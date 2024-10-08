I've Scoured The Internet And These Are My 5 Favorite Women's Golf Deals
Our Women's Editor has done the hard work for you! This is what she would spend her money on during Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days
It’s no easy task scouring the internet for the best deals on Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, but I’ve found a selection of women’s golf gear with impressive discounts, and I suggest you keep your eyes open for further bargains.
Whether these are the best women's golf clubs, best women's golf clothes or best women's golf shoes, I’ve searched thoroughly and, whilst I haven’t reviewed all of these products, I can confidently say that I know a bargain when I see it. For example, I gave 5 stars to the Callaway Reva Big Bertha driver, so to see the hybrid at almost half price is an amazing offer, as it will incorporate much of the same technology.
For all of the best golf-related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page and our Prime Day Live Blog to keep up-to-date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but hurry, you don’t want to miss out!
Callaway Big Bertha REVA Women's Hybrid | Up to 25% off at Amazon
Was $149.95 Now $112.46
Nowadays, most women carry at least one hybrid and who can blame them? It’s such a versatile and easy-to-hit club! This model from Callaway does just that as it’s designed with an increased offset to help promote a straighter ball flight for more distance.
adidas Women's Retrocross Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Was $110.00 Now $66
If you’re looking for a modern looking spikeless golf shoe that strikes the right balance between a retro tennis-inspired look and comfortable all-day wear, transitioning with ease from the course to other activities, then grab a pair of these shoes from adidas. They are available in different colorways and, thanks to a reinforced toe and heel bumpers, as well as a reliable outsole for decent traction and stability, I’d grab a pair while you can.
TaylorMade Kalea Premier Black 11PC Package Set | Up to 12% off at Amazon
Was $1,699.99 Now $1,499.99
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your clubs and looking for a complete set, then the TaylorMade Kalea Premier is definitely one to consider. On test, it was clear to see the dedication that TaylorMade has put into designing this women’s golf set and each club performed admirably, including the Kalea Premier Spider Mini putter, which adds to the quality of an already premium set, along with an elegant cart bag.
Read our full TaylorMade Kalea Women's Golf Set Review
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long-Sleeve Pullover | Up to 49% off at Amazon
Was $45 Now $22.91
This is the type of pullover that you’ll wear time and time again, with it perfect for autumn/winter golf and a steal at this price. Given its neutral color, it’s a great gift idea, not that I want to mention Christmas! It has an all-over twist effect with a half-zip front and is made in an ultra-soft, quick-drying fabric. There’s not much to dislike about this item, so act fast before it sells out in your size.
PGA Tour Women’s Pull-On Golf Pant With Tummy Control | Up to 47% off at Amazon
Was $75.00 Now $39.77
We all like a bit of tummy control, that’s why these pants caught my attention! Available in five different colors, the fabric is very stretchy for a wide range of motion when you’re on the golf course. Personally, I like pull-on trousers, I find them very comfortable. This pair come in a mid-rise that sits just above the hip and has side vents at the hem of the pants for a better fit with your golf shoes.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
