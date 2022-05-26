Puma Women's Laguna Sport Golf Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Puma Women’s Laguna Sport golf shoe is from the brand’s latest women’s collection that has grown considerably over recent years to become some of the best women’s golf shoes on the market. We put this spikeless model to the test over multiple rounds to find out if it will be a hit this summer.

This sporty, low-profile shoe is as light as a feather, it feels and looks more like a plimsoll, and when you take it out of the box, you’ll wonder how it can possibly give you the comfort, support and stability that you need from a shoe when playing golf.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As a standard UK size 6 (US 8), these shoes fit perfectly and they immediately felt really comfortable, and for the duration of 18 holes. They are named Fusion because of the mix of Fusion foam in the heel and forefoot and responsive rubber for greater energy return. This combined with the soft foam insole with a moulded heel crash pad does make the cushioning super spongy.

The mesh outer is really squidgy and you can clearly see your toes wiggling underneath the mesh. The benefit of this type of fabric is that it is highly breathable and being lightweight as well, this is an ideal summer shoe at home or to pack for holiday golf.

There is a TPU film around the whole foot that provides support, as well as a clip that is integrated into the lacing for lateral support, but it’s fair to say that while this shoe is ultra-comfortable, compared with other spikeless shoes on the market, like the FootJoy Fuel, Ecco Biom H4, and G/Fore MG4+ support is not one of the biggest selling points of this shoe.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The sole is made of high abrasion resistant rubber with strategically placed directional lugs. Grip and traction were adequate, but it’s worth mentioning that this was on relatively dry ground, and given the overall design of this shoe, it would not be suitable in cold or wet conditions. Overall, this is a really impressive golf shoe at a great value price that will definitely keep your feet cool and dry this summer.