Get As Much As 38% Off On Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Right Now
Looking for a premium performing golf ball that won't break the bank? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 38% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were £39.99 Now £24.99
You can get two dozen of the Hex Soft golf balls with 38% off on Amazon Prime Day, a great deal if you want to stock up.
Callaway is known for making some of the best golf balls on the market and the Hex Soft is a model that fits into the value sector. Well you can get even more on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) this year because you can get two dozen for just £24.99 (opens in new tab), or one dozen for £15.49 on Amazon UK. Additionally the balls are also reduced in the United States as well, so you can get a dozen for $15.99 (opens in new tab) as well.
Testing the Callaway Hex Soft golf ball over a number of rounds, there is a lot to like as, first and foremost, it delivered a lot of performance. What's more, along with the soft feel, which is provided via a trionomer cover, distance was a certainty because of the low compression core.
If you are someone looking for consistent distance off the tee and in the iron department, then these Hex Softs will be a great addition to the bag. Around the greens, the soft feel will appeal to most, with the performance almost matching some of the best premium golf balls like the Titleist Pro V1 and TaylorMade TP5, golf balls that cost around £50 per dozen! This further accentuates how good this deal is.
In our review, we found the Hex Soft to be a superb performer and excellent value for money. It may not have the prestige of the more premium models on the market, but it can certainly rival them when it comes to performance out on the course. What's more, we found the durability to be very strong, meaning you can play with the same ball for a longer duration. If you are looking for one of the best cheap golf balls that works well out on the course, then this deal is certainly one for you!
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were £21.99 Now £15.49
Whereas if you don't want two dozen, you can get 30% off one dozen Hex Soft golf balls as well, for £15.49
Callaway Hex Soft Balls | 33% off at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Were $23.99 Now $15.99
For those of you in the United States and using Amazon US, you can also get 33% off on the Hex Soft golf balls as well. No matter where you are, these golf balls can be found for a bargain price.
