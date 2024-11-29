I’m A Shameless Fanboy Of L.A.B. Golf Putters, And They’ve Got A 20% Sale On!
PGA Professional Joe Ferguson has been on the L.A.B. Golf bandwagon for a while now, and has found a great discount for anyone looking to ‘un-torque themselves’...
Anyone who follows the Golf Monthly social channels, or the Kick Point podcast may have noticed that I am a serious fan of L.A.B. Golf putters. For me, every model of L.A.B. putter that I have tried could comfortably sit amongst the best putters on the market, and the whole concept of a putter that doesn’t want to rotate away from square to its path makes perfect sense. It is a putting concept that I really believe could benefit a broad spectrum of players and I have seen a great deal this Black Friday...
L.A.B. Golf DF3 Custom Putter | 20% Off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £539.00 Now £431.20
The DF3 is the mid-mallet model within the range that features a unique head profile and maximum stability. Used by both of the Bryan brothers of YouTube fame, this thing is deadly from short range. Great chance to pick up a bargain!
Read our full L.A.B. Golf DF3 Review
In case you are unfamiliar with the concept of L.A.B. (which stands for Lie Angle Balanced FYI), it is based primarily on the torque profile of the putter. Traditionally, we have basically had two torque profiles of putter; face-balanced (where the face of the putter will point skywards if held unmanipulated horizontally), and toe-hang putters (where the toe of the putter will hang down to varying degrees in the same scenario), but Sam Hahn, CEO of L.A.B. Golf felt that - even in the instance of face balanced putters - the torque profile of these putters was actively shifting the clubface away from a square position, and so L.A.B. Golf was born…
A post shared by L.A.B. Golf (@labgolfputters)
A photo posted by on
Through a combination of moving shaft axis, and precisely individually weighting the head of each putter, L.A.B. has created perfectly lie angle balanced putters that simply do not want to rotate away from square to their path during the putting stroke, and this can be seen in demonstrations using their proprietary ‘revealer’ device.
These putters have been making a serious impression on global professional tours with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, and Richard Bland all gaming L.A.B. Golf putters.
Models such as the DF3, Mezz.1, Mezz.1 Max, and the Link.1 all feature L.A.B. Golf’s lie angle balancing magic, and all of these models are available from Scottsdale Golf with a hefty 20% off all custom orders. Within the custom section of the website, you can personalize numerous aspects of your new putter including, lie angle, length, head color, alignment aid, and even opt for some laser personalization!
L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max Custom Putter | 20% Off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £549.00 Now £431.20
The Mezz.1 Max is a fanged model within the range that features extremely high MOI. It provides exceptional feel off the face and is available in a wide range of colours and custom finishes. This is a great chance to pick up a great deal!
Read our full L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max Review
I would hugely recommend L.A.B. Golf putters to any player who struggles to hit their start line consistently, and also anyone who is prone to missing the odd short putt. The lack of rotation or torque on these clubheads could make the difference between grabbing the edge of the hole or a horrible lip out.
This is a great time to purchase a new putter as you have the whole off-season to get familiar with your new toy, and could even groove your stroke on one of the best putting mats. If you have been looking at trying the L.A.B. concept, then this 20% discount could be the chance you have been waiting for.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
-
-
Could LIV Golf And DP World Tour Do Their Own Deal?
A report from Bloomberg suggests LIV Golf is weighing up doing a separate deal with the DP World Tour to help both coexist together
By Paul Higham Published
-
Elvis Smylie Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Discover more about Australian professional golfer, Elvis Smylie via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Use This Golf Watch Every Round And It Has An Outstanding Price On Black Friday
The Garmin Approach S62 is my best friend on the golf course and I'd be absolutely lost without it, hence why I'm over the moon to see it at $100 off!
By David Usher Published
-
The World's Two Best Golfers Use This Driver, And It's Heavily Discounted On Black Friday
Driver tester Joe Ferguson has been sniffing out some of the best Black Friday driver deals…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Need To Stock Up Your Golf Ball Supplies? Here Are 15 Of The Best Deals We've Found So Far!
There are some great deals to be had on top brands this Black Friday and, in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best golf ball offers available right now
By David Usher Published
-
I Have Flat Feet And I Finally Found A Popular Golf Shoe With Arch Support - And It's Reduced On Amazon Right Now
Being flat-footed is frustrating, especially for golfers. Luckily, one of the best pairs to support your aches is on sale this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Early Black Friday Bargains! Here Are My 6 Favorite Women’s Apparel Deals
Black Friday is here and, in this piece, I've taken a look at the PGA TOUR Superstore website to bring you a selection of the best apparel deals
By Alison Root Published
-
I Voted This My Most Comfortable Women's Golf Shoe For 2024... And Now It's Heavily Discounted
If you're in the market for a superior spikeless golf shoe, then snap up this incredible offer from Ecco
By Alison Root Published
-
Ahead of Black Friday, We Built The Best Golf Bag For Those On A Budget
Black Friday week is upon us and there are plenty of bargains out there so I've challenged myself to make up the ideal golf setup solely from the sales
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
By Matt Cradock Published