Looking For A New Putter? Act Fast As These 11 Great Deals Are Limited Time Only
We've found some excellent deals on putters from the likes of TaylorMade and Cleveland, including Rory McIlroy's putter of choice
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Putting is a sport all on its own. Being a great ball striker doesn't necessarily translate to great putting, while conversely you might never be able to find a fairway but miraculously turn into Cameron Smith when you reach the green. Every golfer will use the putter more than any other club in the bag so it's vital you have one that you are comfortable with.
If you are struggling on the greens then maybe you need a change, so if you've been thinking of moving on from your old putter and trading it in for a younger model, we can help you. There is no one size fits all solution and putting is very much down to the individual, so below we have included a variety of styles and included some of the best mallet putters, blade putters and also some cheap putters for those new to the game or on a budget. We have even included Rory McIlroy's putter as well. It is worth noting that the Amazon Prime's Big Deal Day event is soon coming to an end so you'll need to act fast on these 11 deals.
TaylorMade Spider X HydroBlast Putter | $40 off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $209.99
Rory's putter. This is a slightly older model of Spider and is therefore not as widely available as some of the newer offerings, which makes this deal even more appealing. McIlroy uses the Flow Neck design which offers a slight toe hang for those with an arc in their putting stroke.
For an even more detailed look at Rory McIlroy's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.
TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter | 20% off at Amazon
Was $449.99 Now $360
Save $89 on this great Spider putter which features sliding weights to enable you to customize it to your own stroke.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter Review
TaylorMade Spider GT Putter| 15% off at Amazon
Was $179.98 Now $152.99
A putter packed full of tech at an affordable price. It features a heavy tungsten stability bar for added forgiveness and stability, and a Pure Roll insert for added feel.
Odyssey 2021 Ten Putter | 21% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $197.61
These putters don’t swing themselves, but they pretty much do everything else. Forgiving and consistent, you should find your performance on the greens improve if you make the switch, especially if you are already used to the look and feel of a mallet putter.
Read our full Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review
Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #10.5 Center Shaft Putter| 32% off at Amazon
Was $179.99 Now $122.99
Save $57 dollars on this great putter by Cleveland Golf. This a face balanced putter that hits the centre for feel and performance every time. The milled face is optimised to maintain consistent speed on off-centre hits and provides excellent feel, especially when combined with a centre shaft design.
Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #11 Slant Putter| 38% off at Amazon
Was $179.99 Now $111.04
Another great deal from the Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier range. We've always felt that Cleveland putters are a great budget value option, with the Premier #11 now a huge 38% off at Amazon.
Cleveland Golf Huntington Beach Soft Premier #3 Slant Putter| 17% off at Amazon
Was $149.99 Now $124.53
Not quite as big a discount as some of the other deals we've seen on Cleveland putters, but if you prefer a blade design then this could be right up your street.
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.41
When we tested this putter we were big fans and it comes in a variety of cool colors. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review
TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Putter | 44% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $140.99
Save a mammoth 44% on this Spider GT Rollback Putter, which features a number of different technological aspects to provide a high amount of forgiveness.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Putter Review
Taylormade Spider GT Putter NB | Up to 28% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $179.99
For under $145, you will struggle to find a better putter. For the first time, TaylorMade have introduced Dual-Tungsten Weights for great forgiveness and stability.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter Review
Taylormade Spider GT Putter SB | 39% off at Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $152.98
Just like the model above, the Spider GT Putter SB is also 39% off and offers incredible value at just $152. Made from anodized 6061 aluminum, it is an incredibly stable putter.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Splitback Putter Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
Pro Reacts After Agonisingly Missing Out On PGA Tour Card
Shad Tuten has addressed the incident at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and vowed to continue working for his first PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
My 5 Best Prime Day Golf Shoe Deals
There has been lots of value out there in the footwear category and these are my favorite deals over the last couple of days...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
My 5 Best Prime Day Golf Shoe Deals
There has been lots of value out there in the footwear category and these are my favorite deals over the last couple of days...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I’m A PGA Professional And These Are My 5 Favorite Training Aid Deals
As a long time coach and competitive player, I have used hundreds of training aids. Here are some deals on my favorites...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fan? A Lot Of His Golf Gear Is Discounted Right Now
We've found the best deals on Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade putter, Nike shoes and various other gear
By David Usher Published
-
Our Top 5 Package Set Deals - hot picks from Amazon's October Prime Day
We break down the best deals on golf package sets that we've seen this week
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Build Your Perfect Practice Setup At Home With These 7 Fantastic Amazon Deals
From driving nets to putting mats, you can work on your game from the comfort of your own home with these great deals
By David Usher Published
-
Get To The Best Golf Deals Faster With Our New AI-Powered Chatbot
Simply ask the the bot to find you golf deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deals event.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
We Rated This Golf Shoe Five Stars And, Amazingly, It Is Almost Half Price
After a stylish, premium shoe without the hefty price tag? This adidas Tour 360 deal might be the one for you
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Tiger Woods Uses These Nike Products, And They Have 20% Off Right Now
One of the most popular brands in golf has a great sale on, with selected items getting 20% off on top of the sale price!
By Zach Bougen Published