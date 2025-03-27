Comfortable, Eye-Catching Performance Just Got Cheaper - The adidas Codechaos 25 Drops To Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
This shoe is out less than a year but is already discounted as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
What do we look for in a golf shoe? We want grip, traction and a sense of security that we won't look our footing and balance as we swing so that we have a clear mind and swing freely without worrying about what will happen with our lower half.
We want comfort. This is an obvious one, especially to those like myself that walk every round they play. I average around 16,000 steps per 18 holes and thus want to have comfortable, supportive shoes on my feet to help that walk be a pleasant one.
Finally, we want good looks. Look good, feel good, play good is a motto I stand by. If you feel you're dressed well on the golf course, it will give you a little boost in confidence that may just shave a couple of shots off your score whether you realize or not.
Those are the main things I look for in a golf shoe. So, with the 2025 golf season now underway, what if I told you one of the latest golf shoe releases is already on sale as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale....?
One of the best spikeless shoes on the market, the Codechaos shoes from adidas boasts a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and when coupled with how lightweight and comfortable they are, it makes these a hard shoe to pass on during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 31% off - the lowest price I've seen for this shoe since release.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
I wore the 22' adidas Codechaos religiously a few years ago, essentially wearing them into the ground given my usage both playing and caddying at Royal County Down. I enjoyed the older version of the shoe thanks to the immense comfort on offer, making them one of the best golf shoes for walking, but also how well they performed when I was playing.
When I saw the third iteration of the shoe hit the shelves last summer, I had to give them a go. Our resident shoe tester Dan Parker got his hands on them prior to release and awarded them an excellent 4.5 stars out of 5, noting the grip and eye-catching looks as to of the main selling points.
What I love about the Codechaos shoes is that they are one of the few spikeless golf shoes you can wear all year round. Thankfully, I play links golf throughout the winter, meaning it isn't overly muddy or wet underfoot compared to some in-land courses here in Ireland. However, I would still have relied on studded golf shoes to provide me with enough durability and grip for those winter rounds. No longer do I have to rely on these specific type of golf shoes thanks to the Codechaos, with the traction on offer keeping me firmly balanced throughout the swing, even on uneven lies or slippy long grass under foot.
Although this is a firmer feeling shoe under foot, I still find it very comfortable. Much like the shoe it is replacing, the support it provides laterally as well as the Boost cushioning means it's one of the best golf shoes for comfort in my eyes. There's plenty of rebound underfoot as you walk thanks to the hybrid midsole consisting of both Boost and Lightstrike technologies we've come to be familiar with in other Adidas golf shoes.
My final point of praise is how durable and easy to clean these shoes are, meaning I'll be able to wear them all 12 months of the year. The multi-layer knit upper is fully waterproof and cleans really easily, two crucial aspect to a golf shoe when you play in such poor weather like I do on a regular basis. The easy clean is thanks to the transparent PU film that covers the upper, which also offers a window into the unique patterns that covers the top of the knit. I'd consider these one of the best winter golf shoes as a result.
You'll likely see a number of golf shoes on sale this week as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but I'm not sure many deals will be superior to this one. For more of the best savings on golf shoes, apparel and equipment, check out our Spring Sale live hub.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I've Written About Golf Deals For 5 Years, And This Might Be The Best Discount I've Ever Seen
With years of experience looking at golf deals, it takes a lot for me to get excited, but this Big Spring Sale deal has certainly done so...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I'm A Golf Addict - These Are My 4 Favorite Training Aids And Gadgets On Offer In The Amazon Big Spring Sale!
I've been working hard on my swing over the winter and couldn't have done so without these useful training aids and gadgets - grab them now while they're on sale!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
I Use These Golf Balls Every Round At Royal County Down So I'll Be Snapping Them Up Now They're 30% Off
It's rare to find such high-end golf balls on sale so when we do, it's a good idea to stock up while you can!
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Unlock Your Best Golf In 2025 With These 5 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals
Making material improvements to your golf gear setup can result in a big difference so, to play your best this year, consider these hand-picked golf deals.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I'm A Garmin Guy But These 3 Bushnell Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now, this Amazon Big Deal Days, their Tour V5 Patriot Pack is at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The World's Best Driver Uses This Model, And It Is Heavily Discounted During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has meant this popular TaylorMade driver has seen a big discount that is sure to be snapped up quickly
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
A Dozen Titleist Golf Balls For Free? Stock Up With This Fantastic 4-For-3 Deal At PGA TOUR Superstore
Deals From the iconic Pro V1 to the budget-friendly AVX, Titleist balls are rarely discounted, so this 'buy three dozen and get one dozen free' deal is worth grabbing fast
By Paul Brett Published
-
It's Players Championship Week And Here Are 9 Of The Coolest Limited Edition TPC Brand Collabs We'd Love To Get Our Hands On
Deals The biggest golf tournament outside the Majors has attracted big brands who are queuing up to collaborate with TPC Sawgrass
By Paul Brett Published