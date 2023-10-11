Looking For A New Putter? Act Fast As These 11 Great Deals Are Limited Time Only

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Putting is a sport all on its own. Being a great ball striker doesn't necessarily translate to great putting, while conversely you might never be able to find a fairway but miraculously turn into Cameron Smith when you reach the green. Every golfer will use the putter more than any other club in the bag so it's vital you have one that you are comfortable with.

If you are struggling on the greens then maybe you need a change, so if you've been thinking of moving on from your old putter and trading it in for a younger model, we can help you. There is no one size fits all solution and putting is very much down to the individual, so below we have included a variety of styles and included some of the best mallet putters, blade putters and also some cheap putters for those new to the game or on a budget. We have even included Rory McIlroy's putter as well. It is worth noting that the Amazon Prime's Big Deal Day event is soon coming to an end so you'll need to act fast on these 11 deals.

TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast Putter | $40 off at Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $209.99 Rory's putter. This is a slightly older model of Spider and is therefore not as widely available as some of the newer offerings, which makes this deal even more appealing. McIlroy uses the Flow Neck design which offers a slight toe hang for those with an arc in their putting stroke. For an even more detailed look at Rory McIlroy's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.

TaylorMade Spider GT Putter| 15% off at Amazon

Was $179.98 Now $152.99 A putter packed full of tech at an affordable price. It features a heavy tungsten stability bar for added forgiveness and stability, and a Pure Roll insert for added feel.

Odyssey 2021 Ten Putter | 21% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $197.61 These putters don’t swing themselves, but they pretty much do everything else. Forgiving and consistent, you should find your performance on the greens improve if you make the switch, especially if you are already used to the look and feel of a mallet putter. Read our full Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review

Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #10.5 Center Shaft Putter| 32% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $122.99 Save $57 dollars on this great putter by Cleveland Golf. This a face balanced putter that hits the centre for feel and performance every time. The milled face is optimised to maintain consistent speed on off-centre hits and provides excellent feel, especially when combined with a centre shaft design.

Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #11 Slant Putter| 38% off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $111.04 Another great deal from the Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier range. We've always felt that Cleveland putters are a great budget value option, with the Premier #11 now a huge 38% off at Amazon.

Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #3 Slant Putter| 17% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $124.53 Not quite as big a discount as some of the other deals we've seen on Cleveland putters, but if you prefer a blade design then this could be right up your street.

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $241.41 When we tested this putter we were big fans and it comes in a variety of cool colors. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review