Golf Holiday Booked? You Need A Travel Bag And There Are Two Excellent Models Discounted Right Now

Travel bags are one of the best long-term investments you can make when it comes to your golf game and, this Amazon Prime Day, we have found two good models on sale...

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Given the adverse weather that has occurred in 2024, it's no surprise that golfers round the world are wanting to zip up their cases and head away for some sunny weather and some golf.

As we've previously stated, there's nothing better than a golf trip away but, like any other holiday, the painstaking process of getting to the airport and on to your destination is enough to make anyone wince with anguish and pain, especially when you aren't just bringing your suitcase, but also your golf clubs. Not only is there the worry of whether they are going to turn up in the same destination as you, but also whether they are going to be damage-free when they arrive on the carousel... 

That is where the best golf travel bags come in, as they are designed to protect your equipment and maneuver round the airport with the minimum of fuss. Because of this, we have managed to find a few offers on our favorite models this Amazon Prime Day, with a travel bag an excellent investment that will stand the test of time.

If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the occasional traveller.

Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

Having tested the Mid version, we know the bigger Max is an excellent model to consider. Not only does it look great and stand-out when travelling, but it performs well in every way you would want it to. 

The two models we have picked are the BagBoy T-660 and the Ogio Alpha Travel Cover Max, both excellent performing models that excel in their own unique way.

Beginning with the T-660, which ranks as one of the best golf travel bags under $100 prior to the Amazon Prime Day reduction. In our testing, what really stood out for us was its lightweight and compact nature, its roomy pockets and space, as well as the front zipper that ensures easy access to the contents of your bag. 

Weighing in at just six-pounds, it is still one of the lightest travel bag models money can buy, but the lightweight nature doesn't mean it's flimsy, as the T-660 offers ample padding and an internal compression strap to stabilize the bag during travel. The main standout, though, is how easy it is to fold up and how easily it fits it into a car trunk, closet corner or even on a shelf, without occupying too much space.

The BagBoy T-660 Travel Cover on the ground
(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Although more pricey than the Bag Boy, Ogio's Alpha Travel Cover is an excellent performer that still provides value for money. The model in question, that is discounted, is the Max, but Ogio themselves also offer the standard Alpha and Mid.

Previously, we have tested the Mid and we absolutely adored it, with the durable and tough materials providing a premium feel, which is further heightened by the Max design. There are models with more padding at the top, but there is still a sufficient amount to keep your clubs head and shafts protected whilst travelling. (However, especially when it comes to driver and fairway wood heads, we would still recommend taking them off before flying, with that applying to all travel bags.)

What's more, our tester felt the cover was also incredibly easy to use, which we found to be very important when packing and at the airport. The D-shaped opening makes it easy to get your clubs in and out, and the storage on offer is top-notch too. However, as you can probably tell, the main standout is the eye-catching colorways that the Alpha Travel comes in, with multiple options available and reduced this Prime Day.

ogio alpha travel cover
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

So, whether you are after a more affordable option, or a model that does the basics well and will stand out when travelling round the airport, both the Bag Boy and Ogio excel in their own way and the discounted prices right now further enhances the value.

