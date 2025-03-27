Comfortable, Eye-Catching Performance Just Got Cheaper - The adidas Codechaos 25 Drops To Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

What do we look for in a golf shoe? We want grip, traction and a sense of security that we won't look our footing and balance as we swing so that we have a clear mind and swing freely without worrying about what will happen with our lower half.

We want comfort. This is an obvious one, especially to those like myself that walk every round they play. I average around 16,000 steps per 18 holes and thus want to have comfortable, supportive shoes on my feet to help that walk be a pleasant one.

Finally, we want good looks. Look good, feel good, play good is a motto I stand by. If you feel you're dressed well on the golf course, it will give you a little boost in confidence that may just shave a couple of shots off your score whether you realize or not.

Those are the main things I look for in a golf shoe. So, with the 2025 golf season now underway, what if I told you one of the latest golf shoe releases is already on sale as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale....?

I wore the 22' adidas Codechaos religiously a few years ago, essentially wearing them into the ground given my usage both playing and caddying at Royal County Down. I enjoyed the older version of the shoe thanks to the immense comfort on offer, making them one of the best golf shoes for walking, but also how well they performed when I was playing.

When I saw the third iteration of the shoe hit the shelves last summer, I had to give them a go. Our resident shoe tester Dan Parker got his hands on them prior to release and awarded them an excellent 4.5 stars out of 5, noting the grip and eye-catching looks as to of the main selling points.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

What I love about the Codechaos shoes is that they are one of the few spikeless golf shoes you can wear all year round. Thankfully, I play links golf throughout the winter, meaning it isn't overly muddy or wet underfoot compared to some in-land courses here in Ireland. However, I would still have relied on studded golf shoes to provide me with enough durability and grip for those winter rounds. No longer do I have to rely on these specific type of golf shoes thanks to the Codechaos, with the traction on offer keeping me firmly balanced throughout the swing, even on uneven lies or slippy long grass under foot.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

Although this is a firmer feeling shoe under foot, I still find it very comfortable. Much like the shoe it is replacing, the support it provides laterally as well as the Boost cushioning means it's one of the best golf shoes for comfort in my eyes. There's plenty of rebound underfoot as you walk thanks to the hybrid midsole consisting of both Boost and Lightstrike technologies we've come to be familiar with in other Adidas golf shoes.

My final point of praise is how durable and easy to clean these shoes are, meaning I'll be able to wear them all 12 months of the year. The multi-layer knit upper is fully waterproof and cleans really easily, two crucial aspect to a golf shoe when you play in such poor weather like I do on a regular basis. The easy clean is thanks to the transparent PU film that covers the upper, which also offers a window into the unique patterns that covers the top of the knit. I'd consider these one of the best winter golf shoes as a result.

You'll likely see a number of golf shoes on sale this week as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but I'm not sure many deals will be superior to this one. For more of the best savings on golf shoes, apparel and equipment, check out our Spring Sale live hub.