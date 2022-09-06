FootJoy Pro SL vs Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

FootJoy Pro SL 2022 Shoes Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Regarded as one of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design for 2022 has a clean, premium aesthetic, as well as superb spikeless stability from a cleverly designed sole. It's also extremely versatile and can be worn with an array of outfits and color choices. For Excellent stability

Clean, smart aesthetics

Comfortable straight out of the box

Against Minimal improvements over previous model

Upper could have more cushioning FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe $99.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $121.50 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) An exciting new take on the famous Pro SL silhouette. The new upper provides a much lighter and breathable golf shoe while also enhancing the overall looks. Topped off with a proven outsole and plenty of cushioning, FootJoy has made a great golf shoe even better. For Lightweight and breathable

Stand-out looks

Excellent grip and medial support Against Minimal performance differences to other Pro SL models

FootJoy is a brand synonymous with making the best golf shoes that money can buy. Not only do they perform exceptionally well out on the course, but also look extremely stylish in the process.

With an array of shoes available, it can be difficult to work out which one to choose from the selection. However, in this piece, we have taken the time to look at two of the best FootJoy golf shoes, with the Pro SL and Pro SL Sport amongst the most recognized on the market.

The FootJoy Pro SL family of golf shoes has been with us since 2016, with a number of variations like the Sport coming around every so often. In this article, we compare the Pro SL and Pro SL Sport to find out which one is best for your game.

Looks

If you were to pick these shoes up it would be difficult to separate them in the looks department. The only real difference is that the Pro SL Sport features an all-new upper material that is being used for the first time. This gives it a sportier, more athletic look, which is perhaps more aimed at the younger, trendier golfer.

The Pro SL Sport is already based on a good-looking silhouette and, out of the box, you notice that the new upper has refined the looks even more, with the cross hatching and textured effect across the whole shoe elevating the look. It also features in an array of colors, with the overall design making it one of the best looking spikeless golf shoes of 2022.

Compared to the Pro SL Sport, the looks of the Pro SL are slightly more simplified, as are the colorways. We found that the upper of the shoe has also been cleaned up.

As a result of the clean-up, it creates a classic look that fits neatly into FootJoy’s spikeless range. What’s more, the aesthetics are extremely versatile, as the version we tested can easily be worn with any color of shorts or trousers for a very smart look.

Image 1 of 2 The FootJoy Pro SL (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 The FootJoy Pro SL Sport (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

Fit/Comfort

Both also excel in this department and are some of most comfortable golf shoes around. However, one of the key differences between the 'standard' Pro SL and the new Pro SL Sport is how much lighter the latter is.

This is because the Sport uses an all-new performance material upper, utilizing mesh and an ultra-thin TPU hotmelt top layer that is significantly lighter. Wearing such a lightweight shoe for your round makes it easier on the legs we found, with there being a significant difference in weight between this and the Pro SL.

That’s not to say the Pro SL is a bad performer, far from it in fact, as the comfort straight out of the box is superb and the sole design is fantastic when you slip into the shoe for the very first time.

The Pro SL is the fourth-generation model, and sees some of the comfort from previous models like the FootJoy Stratos and the company's Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the new 2022 Pro SL. This provided comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you walked.

Performance

That’s the looks and comfort covered, it’s now time to look at performance, an aspect which, yet again, both performed well in. Starting with the Pro SL this time, it continues to deliver on the quality of models that have gone before it.

As mentioned, the comfort and sole design are superb, with the Pro SL providing all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions. There is a slight drawback, albeit a small one, and that is the spikeless sole. We would happily wear these in the clubhouse and getting to and from the golf course. However, it’s unlikely that we would wear them too much further afield.

Image 1 of 4 The FootJoy Pro SL (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4

The more lightweight Sport is excellent on the course. However, it is worth noting that the loss of the all-leather upper from the standard version does not correlate a loss in breathability and waterproofness.

We tested the Sport over a couple of very warm days and found that our feet remained at a comfortable temperature for the entirety of both rounds. We would go as far to say that the Pro SL Sport is probably more breathable than the standard version, such is the brilliance of the new upper.

The last factor is the traction on offer, with the Pro SL Sport using the same Infinity spikeless outsole as the Pro SL. As a result, there is no real comparison here, but we would say the impressive Under Armour HOVR Tour SL is the only outsole that betters that of the Pro SL Sport.

Waterproof

Both models are 100% waterproof and also feature one-year waterproof warranty from FootJoy, with the Pro SL constructed from a premium Chromoskin leather that delivers waterproof protection. Regarding the SL Sport, it features a brand-new TPU hotmelt top layer, which delivers protection in extreme conditions.

Image 1 of 3 The FootJoy Pro SL Sport (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3

Overall Appeal

Overall, both make the case to be your next golf shoe of choice. The Pro SL is certainly the more traditional of the two, as the clean-up creates a classic look that offers versatility when deciding on your outfit for your game.

Certainly, the Pro SL provides superb comfort on the course, with the spikeless sole making sure you keep in place whilst striking your shots. What's more, the shoes are worn by a number of huge names on the PGA Tour, so you know the quality is there.

Moving to the Pro SL Sport which, thanks to being noticeably more lightweight than the Pro SL, is also a bit more breathable than its standard model. This makes it perfect for all manner of conditions, as the breathability works in summer and the lightweight, waterproof nature works perfectly in wintery weather.

Which one should you choose

Choose the FootJoy Pro SL if…

- You are looking for a more traditional looking shoe

- You want a shoe that is specifically designed for the golf course

- You want a versatile shoe that can be worn with an array of outfits and styles

Choose the FootJoy Pro SL Sport if...

- You are searching for a golf shoe which is lightweight and athletic

- You are wanting a shoe that offers breathability in summer conditions

- You are after a shoe that can be worn all year round