Get Up To 33% Off Puma Golf Shoes At PGA TOUR Superstore
You can get up to a third off Puma golf shoes at the retailer right now so we've picked our favorite models on offer.
Get Up To 33% Off Puma Golf Shoes At PGA TOUR Superstore
Puma produces some of the best-looking golf apparel in the game and here at Golf Monthly, you'll often find our writers sporting their gear around the course. From some of the best golf polo shirts to the best golf sweaters, you'll also find the brand designs and manufactures some of the best golf shoes on the market too.
The best Puma golf shoes all come with tour-proven looks, and our testing has shown how good the performance can be as well. Comfort, grip, stability, waterproof protection, and unique designs, these are all factors in which Puma shoes perform well in.
Additionally we have found the value to be right up there as well. And that value gets even better because right now you can get up to 33 percent off specific Puma models at PGA Tour Superstore. As such we've collated out favorites below, all of which we have tested.
Given how close we are to the US Open and Father's Day, we would also recommend taking a look at PGA TOUR Superstore's Father's Day gift section because there is loads of good stuff.
Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes | 25% off
Were $179.99 Now $134.99
One of the best spiked golf shoes in the game right now, the Ignite Articulate is a real favorite of ours. It shapes itself around your foot and delivers a strong level of support. It works brilliantly to help cushion the impact of your step and feels super grippy on the golf course. We also really like the look of the shoe and it is waterproof too.
Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe Review
Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoes | 25% off
Were $159.99 Now $119.99
A solid all-round golf shoe that delivers grip and plenty of support around the ankle, the Proadapt Alphacat is a fantastic option if you're looking for something lightweight yet comfortable. It's stylish, sleek design delivers an understated look on the golf course but the real stand out is the comfort it delivers. Using Puma's proprietary Adapt Foam, it delivers impact resistance when walking which makes it a real winner for comfort.
Read our full Puma Pro Adapt Alphacat Shoe Review
Puma PWRADAPT Caged Golf Shoes | 33% off
Were $149.99 Now $99.95
The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoe delivers a good blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like and you’ll notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground.
Read our full Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review
Puma Laguna Sport Golf Shoes | 25% off
Were $79.99 Now $59.98
A lightweight and extremely comfortable summer golf shoe that offers clean visuals, the Laguna ticks all the boxes from what we'd want from our golf shoes. It's low-profile design will be a winner among many female golfers and it delivers bags of support, traction and comfort for the duration of 18 holes.
Read our full Puma Women's Laguna Sport Golf Shoe Review
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
I'm Playing One Hole At 18 Different Courses In One Day - Here's why...
Mike Harris will be teaming up with broadcaster and fellow golfer Genelle Aldred to play an 18-hole round with a difference, to raise money for SANDS, the still born and neonatal death society
By Mike Harris • Published
-
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming event in Sweden.
By Sam Tremlett • Published