PXG Handkerchief Paneled Polo Shirt Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PXG is a brand that has developed a strong reputation, not only for the performance of its golf clubs, including the hugely impressive 0211 driver, but also for its striking apparel collection. Throughout the clothing range you’ll find smart, predominantly black and white garments, with unique design flashes that create a modern collection that can be worn both on and off the golf course.

The new Handkerchief Paneled polo shirt is one of the stand-out items in the new men’s range. We wanted to see whether it was one of the best golf polo shirts on the market, so we tested it on the course during a warm October afternoon.

Let’s start with the most noticeable feature. On the shoulders and sides there is a black and white print comprised of what PXG describes as a ‘handkerchief pattern’. It features a mix of small, repeating PXG logos along with golf clubs, flags and other shapes. White piping frames the design separating it from what is otherwise a classic, black polo shirt.

(Image credit: Future)

I thought the combination of the athletic fit and the handkerchief pattern created a very stylish, modern look. The eye-catching panels on the sides and arms combine with an otherwise clean look that worked really well. What’s more, the black and white color combination also makes this polo a versatile option that looks particularly smart with grey or white shorts or trousers.

The collar is well-structured without being stiff and this, combined with the black snap buttons, helped this polo retain its smart shape throughout the round. The fabric itself is a stretchable blend of nylon and elastane. That it moves and stretches with your body is evident as soon as you swing a golf club. The fabric should also be quick to dry and provide UV protection.

(Image credit: Future)

With the Handkerchief Paneled polo, PXG has combined a classic fit with modern styling. The result is a chic, sporty men's golf shirt that will help golfers stand out on the course but without having to try too hard.