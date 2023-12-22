Looking For A Cool Christmas Gift For The Golfer In Your Life? Well Look No Further
Decorate a home or office wall with these cool prints of some of the world's most iconic golf courses
Christmas is here and choosing the right gift for a golfer is not that easy. Most people will have friends, family or a loved one who plays golf and so giving a golf-related item for the golf-obsessed individual at Christmas is a great choice.
It can be be difficult to get right though, especially when you don't know the ins-and-outs of the sport. However, at Golf Monthly, we have come up with a handy guide to buying for gifts for golfers this upcoming Christmas.
Along with the best golf simulators, best golf accessories and even best golf balls, we have tried to take budget into consideration with these choices, especially when Christmas is already an expensive time of the year. That is why our guide focuses on everything from stocking fillers to GPS gear and golf training aids.
Also, it's worth mentioning that gift cards are a good way to go as well, but for something a little more unique though, we've found these cool wall art prints for sale at PGA Tour Superstore featuring some of the world's most iconic golf courses.
Wall Art: Watercolor Style Golf Course Maps
Now $40.00
Claire W golf course prints are unique, watercolor-style golf course art pieces that you can proudly display on the wall of your home or office. A perfect keepsake or memento for any golfer or golf fan!
PGA Tour Superstore have a range of unique prints of course maps from some of the world's best golf courses.
These watercolor-style golf course art pieces can be proudly displayed on the wall of any golf fanatics' home or office. Perhaps it's a course they have played, or maybe one on their bucket list. Either way it's a cool gift and once they have one, you can always give another for a birthday, Valentine's Day, wedding anniversary or next Christmas etc
Courses available include Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, Harbour Town, Cypress Point, Shinnecock Hills, Kiawah Island, the Old Course at St Andrews and many more. The 11x14" prints are unframed and printed on premium textured cardstock paper.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
5 Best Bunker Tips For Golf
Alex Elliott compiles a list of his best bunker tips for golf to help you save par more often
By Alex Elliott Published
-
How A Simple $14 Gadget Has Transformed My Short Range Putting
Reading greens can be problematic for some golfers, but this spirit level ball marker on Amazon can certainly help on short putts
By David Usher Published
-
I Test Putters For A Living And Here Are The 9 Best Putter Deals I've Found This Christmas
Check out these great Christmas deals on the club you use more than any other
By David Usher Published
-
Speakers Are Becoming Increasingly Popular On The Golf Course And These Bushnell GPS Models Are 20% Off
Bushnell have a range of cool speakers that combine their GPS technology with bluetooth to greatly enhance your on course experience, and they're currently available for a great price
By David Usher Published
-
Can't Think What To Get The Golfer In Your Life? Lessons Are A Great Way To Go
Treat yourself or the golfer in your life this Christmas. PGA Tour Superstore are offering $30 off a three pack of golf lessons
By David Usher Published
-
Is This The Best Golf Gift This Christmas? Tiger Woods May Think So
Tiger's iconic driver headcover is available to buy at Amazon and could be the perfect gift for any golfer
By David Usher Published
-
Looking For A New Golf Bag? Here Are Our 9 Favorite Christmas Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf bags this Christmas
By David Usher Published
-
We Can't Believe This Deal Is Still Live! Grab The Latest Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x At Their Lowest Ever Price
Two of the best golf balls are still on offer, with two dozen Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x's now under $100!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Golf Balls Make The Ideal Christmas Gift, Here Are Our 9 Favorite Ball Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls this Christmas. After all, balls make an ideal gift for golfers!
By David Usher Published
-
17 Golf Gifts That Are Actually Good
Gifting for golfers is tough. Here are 17 new gift ideas that we are sure the golfer in your life will love
By Dan Parker Published