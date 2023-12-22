Looking For A Cool Christmas Gift For The Golfer In Your Life? Well Look No Further

Christmas is here and choosing the right gift for a golfer is not that easy. Most people will have friends, family or a loved one who plays golf and so giving a golf-related item for the golf-obsessed individual at Christmas is a great choice.

It can be be difficult to get right though, especially when you don't know the ins-and-outs of the sport. However, at Golf Monthly, we have come up with a handy guide to buying for gifts for golfers this upcoming Christmas.

Along with the best golf simulators, best golf accessories and even best golf balls, we have tried to take budget into consideration with these choices, especially when Christmas is already an expensive time of the year. That is why our guide focuses on everything from stocking fillers to GPS gear and golf training aids.

Also, it's worth mentioning that gift cards are a good way to go as well, but for something a little more unique though, we've found these cool wall art prints for sale at PGA Tour Superstore featuring some of the world's most iconic golf courses.

Wall Art: Watercolor Style Golf Course Maps

Now $40.00 Claire W golf course prints are unique, watercolor-style golf course art pieces that you can proudly display on the wall of your home or office. A perfect keepsake or memento for any golfer or golf fan!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PGA Tour Superstore)

PGA Tour Superstore have a range of unique prints of course maps from some of the world's best golf courses.

These watercolor-style golf course art pieces can be proudly displayed on the wall of any golf fanatics' home or office. Perhaps it's a course they have played, or maybe one on their bucket list. Either way it's a cool gift and once they have one, you can always give another for a birthday, Valentine's Day, wedding anniversary or next Christmas etc

Courses available include Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, Harbour Town, Cypress Point, Shinnecock Hills, Kiawah Island, the Old Course at St Andrews and many more. The 11x14" prints are unframed and printed on premium textured cardstock paper.