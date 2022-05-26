Puma Women's Laguna Sport Golf Shoe Review
If you are looking for a pair of summer golf shoes, you might want to consider Puma's Laguna Sport
This is a really impressive summer golf shoe as it is extremely lightweight and comfortable to wear, and at a price that wont't break the bank, so you'll be happy to forego the extra support and stability that some other golf shoes can offer. It looks good too with clean, modern styling and subtle PUMA branding. You'll certainly be walking on sunshine in these shoes!
Exceptionally lightweight
Comfortable
Great value
Lack support
Rubber dirties quickly
The Puma Women’s Laguna Sport golf shoe is from the brand’s latest women’s collection that has grown considerably over recent years to become some of the best women’s golf shoes on the market. We put this spikeless model to the test over multiple rounds to find out if it will be a hit this summer.
This sporty, low-profile shoe is as light as a feather, it feels and looks more like a plimsoll, and when you take it out of the box, you’ll wonder how it can possibly give you the comfort, support and stability that you need from a shoe when playing golf.
As a standard UK size 6 (US 8), these shoes fit perfectly and they immediately felt really comfortable, and for the duration of 18 holes. They are named Fusion because of the mix of Fusion foam in the heel and forefoot and responsive rubber for greater energy return. This combined with the soft foam insole with a moulded heel crash pad does make the cushioning super spongy.
The mesh outer is really squidgy and you can clearly see your toes wiggling underneath the mesh. The benefit of this type of fabric is that it is highly breathable and being lightweight as well, this is an ideal summer shoe at home or to pack for holiday golf.
There is a TPU film around the whole foot that provides support, as well as a clip that is integrated into the lacing for lateral support, but it’s fair to say that while this shoe is ultra-comfortable, compared with other spikeless shoes on the market, like the FootJoy Fuel, Ecco Biom H4, and G/Fore MG4+ support is not one of the biggest selling points of this shoe.
The sole is made of high abrasion resistant rubber with strategically placed directional lugs. Grip and traction were adequate, but it’s worth mentioning that this was on relatively dry ground, and given the overall design of this shoe, it would not be suitable in cold or wet conditions. Overall, this is a really impressive golf shoe at a great value price that will definitely keep your feet cool and dry this summer.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
