I Have Searched The Internet For The Best Deals On Golf Balls... Here Are My 9 Favorites
Is your golf ball supply running low? Well, there are still plenty of great offers to be had on various models ahead of the Christmas rush
When it comes to golf, there are many different items of equipment you need but, arguably, the most important is the golf ball; without it you physically can't play the game!
Golfers are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to the best golf balls, with several manufacturers producing an array of models that will suit an array of different golfers. So, if you are a slow swinger of the golf club, or perhaps you swing the club fast, there are options to suit everyone.
Currently, with Christmas drawing closer at a rate of knots, now is a great time to purchase golf balls. There are many reasons for this and, firstly, they can make great gifts for your golf-obsessed family. You may wonder, why? Well, they're simple but really useful and, as any golfer will tell you, you can never have too many golf balls in your bag or in the cupboard.
Another important point is that you can stock up for the upcoming winter and future summer. When it's colder, the ball won't be going as far, so one of the best distance golf balls can help solve this. Or, if you are looking for more spin, then one of the best soft feeling golf balls can be a more viable option.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on the professional circuit and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
Price check:
$99.98 @ Rock Bottom Golf
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also available with the same offer. Although they have a near identical name, there are a few differences, such as the softer feel in the standard version. The main difference though comes with the height and spin, with the Pro V1x launching higher with more spin
Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball Review
Price check:
$99.98 @ Rock Bottom Golf
Seeing as this is a post about golf ball deals, it's only right we start off with the best on the market, with the Pro V1 one of the most recognized franchises in golf history. It's rare that you will see either the Pro V1 or Pro V1x on offer but, with this deal, you can grab two dozen for under $100.
You may wonder what the difference is between the two and, put simply, the Pro V1x is the slightly harder version that provides slightly more height and spin. Overall though, it will be personal preference, with the Pro V1 providing a softer feel green side and the Pro V1x providing more stopping power into greens.
Srixon Marathon 15 Pack Golf Balls | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $19.99 Now $17.99 or buy two for $30
Engineered for distance and durability, the Srixon Marathon Golf Ball features a large, highly resilient Energetic Gradient Growth Core that delivers explosive ball speed. It's a two-piece construction, mid-high launch and mid-spin ball with a 98 compression, making it a good all-rounder at a fantastic price of just over $1 per ball.
Price check:
One dozen $17.99 or two dozen $30 @ Rock Bottom Golf
Wilson Staff Zip Golf Balls (Pack of 24) | 25% off at Amazon
Was $34.99 Now $26.08
For just over $1 a ball, you can grab these Zip golf balls from Wilson Staff, which are designed with a patented zero compression core for speed and distance. For $26, you can stock up for the upcoming winter without breaking the bank.
Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 dozen for $35 at Rock Bottom Golf
Another great option for stocking up for this winter is the Callaway Warbird. In testing, we felt that it was a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains. For some, it won't offer quite enough spin and control around the greens, but for those who want every bit of help getting more distance, this won't be too much of a concern.
Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review
Price check:
$19.97 @ Amazon
TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball | 2 dozen for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $19.99 Now $17.50 or 2 dozen for $35
This is an extremely good value two-piece ball, which is a small fraction of the price that you would be paying for a premium ball. What's more, it offers many of the benefits that you would expect from a multi-layered ball and, if you are willing to spend an extra $15, you can also grab two boxes of the TaylorMade Soft Response golf balls.
Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review
Here, we have selected four models that offer incredible value and are perfect for bulk buying. Within the offers, all feature a minimum of two dozen, with all excellent performers that are around half the cost of the best premium golf balls.
Obviously, they aren't going to provide the same performance as the best premium models, but the fact you can grab two boxes for the price of one premium box is where this will appeal to most!
Speaking of premium golf balls, it's only right we provide you with a handful of deals, with these models seen out on the professional circuit and now available with great discounts, particularly the TP5, which is at one of the lowest prices we have seen!
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon
Was $52.99 Now $39.99
The TaylorMade TP5 is a virtually faultless ball in every area of performance and should prove to be especially popular for those who play a lot of competitive golf. Most notably, the feel this golf ball delivers leaves a lasting impression, hence why it is used by the likes of Rory McIlroy!
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Price check:
$44.99 @ Carl's Golf Land
Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Balls | 16% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $41.99
For golfers with more moderate swing speeds, Bridgestone's Tour B RX golf ball has plenty to offer on the course. It delivers on its promise of distance while also providing the greenside control that golfers expect from a premium golf ball. We note that it won't be suited to those with high swing speeds.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball Review
Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls | Buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen free at PGA TOUR Superstore
Now $47.99
Used by the likes of five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka, the Srixon Z-Star golf ball is ideal for mid to high swing speed players who prefer a softer feeling ball with more control around the greens. The performance in all conditions is very good, although the cover could be more durable.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball 2023 Review
Price check:
$47.99 or buy 3 dozen and get 1 dozen free @ Carl's Golf Land
