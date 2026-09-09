With Up To 45% Off, Now Is The Time To Grab A New Driver During The PGA TOUR Superstore's End Of Season Sale

Our top choices for the best golf drivers on the market are tried and tested by the Golf Monthly review team. Our experts have the fairly unique position of being amongst the first to put the latest golf driver technology to the test, and deliver our readers the best buying advice for what is arguably the most important club in the bag.

Unfortunately, as these golf drivers are the best of the best, they are rarely on sale. However, right now at PGA TOUR Superstore, its end-of-season sale has some of our top-rated golf drivers discounted by up to 45% and includes drivers from the likes of TaylorMade, Ping, Cobra, PXG and more...

Shop the PGA TOUR Superstore Golf End of Season Driver Sale

Whether you're after the most forgiving driver or the best golf drivers for distance – there are drivers on sale that cover just about every option. The sale includes the Cobra DS-Adapt Max-K Driver, which scored an impressive 4.5-star rating, with its sheer playability and user-friendly characteristics being some of its key testing highlights. It's got an incredible 45% off, down to just $299.98, from $520.

There are plenty of other choices, and below we've selected 8 of our recommendations based on our testing and discounts available. These golf driver deals are likely to go quickly, and like all the best sale is only available while stocks and the sale itself last.

Image 1 of 8 The Cobra DS-Adapt Max-K Driver is highly rated for its playability. (Image credit: Future) The Ping G440 SFT Driver is one of the most popular draw-bias drivers. (Image credit: Future) The TaylorMade Qi35 has a stunningly futuristic aesthetic backed by equally impressive performance. (Image credit: Future) The latest Srixon ZXi Driver is a strong driver that will appeal to a broad range of golfers. (Image credit: Future) The PXG Lightning Max 10K is one of the most forgiving drivers we've ever tested. (Image credit: Future) The Mizuno JPX One Select is a visually stunning driver and has entirely new face technology. (Image credit: Future) The Callaway Elyte Driver has impressive levels of forgiveness and a solid feel that will suit a broad spectrum of players. (Image credit: Future) The Wilson Dynapwr Diver delivered impressive ball speed and a robust feel. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 8 View Original Image 2 of 8 View Original Image 3 of 8 View Original Image 4 of 8 View Original Image 5 of 8 View Original Image 6 of 8 View Original Image 7 of 8 View Original Image 8 of 8 View Original

These deals at PGA TOUR Superstore are US-only and offer free shipping for orders over $99 to mainland US states. International orders going to the United Kingdom typically take 4 to 9 business days, and at checkout, you will see a guaranteed order total that includes all calculated shipping costs, duties, and taxes.

Below you'll find the best golf driver deals available today from other retailers in your territory and currency.