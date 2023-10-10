Get Up To 41% Off Cleveland Clubs At Amazon Right Now
Cleveland have an array of deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, with some of their equipment spotted at over 30% off
Golfers are always on the look out for golf equipment at a reduced price and now, in this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can grab some excellent Cleveland gear with some significant discounts.
The company is known for producing some of the best golf wedges and most forgiving clubs on the market, and we know this because we have tested most of the gear from the brand. Additionally we think Cleveland clubs, given the performance and price, actually deliver a significant amount of value too. As such we wanted to show you the best deals on Cleveland gear we have spotted right now so if you are in the market for a new wedge, then you can get a good model without breaking the bank.
Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 15% off at Amazon
Was $155.49 Now $131.49
One of the most recognized wedges in the Cleveland range is 15% off, with the forgiveness and spin control the main stand-out in our testing. The sound was a little clicky, which is the only criticism, but overall this is a great wedge for a wide range of handicaps.
Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge Review
Cleveland Launcher XL Iron Set | 41% off at Amazon
Was $899.99 Now $533.06
A user-friendly, consistent iron is now reduced by a mammoth $300, with this already affordable option an excellent choice for mid-to-high handicappers. It may not be super long, but it is consistent and during testing proved to be one of the more accurate irons we’ve tried in recent times.
Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Iron Review
Cleveland Smart Sole Black Satin 4.0 Wedge | 28% off at Amazon
Was $129.99 Now $93.33
Another good Cleveland model, the Smart Sole wedge is designed for those suffering with the yips. This is because of the large sweet spot and ample spin control you can get from the face. This user-friendly wedge can become a reliable companion for high handicappers.
Read our full Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedge Review
Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft Premier #11 Slant Putter| 33% off at Amazon
Was $179.99 Now $120.94
We've always felt that Cleveland putters are a great budget value option, with the Premier #11 now a huge 33% off at Amazon.
As mentioned, Cleveland make some of the most recognized wedges money can buy, with one of the best Cleveland wedges being the CBX ZipCore, a model which secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022.
In our testing, we found it to be one of the most forgiving wedges to play with, as the TPU insert at the back served its purpose perfectly. When struck, there was a significant improvement with the feel across the face, which ensured even mis-hits produced a nice result.
Forgiveness is also a similar story in the Launcher XL Irons, which is an affordable, user-friendly set before the 41% discount. In truth, these aren't going to be the best irons for low handicappers, quite the opposite if we are honest, as they are a user-friendly option for mid-high handicappers.
How you may ask? Well, aesthetically, they are the longest irons from heel-to-toe that Cleveland have produced, with the V-shaped sole designed to elevate the leading edge so it glides through turf with less drag than a typical flat sole to maintain speed and power on heavy strikes. We thought that, in testing, they did this really well, hence why we have included this set on our best game improvement irons list.
Another Cleveland wedge that sees a significant reduction of more than 25% is the Smart Sole 4 Wedge, which features in a Black Satin finish. Obviously, this will appeal to some and not to others, but the main stand out with this club is the wide sole design that helps prevent fat shots.
We felt that it's one of the best wedges for chipping, especially as it helps those who suffer from the dreaded yips. It's not just because of the wide sole, but also the large face which features plenty of grooves.
Along with the Smart Sole 4 Wedge, the final Cleveland item which has seen a nice discount is the Beach Soft Premier #11 Slant Putter. From our putter testing, we already know that Cleveland make some of the best cheap putters on the market, with their Huntington Beach models the main range.
Prior to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount, we already felt the Beach Soft putters were excellent value for money, so a 33% reduction provides users with more money to save. Available in a number of different lengths and featuring Speed Optimized Face Technology, it is now just a shade over $120.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
