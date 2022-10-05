PXG Handkerchief Paneled Polo Shirt Review
In this PXG Handkerchief Paneled polo shirt review, Neil Tappin tests this stylish new design on the course
A smart, modern polo shirt that we loved. The athletic fit and stylish black look combines with a unique pattern on the sleeves and sides to add an eye-catching element to the design.
Smart, athletic fit
Stylish handkerchief pattern
Lightweight fabric is ideal for warm weather
Only one color option
PXG is a brand that has developed a strong reputation, not only for the performance of its golf clubs, including the hugely impressive 0211 driver, but also for its striking apparel collection. Throughout the clothing range you’ll find smart, predominantly black and white garments, with unique design flashes that create a modern collection that can be worn both on and off the golf course.
The new Handkerchief Paneled polo shirt is one of the stand-out items in the new men’s range. We wanted to see whether it was one of the best golf polo shirts on the market, so we tested it on the course during a warm October afternoon.
Let’s start with the most noticeable feature. On the shoulders and sides there is a black and white print comprised of what PXG describes as a ‘handkerchief pattern’. It features a mix of small, repeating PXG logos along with golf clubs, flags and other shapes. White piping frames the design separating it from what is otherwise a classic, black polo shirt.
I thought the combination of the athletic fit and the handkerchief pattern created a very stylish, modern look. The eye-catching panels on the sides and arms combine with an otherwise clean look that worked really well. What’s more, the black and white color combination also makes this polo a versatile option that looks particularly smart with grey or white shorts or trousers.
The collar is well-structured without being stiff and this, combined with the black snap buttons, helped this polo retain its smart shape throughout the round. The fabric itself is a stretchable blend of nylon and elastane. That it moves and stretches with your body is evident as soon as you swing a golf club. The fabric should also be quick to dry and provide UV protection.
With the Handkerchief Paneled polo, PXG has combined a classic fit with modern styling. The result is a chic, sporty men's golf shirt that will help golfers stand out on the course but without having to try too hard.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
