Get Up To 33% Off Puma Golf Shoes At PGA TOUR Superstore

Puma produces some of the best-looking golf apparel in the game and here at Golf Monthly, you'll often find our writers sporting their gear around the course. From some of the best golf polo shirts to the best golf sweaters, you'll also find the brand designs and manufactures some of the best golf shoes on the market too.

The best Puma golf shoes all come with tour-proven looks, and our testing has shown how good the performance can be as well. Comfort, grip, stability, waterproof protection, and unique designs, these are all factors in which Puma shoes perform well in.

Additionally we have found the value to be right up there as well. And that value gets even better because right now you can get up to 33 percent off specific Puma models at PGA Tour Superstore. As such we've collated out favorites below, all of which we have tested.

Given how close we are to the US Open and Father's Day, we would also recommend taking a look at PGA TOUR Superstore's Father's Day gift section because there is loads of good stuff.

Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoes | 25% off

Were $179.99 Now $134.99 One of the best spiked golf shoes in the game right now, the Ignite Articulate is a real favorite of ours. It shapes itself around your foot and delivers a strong level of support. It works brilliantly to help cushion the impact of your step and feels super grippy on the golf course. We also really like the look of the shoe and it is waterproof too. Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe Review

Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoes | 25% off

Were $159.99 Now $119.99 A solid all-round golf shoe that delivers grip and plenty of support around the ankle, the Proadapt Alphacat is a fantastic option if you're looking for something lightweight yet comfortable. It's stylish, sleek design delivers an understated look on the golf course but the real stand out is the comfort it delivers. Using Puma's proprietary Adapt Foam, it delivers impact resistance when walking which makes it a real winner for comfort. Read our full Puma Pro Adapt Alphacat Shoe Review

Puma PWRADAPT Caged Golf Shoes | 33% off

Were $149.99 Now $99.95 The Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged shoe delivers a good blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like and you’ll notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground. Read our full Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review