I Have Flat Feet And I Finally Found A Popular Golf Shoe With Arch Support - And It's Reduced On Amazon Right Now
Being flat-footed is frustrating, especially for golfers. Luckily, one of the best pairs to support your aches is on sale this Black Friday
Being flat-footed is a frustrating ailment for golfers. Walking the nearly 13,000 steps across a round of golf with shoes that don't support your arches can lead to a lot of short-term pain and longer-lasting issues with your feet and back. That's why picking up one of the best golf shoes for arch support is essential.
I didn't know I was slightly flat-footed until I had a 3D foot scan earlier this year, courtesy of the folks at FootJoy. FootJoy uses this foot scanning technology on the road during fitting days it holds at golf clubs, and I'd highly recommend the process if the brand is holding an event near you - you'll learn a lot more about your feet in the process, even if you don't buy a pair of shoes.
Since this discovery, I have kept a keen eye out for new shoe releases claiming superior arch support during my testing. A few great examples this year include the Skechers Go Golf Blade, Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Ecco LT1, however, amongst these good examples, one model stood out the most - and it's now on sale through Amazon this Black Friday.
Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 39% off at Amazon
Was $200 Now $121.03
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
I must stress I'm not a foot doctor, but I do know a thing or two about how much a flat foot can ache after walking. A flat foot is one where the arch of the foot is reduced or absent, leaving your foot flat on the floor. Golf shoes with good arch support will help lift this area of your foot off the ground and reduce the strain on the feet, ankles and lower legs.
If you look at the silhouette of the Adidas Tour 360 24 shoe from the side on, you can almost see where the extra arch support has been added. On the model above, the green section is where Adidas re-modelled the shape of the shoe and the insole. The arch support is significantly better than the old model and is probably the best I've tested in a spiked golf shoe this year. The arch support is coupled alongside a Boost midsole, which offers soft cushioning and energy rebound through the swing. It makes for an incredibly comfortable shoe - whether you're flat-footed or not - but one that's especially useful if you suffer from foot pain.
Elsewhere, this is a superb shoe - it's one of the few I gave five stars this year. The upper materials are soft and premium, and the spiked outsole is incredibly grippy it's likely one of the better-looking spikeless shoes too. So, if you're flat-footed, or suffer from pain from plantar fasciitis, a shoe with good arch support will come some way to alleviating the aches and pains. This example is one of my favorites and it's worth noting this is a great offer too, considering the shoe was only launched at the start of the year.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Dan has been with Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoe, golf bag, golf cart and apparel reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 6.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current clubs:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i230 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist AVX
-
-
Black Friday Golf Deals Live: All The Best Deals I've Hand-Picked As A Golf Gear Expert
Don't miss out on all the latest deals on the golf market, with thousands live from brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Ping and more
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Need To Stock Up Your Golf Ball Supplies? Here Are 15 Of The Best Deals We've Found So Far!
There are some great deals to be had on top brands this Black Friday and, in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best golf ball offers available right now
By David Usher Published
-
Need To Stock Up Your Golf Ball Supplies? Here Are 15 Of The Best Deals We've Found So Far!
There are some great deals to be had on top brands this Black Friday and, in this piece, we've hunted out some of the best golf ball offers available right now
By David Usher Published
-
Early Black Friday Bargains! Here Are My 6 Favorite Women’s Apparel Deals
Black Friday is here and, in this piece, I've taken a look at the PGA TOUR Superstore website to bring you a selection of the best apparel deals
By Alison Root Published
-
I Voted This My Most Comfortable Women's Golf Shoe For 2024... And Now It's Heavily Discounted
If you're in the market for a superior spikeless golf shoe, then snap up this incredible offer from Ecco
By Alison Root Published
-
Ahead of Black Friday, We Built The Best Golf Bag For Those On A Budget
Black Friday week is upon us and there are plenty of bargains out there so I've challenged myself to make up the ideal golf setup solely from the sales
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I've Just Seen That TaylorMade Have Given My Favorite Winter Golf Ball An Excellent Black Friday Offer
Winter isn't the most enjoyable time to be a golfer but, for those like myself who still brave the conditions, I've just seen this offer on my favorite winter ball
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Adore This Golf Fleece And It's Half Price This Black Friday
If you're after a lightweight fleece-lined mid layer, this one is a bargain!
By Alison Root Published
-
If You're After a Black Friday Bargain, We'd Recommend Tiger Woods' Launch Monitor, Which Is Now $1000 Off!
Investing in a good launch monitor can help take your practice sessions and game to the next level, so why not get the one that Tiger Woods uses?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
This Rangefinder Has Received 5000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon... And It's Now 48% Off!
Rangefinders can be an expensive purchase but, this Black Friday, I have found a top performing model that has 5000 five star reviews for under $60
By Matt Cradock Published