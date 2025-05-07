Half-Price Oakley's? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing
The best Oakley sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the greens, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays
With summer golf in full swing and the sun shining (hopefully) having a pair of the best sunglasses for golf are as essential as the rest of your golfing kit. Not only for protecting your eye's from the sun’s harmful UV rays, but sunglasses can play an important part in your game, helping you to see subtle details on the greens – crucial when it comes to nailing those important putts.
Oakley is renowned for making some of the best sunglasses on the market, and one of the best Oakley sunglasses we have tested is the Oakley Portal X. Right now, at Oakley they are 50% off – which takes these 4.5 out of 5 rated sunglasses down from the RRP of $185 to just $92.50, making them an absolute bargain if you're looking for a pair of sunglasses suitable for golfing.
Get the Oakley Portal X sunglasses for just $92.50 at Oakley.
The Oakley Portal X hold a coveted spot in our golf sunglasses guide, as the most comfortable. However, Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor Joel Tadman pointed out during his review, that the Portal X delivered way more than comfort on the course. Joel noted that the Portal X's enhanced clarity and contrast in bright conditions made a real difference on the greens, and the Oakley Unobtainium material on the inside of the ear socks helped keep them firmly in position when swinging.
Save 50% on the Oakley Portal X sunglasses which are superbly stylish and comfortable. They are ideal for wearing on and off the golf course, we gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star review, and they hold the most comfortable crown in our golf sunglasses guide. So good, you might want to buy 2 pairs at this price.
Read our Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review.
Another pair of top-rated Oakley sunglasses that, as a cyclist, I've used myself are the Sphaera Slash sunglasses. They are currently discounted to $156 from $214 and these sunglasses feature eye-catching look and feature Oakley’s Prizm Lens technology.
The design of the Sphaera Slash makes them a great choice for golfers and they feature an extra wide field of view which is paired with an lightweight frame. The venting on these from my own experience keeps you cool, with no fogging on the lens when you're sweating over that crucial putt on the 18th. They also feature Oakley Unobtainium nosepads and molded-in earsocks, which deliver a no-slip grip for effortless wear with your best golf hat.
Although these aren't specifically for golf – they are designed for multi–sports, but if you're a golfer who enjoys cycling or running and are looking to reduce glare and protect your eyes, these are a great option with a worthy discount.
Save 27% on the Sphaera Slash Prizm sunglasses. These are ideal for the multi-sport golfer designed as a great all rounder, they have a wide field of view, are lightweight, well ventilated and the Oakley Prizm lens shields your eyes from those pesky UV's.
Read our best golf sunglasses buyers guide.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
G/FORE Women's G/18 Golf Shoe Review
We put the G/18 golf shoes from G/FORE to the test to see if the unique look is backed up by high-level performance.
-
GFORCE Driver Swing Trainer Review
Joel Tadman took this driver training aid with a flexible shaft to the driving range to see if it could improve his speed, timing and consistency
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Deals Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the game's biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain
-
I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...
-
Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?
Deals TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding
-
The Mizuno Pro X Is One Of The Best Golf Balls Of 2025 And A Worthy Challenger To The Titleist Pro V1 – With A 33% Discount You Won't Regret Trying It
Deals Mizuno's Pro X ball impressed us from tee to green delivering impressive numbers on par with its far more expensive market rivals