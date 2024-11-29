I’m A Shameless Fanboy Of L.A.B. Golf Putters, And They’ve Got A 20% Sale On!

Anyone who follows the Golf Monthly social channels, or the Kick Point podcast may have noticed that I am a serious fan of L.A.B. Golf putters. For me, every model of L.A.B. putter that I have tried could comfortably sit amongst the best putters on the market, and the whole concept of a putter that doesn’t want to rotate away from square to its path makes perfect sense. It is a putting concept that I really believe could benefit a broad spectrum of players and I have seen a great deal this Black Friday...

The DF3 model from L.A.B. Golf

In case you are unfamiliar with the concept of L.A.B. (which stands for Lie Angle Balanced FYI), it is based primarily on the torque profile of the putter. Traditionally, we have basically had two torque profiles of putter; face-balanced (where the face of the putter will point skywards if held unmanipulated horizontally), and toe-hang putters (where the toe of the putter will hang down to varying degrees in the same scenario), but Sam Hahn, CEO of L.A.B. Golf felt that - even in the instance of face balanced putters - the torque profile of these putters was actively shifting the clubface away from a square position, and so L.A.B. Golf was born…

Through a combination of moving shaft axis, and precisely individually weighting the head of each putter, L.A.B. has created perfectly lie angle balanced putters that simply do not want to rotate away from square to their path during the putting stroke, and this can be seen in demonstrations using their proprietary ‘revealer’ device.

These putters have been making a serious impression on global professional tours with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, and Richard Bland all gaming L.A.B. Golf putters.

Adam Scott rolling his Mezz.1 Max broomstick putter. Richard Bland eyeing up a putt with his DF3 in hand. Will Zalatoris found some success with the Mezz.1 Max model.

Models such as the DF3, Mezz.1, Mezz.1 Max, and the Link.1 all feature L.A.B. Golf’s lie angle balancing magic, and all of these models are available from Scottsdale Golf with a hefty 20% off all custom orders. Within the custom section of the website, you can personalize numerous aspects of your new putter including, lie angle, length, head color, alignment aid, and even opt for some laser personalization!

The Mezz.1 Max model from L.A.B. Golf

I would hugely recommend L.A.B. Golf putters to any player who struggles to hit their start line consistently, and also anyone who is prone to missing the odd short putt. The lack of rotation or torque on these clubheads could make the difference between grabbing the edge of the hole or a horrible lip out.

This is a great time to purchase a new putter as you have the whole off-season to get familiar with your new toy, and could even groove your stroke on one of the best putting mats. If you have been looking at trying the L.A.B. concept, then this 20% discount could be the chance you have been waiting for.