Get A Free Cart Bag When You Buy a PowaKaddy Electric Trolley Before Christmas

If you have been thinking about whether to buy an electric lithium trolley then now is the ideal time to take the plunge as Clubhouse Golf are offering a free PowaKaddy cart bag with purchases of selected PowaKaddy electric trolleys.

The quality of bag depends on the price of the trolley and the bags range in value from £159.99 to £289.99, so even at the entry level you’re getting a pretty good deal, especially as the trolleys themselves are very competitively priced even without the free bag offer.

We have picked out three deals on trolleys that we have tested ourselves. Our recommendation would be the PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley which is at the higher end of the price scale but comes equipped with GPS and various other cool features, but if your budget is lower then the FX3 or FX5 are good options that impressed us in testing.

PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf

Was £999.99 Now £949.99 One of our favorite GPS electric trolleys currently on the market. The touchscreen GPS is a class leader in its responsiveness and features while the incredibly compact and lightweight chassis makes this a true all-rounder. Read our full PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy FX3 Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf

Was £699.99 Now £649.99 A very solid entry-level electric trolley. While it lacks the excitement of more expensive models, the FX3 does what it was set out to do perfectly. The one click folding system is a massive highlight and the FX3 is proof that electric trolleys can be a hassle-free addition to your golf equipment. Read our full PowaKaddy FX3 Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy FX5 Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf

Was £749.99 Now £699.99 An excellent trolley for those who want something sleek and simple. The FX5 has incorporated everything that made the outgoing FX7 brilliant and it's made with the attention to detail and premium finishes that we've come to expect from PowaKaddy. Read our full PowaKaddy FX5 Electric Trolley Review

The PowaKaddy CT8 GPS electric trolley is the world’s smallest touch screen GPS trolley and we gave it five stars in testing. The CT8 GPS offers one of the largest touch screen GPS displays despite its compact chassis size and the 3.5” full colour display is the largest to ever appear on a PowaKaddy trolley. It's one of the most responsive we’ve used too. Pleasingly, it works well in the rain and in bright conditions and the touch screen even works with a golf glove which is a great touch.

The GPS system is powerful and provides golfers with 40,000 courses pre-loaded onto the device while updates can be made through the seamless Bluetooth connectivity with the app. It provides accurate and quick yardages to the front, back and middle of greens and the Drop Pin features allows for even more precise yardages to the exact pin location. Further features like automatic hole detection and a digital scorecard make this GPS a stand out in the golf trolley market.

Whilst boasting a powerful GPS system, the CT8 comes in one of the most compact and easy-to-use chassis designs available. It weighs in at under 10kg which is certainly considered lightweight in this market and utilizes a two fold system that sees the CT8 easily folded up and down in a matter of moments.

Once you've learned how the folding system works, you'll quickly become a master at quickly assembling and collapsing the CT8 GPS. It also stands up vertically on its own, making for even easier storage in a car boot. Our only issue is that you have to use an Allen key to adjust the handle height and it isn't something you can do quickly while out on course.

The Plug 'n' Play battery is also very small and lightweight and can barely be seen once in the chassis. The days of lead acid batteries are long gone and PowaKaddy are one of the best manufacturers when it comes to small and reliable lithium trolley batteries. It’s one of the best looking golf trolleys too, especially in the all-black model. For us, its low-profile design looks great on course and makes for a whisper-quiet journey across even the most undulating of links courses.

The FX5 folds up flat and with relative ease, but its not as compact as some offerings. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The FX5 is not fitted with GPS but it has an impressive touchscreen and some nifty features. A particular favour of ours is the Automatic Distance Function which allows you to set the trolley off at distances of 15/30/45 yards at a time. This means you can send it off in the direction of your ball without having to chase after it if it catches a downslope!

The FX5 also features new whisper technology. For many golfers, the loud hum or buzz of a trolley can be irritating but this trolley cuts that out allowing you to walk along almost undetectable to the ear but still with an incredible amount of power with the 30 Volt 230-Watt motor.

All in all, the PowaKaddy FX5 packs a whole lot of fancy into a simple design and we would recommend this trolley for anyone who doesn’t require all the fancy gizmos but still wants to look stylish amongst their peers.

The FX3 is a solid option when it comes to a simple, entry level electric trolley. It lacks many of the features you will find on the more expensive models and it is far from being one of the most compact electric golf trolleys around but the one click folding system makes it easy to pack away and it can stand up on its own which helps with storage.

If you're after a simple, effective and reliable way to transport your golf clubs around the course, the FX3 has to be on your shortlist.

Those that purchase one of the entry level PowaKaddy FX1 / FX3 / FX3 EBS trolleys can claim a FREE PowaKaddy X-Lite bag worth £159.99. If you purchase a PowaKaddy FX5 / CT6 / CT6 EBS trolley you can claim a FREE PowaKaddy DLX-Lite / X-Lite bag worth £189.99.

And those that purchase the more deluxe PowaKaddy CT6 GPS / CT8 GPS / CT8 GPS EBS trolley can claim a FREE PowaKaddy Dri Tech / Premium Edition / DLX-Lite / X-Lite bag worth £289.99.

Some key things to note.

The promotion applies when you buy any new Lithium FX1, FX3, FX3 EBS, FX5, CT6, CT6 EBS, CT6 GPS, CT8 GPS or CT8 GPS EBS electric golf trolley between Friday 24th November to midnight Sunday 24th December 2023 or until stocks of the promotional PowaKaddy Cart Bags run out, whichever is sooner.

The promotion is only available on purchases made and shipped within the UK & Ireland

Claimants must have taken delivery of the trolley during the promotional period. Claims for purchases outside the promotional period are invalid and all claims should be made by the consumer directly on the PowaKaddy website. Retailers are not able to redeem the promotion on behalf of the consumer.

To claim the free promotional item you will need to log onto www.registermypowakaddy.com and register trolley details and choose the free bag. Proof of purchase is required in the form of a legible copy of the retail receipt or invoice clearly showing the retailer, product name and date of purchase and the claim must be made within 28 days of the date of purchase.