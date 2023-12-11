Get A Free Cart Bag When You Buy a PowaKaddy Electric Trolley Before Christmas
Clubhouse Golf are offering a FREE Cart Bag worth up to £289 with purchases on selected Electric Trolleys this month
If you have been thinking about whether to buy an electric lithium trolley then now is the ideal time to take the plunge as Clubhouse Golf are offering a free PowaKaddy cart bag with purchases of selected PowaKaddy electric trolleys.
The quality of bag depends on the price of the trolley and the bags range in value from £159.99 to £289.99, so even at the entry level you’re getting a pretty good deal, especially as the trolleys themselves are very competitively priced even without the free bag offer.
We have picked out three deals on trolleys that we have tested ourselves. Our recommendation would be the PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley which is at the higher end of the price scale but comes equipped with GPS and various other cool features, but if your budget is lower then the FX3 or FX5 are good options that impressed us in testing.
PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf
Was £999.99 Now £949.99
One of our favorite GPS electric trolleys currently on the market. The touchscreen GPS is a class leader in its responsiveness and features while the incredibly compact and lightweight chassis makes this a true all-rounder.
Read our full PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Electric Trolley Review
PowaKaddy FX3 Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf
Was £699.99 Now £649.99
A very solid entry-level electric trolley. While it lacks the excitement of more expensive models, the FX3 does what it was set out to do perfectly. The one click folding system is a massive highlight and the FX3 is proof that electric trolleys can be a hassle-free addition to your golf equipment.
Read our full PowaKaddy FX3 Electric Trolley Review
PowaKaddy FX5 Electric Trolley with FREE Cart Bag at Clubhouse Golf
Was £749.99 Now £699.99
An excellent trolley for those who want something sleek and simple. The FX5 has incorporated everything that made the outgoing FX7 brilliant and it's made with the attention to detail and premium finishes that we've come to expect from PowaKaddy.
Read our full PowaKaddy FX5 Electric Trolley Review
The PowaKaddy CT8 GPS electric trolley is the world’s smallest touch screen GPS trolley and we gave it five stars in testing. The CT8 GPS offers one of the largest touch screen GPS displays despite its compact chassis size and the 3.5” full colour display is the largest to ever appear on a PowaKaddy trolley. It's one of the most responsive we’ve used too. Pleasingly, it works well in the rain and in bright conditions and the touch screen even works with a golf glove which is a great touch.
The GPS system is powerful and provides golfers with 40,000 courses pre-loaded onto the device while updates can be made through the seamless Bluetooth connectivity with the app. It provides accurate and quick yardages to the front, back and middle of greens and the Drop Pin features allows for even more precise yardages to the exact pin location. Further features like automatic hole detection and a digital scorecard make this GPS a stand out in the golf trolley market.
Whilst boasting a powerful GPS system, the CT8 comes in one of the most compact and easy-to-use chassis designs available. It weighs in at under 10kg which is certainly considered lightweight in this market and utilizes a two fold system that sees the CT8 easily folded up and down in a matter of moments.
Once you've learned how the folding system works, you'll quickly become a master at quickly assembling and collapsing the CT8 GPS. It also stands up vertically on its own, making for even easier storage in a car boot. Our only issue is that you have to use an Allen key to adjust the handle height and it isn't something you can do quickly while out on course.
The Plug 'n' Play battery is also very small and lightweight and can barely be seen once in the chassis. The days of lead acid batteries are long gone and PowaKaddy are one of the best manufacturers when it comes to small and reliable lithium trolley batteries. It’s one of the best looking golf trolleys too, especially in the all-black model. For us, its low-profile design looks great on course and makes for a whisper-quiet journey across even the most undulating of links courses.
The FX5 is not fitted with GPS but it has an impressive touchscreen and some nifty features. A particular favour of ours is the Automatic Distance Function which allows you to set the trolley off at distances of 15/30/45 yards at a time. This means you can send it off in the direction of your ball without having to chase after it if it catches a downslope!
The FX5 also features new whisper technology. For many golfers, the loud hum or buzz of a trolley can be irritating but this trolley cuts that out allowing you to walk along almost undetectable to the ear but still with an incredible amount of power with the 30 Volt 230-Watt motor.
