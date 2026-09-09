With Up To 45% Off, Now Is The Time To Grab A New Driver During The PGA TOUR Superstore's End Of Season Sale
PGA TOUR Superstore has some of our all-time favourite drivers with frankly staggering reductions, including drivers from Cobra, TaylorMade, Ping and more...
Our top choices for the best golf drivers on the market are tried and tested by the Golf Monthly review team. Our experts have the fairly unique position of being amongst the first to put the latest golf driver technology to the test, and deliver our readers the best buying advice for what is arguably the most important club in the bag.
Unfortunately, as these golf drivers are the best of the best, they are rarely on sale. However, right now at PGA TOUR Superstore, its end-of-season sale has some of our top-rated golf drivers discounted by up to 45% and includes drivers from the likes of TaylorMade, Ping, Cobra, PXG and more...
Shop the PGA TOUR Superstore Golf End of Season Driver Sale
Whether you're after the most forgiving driver or the best golf drivers for distance – there are drivers on sale that cover just about every option. The sale includes the Cobra DS-Adapt Max-K Driver, which scored an impressive 4.5-star rating, with its sheer playability and user-friendly characteristics being some of its key testing highlights. It's got an incredible 45% off, down to just $299.98, from $520.
There are plenty of other choices, and below we've selected 8 of our recommendations based on our testing and discounts available. These golf driver deals are likely to go quickly, and like all the best sale is only available while stocks and the sale itself last.
These deals at PGA TOUR Superstore are US-only and offer free shipping for orders over $99 to mainland US states. International orders going to the United Kingdom typically take 4 to 9 business days, and at checkout, you will see a guaranteed order total that includes all calculated shipping costs, duties, and taxes.
Below you'll find the best golf driver deals available today from other retailers in your territory and currency.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.