Costco Kirkland Signature Irons Go On Sale - Here's What You Need To Know

When it comes to the best budget golf clubs and balls, the Kirkland brand is one that stands out, with the company's Signature name carrying premium quality with affordable prices.

In November 2023, a brand new Kirkland Signature driver appeared on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads and, prior to that, a set of irons also appeared on the list.

That led to speculation and, finally, Costco have introduced the Signature Irons to their site, with the models priced at an extremely competitive $499. Currently, the set features in right-hand only and includes seven clubs from 4 iron - pitching wedge.

Kirkland Signature Irons | Now available at Costco

Now $499 For under $500, you will struggle to find a cheaper set of premium clubs. Kirkland are known for their excellent value and, with 4-iron to pitching wedge available in this set, that works out at an average of $71 per club!

Looking on the site, these irons are available with either regular or stiff flex shafts, with the model being True Temper Elevate 115 steel shafts. They also feature Lamkin Crossline 360 Grips.

Like some of the best golf irons that money can buy, the Signature model features a Multi-Material Construction, with the site stating that: "The Kirkland Signature Players Distance Irons are built for distance and forgiveness with a stainless steel body, injected urethane insert, and an internal tungsten weight for optimal launch, forgiveness, and playability."

Having just been released, it is worth noting that there is limited information on the actual irons but, given that they are under $500, that puts them undoubtedly into the best budget golf irons category. One thing we do know is that the lofts of these irons are relatively neutral, with a 7-iron featuring a loft of 31°.

Along with the driver and irons, the Kirkland Signature range is perhaps known for its golf balls, with the new edition arguably the best value golf ball anywhere on the market.

It's worth noting that, to access the offer, you must be a Costco member and, below, we have included a way in which you can register. If you do, you can also access the various items and products the retailer sells, such as golf carts and even launch monitors.