All in all, the PowaKaddy FX5 packs a whole lot of fancy into a simple design and we would recommend this trolley for anyone who doesn’t require all the fancy gizmos but still wants to look stylish amongst their peers.
The FX3 is a solid option when it comes to a simple, entry level electric trolley. It lacks many of the features you will find on the more expensive models and it is far from being one of the most compact electric golf trolleys around but the one click folding system makes it easy to pack away and it can stand up on its own which helps with storage.
If you're after a simple, effective and reliable way to transport your golf clubs around the course, the FX3 has to be on your shortlist.
Those that purchase one of the entry level PowaKaddy FX1 / FX3 / FX3 EBS trolleys can claim a FREE PowaKaddy X-Lite bag worth £159.99. If you purchase a PowaKaddy FX5 / CT6 / CT6 EBS trolley you can claim a FREE PowaKaddy DLX-Lite / X-Lite bag worth £189.99.
And those that purchase the more deluxe PowaKaddy CT6 GPS / CT8 GPS / CT8 GPS EBS trolley can claim a FREE PowaKaddy Dri Tech / Premium Edition / DLX-Lite / X-Lite bag worth £289.99.
Some key things to note.
The promotion applies when you buy any new Lithium FX1, FX3, FX3 EBS, FX5, CT6, CT6 EBS, CT6 GPS, CT8 GPS or CT8 GPS EBS electric golf trolley between Friday 24th November to midnight Sunday 24th December 2023 or until stocks of the promotional PowaKaddy Cart Bags run out, whichever is sooner.
The promotion is only available on purchases made and shipped within the UK & Ireland
Claimants must have taken delivery of the trolley during the promotional period. Claims for purchases outside the promotional period are invalid and all claims should be made by the consumer directly on the PowaKaddy website. Retailers are not able to redeem the promotion on behalf of the consumer.
To claim the free promotional item you will need to log onto www.registermypowakaddy.com and register trolley details and choose the free bag. Proof of purchase is required in the form of a legible copy of the retail receipt or invoice clearly showing the retailer, product name and date of purchase and the claim must be made within 28 days of the date of purchase.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game, but sadly to date he has seen little improvement. In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 15°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Hybrid: Srixon ZX 2 hybrid, 16°
Irons: Wilson Staff Dynapower, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 44°, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX Ghost White
Ball: OnCore Vero X2
-
-
PGA Tour Confirms Talks With Strategic Sports Group As PIF Merger Deadline Nears
A memo released by the PGA Tour claimed that the circuit has 'agreed to further negotiate with Strategic Sports Group', as the deadline with the PIF at the end of December draws closer
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lydia Ko And Jason Day Claim Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational
The Major winning duo overcame a late charge from a number of pairs to pick up the first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Costco Kirkland Signature Irons Go On Sale - Here's What You Need To Know
After keeping us waiting for months, Costco has finally released its Kirkland Signature irons to the market
By Matt Cradock Published
-
We Found 7 Great Deals On FootJoy Golf Shoes With Up To 50% Off
It's the ideal time of year for grabbing some bargains, so check out these 7 deals we found on FootJoy golf shoes
By David Usher Published
-
Be Quick! These Stylish G/FORE Golf Bags Are Now Over $100 Off
The G/FORE range of stand bags are ideal for the walking golfer who likes something a bit different
By David Usher Published
-
I Use This Superb Rangefinder On The Golf Course And It's Now Available At A Great Price
The Garmin Approach Z82 is my favourite Rangefinder as it combines laser technology with some of the best features of a GPS Golf Watch
By David Usher Published
-
Winter Has Arrived! Grab Some Of These Superb Waterproof Jackets With Up To 38% Off
A waterproof jacket isn't just perfect for golf, but also for off course activities, with these 7 models providing excellent offers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Have Searched The Internet For The Best Deals On Golf Balls... Here Are My 9 Favorites
Is your golf ball supply running low? Well, there are still plenty of great offers to be had on various models ahead of the Christmas rush
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 10 Best Amazon Golf Products Under $50
We purchased and tested 10 of the most popular golf products under $50 on Amazon to see if they lived up to expectation
By Dan Parker Published
-
Be Quick! There's An Exclusive 25% Discount On Our Favorite Putting Mat
The guys at Perfect Practice are providing golfers with an exclusive Golf Monthly discount on their excellent Perfect Putting Mat
By Matt Cradock Published