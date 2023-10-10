I Test Golf Shoes For A Living And These Reductions On Adidas Shoes Are Too Good To Be Missed

If, like me, you have tried to cram as much golf as you can in over the summer months, your golf shoes are probably looking a little tired. Well, luckily for us, this year's Amazon Prime Big Deals event is offering some unbelievable deals on some of the best Adidas golf shoes on the market. To help you navigate what is actually a decent deal I have collated all my favorites from adidas below. I've been lucky enough to test them all over the last couple of years, so here's my verdict...

Codechaos

Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | $100 off at Amazon

Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | $100 off at Amazon
Were $159.95 Now $59.95

These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry.

View Deal

Worn by the likes of Tyrrell Hatton on the PGA Tour, the Adidas Men's Codechaos 22 spikeless golf shoe is considered one of the best spikeless golf shoes around. Offering a waterproof upper, INSITE sockliner and extreme stability through the clever sole-wrap design, these shoes can be picked up for as little as $59.50! They are available in multiple colorways and offer extreme comfort thanks to Adidas' Boost technology found in the brands running shoe lineup. For those who love walking as well as riding in carts, the deal on these shoes is definitely worth taking advantage of.   

I Test Golf Shoes For A Living And These Are Some Incredible Adidas Golf Shoe Deals

Dan Parker putting the Adidas Codechoas 22 golf shoes through their paces while testing

(Image credit: Future)

Tour 360

Adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoe | 58% off at Amazon

Adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoe | 58% off at Amazon
Were $180 Now $75

The iconic Tour360 shoe, combines performance and aesthetics to make it one of the best looking shoes that are practical all year round.

View Deal

The Adidas Tour 360 has been the signature Adidas men's golf shoe for well over a decade now and continues to offer a premium look and feel, thanks to its leather upper and iconic 360 wrap around design. As with all of the latest Adidas golf shoes, the Tour 360 22 shoes feature the Adidas Boost cushion design, which provides a cloud like sensation when walking, that left my feet feeling relatively fresh after walking 18 holes during our testing. There's no denying the fact the Tour 360 22 golf shoes are some of the best spiked golf shoes on the market and can be purchased for an unbelievable price of $75 during the Amazon Prime Big Deal event days - we cannot stress how good that deal is. 

adidas tour360 22 shoe review

The Adidas Tour360 22 golf shoes in action

(Image credit: Future)

S2G

Adidas men's S2G SL Golf Shoe | 31% off at Amazon

Adidas men's S2G SL Golf Shoe | 31% off at Amazon
Were $100 Now $68

This lightweight spikeless golf shoe looks great and is available in multiple colorways. The V-traction outsole provides great stability for a spikeless shoe.

View Deal

Made in part with recycled materials, the Adidas S2G spikeless golf shoes will not only have you looking the part, but also have you supporting the clean up of plastic waste. This golf shoe is super light, is very breathable and I think look great in all of the colorways on offer. There is over a 30 percent saving to be had on these shoes as you can now purchase them via amazon for $68! They may not have the complete stability of the Tour360 model, but are extremely versatile thanks to the design based around some of the Adidas running shoes. 

Summervent

Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe | 69% off at Amazon

Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe | 69% off at Amazon
Were $90 Now $27.58

The perfect cross-over between a running shoe and a golf shoe. This shoe is lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable. There are huge sale prices across all sizes, with the smallest size 5 shoes offering 69% off the RRP. 

View Deal

Not only are Amazon running deals on the amazing men's shoes listed above, but also the Adidas Summervent women's golf shoes that have been tried and tested by one our female members of Staff. While I'll leave the full review of the product below, she expressed how these trainer like shoes were extremely comfortable and lightweight that kept her feet cool and comfortable after walking on the course. Carly was so impressed by the shoe, she rated it as one of the best women's spikeless golf shoes released this year! The fact this shoe is held in such high regard and is now available via Amazon for as little as $60 is a bargain we feel is certainly worth taking advantage of.  

I Test Golf Shoes For A Living And These Are Some Incredible Adidas Golf Shoe Deals

Carly Frost on the course in the Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Future)
