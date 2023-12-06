I Use This Superb Rangefinder On The Golf Course And It's Now Available At A Great Price
The Garmin Approach S82 is my favourite Rangefinder as it combines laser technology with some of the best features of a GPS Golf Watch
Laser Rangefinder vs GPS Golf Watch is a debate golfers have been having ever since tech became such an important part of our wonderful game. Some golfers swear by the precision distance number you get with a laser rangefinder, while others like the wealth of features and functionality you get with the best golf watches.
The Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder combines the best of both worlds as it also boasts GPS capability and a whole host of cool functions. I'm more of a watch guy and you'll find a Garmin Approach S62 on my wrist any time I'm on the course, but I also carry a rangefinder for those times when I need an exact number and not just a "front, middle or back".
The rangefinder I use is the Z82 and I love it, as did our Technical Editor, Joel Tadman, when he tested it and gave it five stars. The Z82 was six hundred quid when it first hit the market and is down to five hundred with most retailers currently, but I've found this great deal at Scottsdale Golf and, with Christmas coming up, I had to share it with you.
Garmin Approach S82 GPS Golf Watch | 20% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £599.99 Now £479.99
You certainly get what you pay for with this feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. Pricey as it is, the Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together.
Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Review
This device is perfect for golfers who prefer a rangefinder to a watch because you get many of the cool things a watch provides, as well as just the basic "point and shoot" functionality of a rangefinder.
The main advantage the Z82 has over most other rangefinders is that it does not just use laser technology, it has GPS as well. It actually boasts many of the features that the best Garmin golf watches have, including full hole maps and the ability to factor in wind and slope to the distances provided.
The basic purpose of a rangefinder is to zap the flag to see how far away it is plus, of course, you can also do the same thing to check distances to hazards. The Z82 does that too, but it's not really needed because the hole maps will display the distances to the front and back of all hazards.
Additionally, if you enter your usual driving distance it will show on the map where your drive is likely to land, which is a really useful feature (see below). The Z82 includes slope functionality and, if you link to the Garmin app, you will get access to live wind direction, which is really high-end stuff and is extremely useful when it comes to club selection.
My favourite feature on the Z82 is that when you lock onto the pin, if you look in the viewfinder at the overlaid hole map on the left, it displays just how far on the green it is (see image below), which can be extremely useful when you can't see that from where you are hitting the shot. Knowing how much room you have behind the hole before you run through the back can definitely help with club selection and save you shots.
Some may find it a little bulkier than they'd like but, personally, I much prefer a heavier device. Being lightweight is a big advantage for a stand bag as when you are carrying it around for 18 holes that extra weight will eventually become noticeable, but it is not really an advantage with a rangefinder. In fact, I'd say it's more of a hindrance.
I've tested some of the best budget rangefinders and a problem I often have is that with the more lightweight models my hands just aren't steady enough to get a good lock on the target and, sometimes, it takes me several attempts to get the correct number. The Z82 has a bit of weight to it which makes it much easier to hold steady and usually I only need one attempt to get my number.
Having used this device quite a bit over the last couple of years I can wholeheartedly recommend it. So, if you're looking to buy a gift for the golfer in your life this Christmas, or if you are golfer who just wants to treat themselves to something nice, the Garmin Approach Z82 should be high on any list.
