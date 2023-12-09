Costco Kirkland Signature Irons Go On Sale - Here's What You Need To Know
After months of guessing, Costco have released their Kirkland Signature Irons to the market!
When it comes to the best budget golf clubs and balls, the Kirkland brand is one that stands out, with the company's Signature name carrying premium quality with affordable prices.
In November 2023, a brand new Kirkland Signature driver appeared on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads and, prior to that, a set of irons also appeared on the list.
That led to speculation and, finally, Costco have introduced the Signature Irons to their site, with the models priced at an extremely competitive $499. Currently, the set features in right-hand only and includes seven clubs from 4 iron - pitching wedge.
Kirkland Signature Irons | Now available at Costco
Now $499
For under $500, you will struggle to find a cheaper set of premium clubs. Kirkland are known for their excellent value and, with 4-iron to pitching wedge available in this set, that works out at an average of $71 per club!
Looking on the site, these irons are available with either regular or stiff flex shafts, with the model being True Temper Elevate 115 steel shafts. They also feature Lamkin Crossline 360 Grips.
Like some of the best golf irons that money can buy, the Signature model features a Multi-Material Construction, with the site stating that: "The Kirkland Signature Players Distance Irons are built for distance and forgiveness with a stainless steel body, injected urethane insert, and an internal tungsten weight for optimal launch, forgiveness, and playability."
Having just been released, it is worth noting that there is limited information on the actual irons but, given that they are under $500, that puts them undoubtedly into the best budget golf irons category. One thing we do know is that the lofts of these irons are relatively neutral, with a 7-iron featuring a loft of 31°.
Along with the driver and irons, the Kirkland Signature range is perhaps known for its golf balls, with the new edition arguably the best value golf ball anywhere on the market.
It's worth noting that, to access the offer, you must be a Costco member and, below, we have included a way in which you can register. If you do, you can also access the various items and products the retailer sells, such as golf carts and even launch monitors.
Become a Costco Member from $60 per year at Costco.com
To take advantage of deals available on Kirkland golf balls, wedges, and the new driver coming in 2024, sign up to be a Costco member. Prices start from just $60 a year and anyone can sign up.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
