I've Scoured The Internet And These Are My 5 Favorite Women's Golf Deals

It’s no easy task scouring the internet for the best deals on Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, but I’ve found a selection of women’s golf gear with impressive discounts, and I suggest you keep your eyes open for further bargains.

Whether these are the best women's golf clubs , best women's golf clothes or best women's golf shoes, I’ve searched thoroughly and, whilst I haven’t reviewed all of these products, I can confidently say that I know a bargain when I see it. For example, I gave 5 stars to the Callaway Reva Big Bertha driver, so to see the hybrid at almost half price is an amazing offer, as it will incorporate much of the same technology.

For all of the best golf-related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page and our Prime Day Live Blog to keep up-to-date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but hurry, you don’t want to miss out!

Callaway Big Bertha REVA Women's Hybrid | Up to 25% off at Amazon

Was $149.95 Now $112.46 Nowadays, most women carry at least one hybrid and who can blame them? It’s such a versatile and easy-to-hit club! This model from Callaway does just that as it’s designed with an increased offset to help promote a straighter ball flight for more distance.

adidas Women's Retrocross Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 40% off at Amazon

Was $110.00 Now $66 If you’re looking for a modern looking spikeless golf shoe that strikes the right balance between a retro tennis-inspired look and comfortable all-day wear, transitioning with ease from the course to other activities, then grab a pair of these shoes from adidas. They are available in different colorways and, thanks to a reinforced toe and heel bumpers, as well as a reliable outsole for decent traction and stability, I’d grab a pair while you can.

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Black 11PC Package Set | Up to 12% off at Amazon

Was $1,699.99 Now $1,499.99 If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your clubs and looking for a complete set, then the TaylorMade Kalea Premier is definitely one to consider. On test, it was clear to see the dedication that TaylorMade has put into designing this women’s golf set and each club performed admirably, including the Kalea Premier Spider Mini putter, which adds to the quality of an already premium set, along with an elegant cart bag. Read our full TaylorMade Kalea Women's Golf Set Review

Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long-Sleeve Pullover | Up to 49% off at Amazon

Was $45 Now $22.91 This is the type of pullover that you’ll wear time and time again, with it perfect for autumn/winter golf and a steal at this price. Given its neutral color, it’s a great gift idea, not that I want to mention Christmas! It has an all-over twist effect with a half-zip front and is made in an ultra-soft, quick-drying fabric. There’s not much to dislike about this item, so act fast before it sells out in your size.