses for just $92.50 at Oakley.

The Oakley Portal X hold a coveted spot in our golf sunglasses guide, as the most comfortable. However, Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor Joel Tadman pointed out during his review, that the Portal X delivered way more than comfort on the course. Joel noted that the Portal X's enhanced clarity and contrast in bright conditions made a real difference on the greens, and the Oakley Unobtainium material on the inside of the ear socks helped keep them firmly in position when swinging.

Oakley Portal X: was $185 now $92.50 at Oakley Save 50% on the Oakley Portal X sunglasses which are superbly stylish and comfortable. They are ideal for wearing on and off the golf course, we gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and they hold the most comfortable crown in our golf sunglasses guide. So good, you might want to buy 2 pairs at this price. Read our Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review.

Another pair of top-rated Oakley sunglasses that, as a cyclist, I've used myself are the Sphaera Slash sunglasses. They are currently discounted to $156 from $214 and these sunglasses feature eye-catching look and feature Oakley’s Prizm Lens technology.

The design of the Sphaera Slash makes them a great choice for golfers and they feature an extra wide field of view which is paired with an lightweight frame. The venting on these from my own experience keeps you cool, with no fogging on the lens when you're sweating over that crucial putt on the 18th. They also feature Oakley Unobtainium nosepads and molded-in earsocks, which deliver a no-slip grip for effortless wear with your best golf hat.

Although these aren't specifically for golf – they are designed for multi–sports, but if you're a golfer who enjoys cycling or running and are looking to reduce glare and protect your eyes, these are a great option with a worthy discount.