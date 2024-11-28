I Have Flat Feet And I Finally Found A Popular Golf Shoe With Arch Support - And It's Reduced On Amazon Right Now

Being flat-footed is a frustrating ailment for golfers. Walking the nearly 13,000 steps across a round of golf with shoes that don't support your arches can lead to a lot of short-term pain and longer-lasting issues with your feet and back. That's why picking up one of the best golf shoes for arch support is essential.

I didn't know I was slightly flat-footed until I had a 3D foot scan earlier this year, courtesy of the folks at FootJoy. FootJoy uses this foot scanning technology on the road during fitting days it holds at golf clubs, and I'd highly recommend the process if the brand is holding an event near you - you'll learn a lot more about your feet in the process, even if you don't buy a pair of shoes.

Since this discovery, I have kept a keen eye out for new shoe releases claiming superior arch support during my testing. A few great examples this year include the Skechers Go Golf Blade, Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Ecco LT1, however, amongst these good examples, one model stood out the most - and it's now on sale through Amazon this Black Friday.

I must stress I'm not a foot doctor, but I do know a thing or two about how much a flat foot can ache after walking. A flat foot is one where the arch of the foot is reduced or absent, leaving your foot flat on the floor. Golf shoes with good arch support will help lift this area of your foot off the ground and reduce the strain on the feet, ankles and lower legs.

If you look at the silhouette of the Adidas Tour 360 24 shoe from the side on, you can almost see where the extra arch support has been added. On the model above, the green section is where Adidas re-modelled the shape of the shoe and the insole. The arch support is significantly better than the old model and is probably the best I've tested in a spiked golf shoe this year. The arch support is coupled alongside a Boost midsole, which offers soft cushioning and energy rebound through the swing. It makes for an incredibly comfortable shoe - whether you're flat-footed or not - but one that's especially useful if you suffer from foot pain.

Elsewhere, this is a superb shoe - it's one of the few I gave five stars this year. The upper materials are soft and premium, and the spiked outsole is incredibly grippy it's likely one of the better-looking spikeless shoes too. So, if you're flat-footed, or suffer from pain from plantar fasciitis, a shoe with good arch support will come some way to alleviating the aches and pains. This example is one of my favorites and it's worth noting this is a great offer too, considering the shoe was only launched at the start of the year.