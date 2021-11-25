Need New Golf Sunglasses? Get Our Favorite Oakley Models At The Best Prices
If you need new golf sunglasses, then there are some great deals on Oakley models.
By Sam Tremlett
Are you thinking about getting a new pair of golf sunglasses? Well now is the time to pounce because there are some excellent deals to be had on some of our favorite models like the Portal X, Flak 2.0, Mercenary and Holbrook.
A pair of sunglasses is one of the best golf accessories to get especially when playing golf during the summer months and when the sun is low as it rises and sets. They are also incredibly useful in the winter months too when the sun sets early.
The best golf sunglasses should fit you well, look great and, most importantly, give you a comfortable visual experience, and one of the best brands in this regard is Oakley.
As such, below we have collated some of the best deals on the top models we mentioned above.
Portal X Deals
Oakley's Portal X is one of the best golf sunglasses on the market because it is perfect for use not just out on the golf course but also away from it too. Importantly the design lends itself to being worn all day because comfort is one of the key characteristics.
After testing we found these to be stylish, comfortable we also recommend getting them with the Prizm Dark Golf lenses because they have been designed to enhance the contrast on bright days. We found this to be particularly useful on greens with subtle slopes.
- Read our full Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review
Mercenary Deals
A model you might have seen on the head of Justin Rose, the Mercenary is one of our favorite models out right now. Not only do they look good in a lot of different colors, but they have cutting-edge technology built into them.
A lightweight, minimalist design with a wider range of view, they come with Prizm technology which fine tunes vision for specific sports and environments.
To sweeten the deal, there are some unbelievably good discounts on them right now as well as you can see below.
Flak 2.0 Deals
One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle.
It is available in many colors but our top pick is the matte black version whilst they are also very strong and durable too because they are made with Oakley's O Matter material.
To put it simply, the sport-friendly Flak 2.0 sunglasses are technologically terrific.
Holbrook Deals
This is a classic look from one of the market leaders. They’ve taken all the popular features in this best-selling style and crafted it into a lightweight frame so they’re both comfy and uber stylish.
In terms of Holbrook design, we like both the Metal and Mix designs and like the Mercenary model above, there are some outstanding deals out there.
Additionally for more deals and gear not to miss out on, take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page.
Or be sure to have a look at the deals and buying advice sections of the website to help you narrow your search for the best golf equipment.
