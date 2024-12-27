Cobra Fly XL Speed Package Set vs vs Strata Golf Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do these golf club package sets from two of the top brands stack up for after thorough testing? Find out, here!
For players just getting into the game, the Cobra Fly XL package set, which boasts fantastic performance for a competitive price, is a great option. They offer a good-quality set of clubs that make an ideal starting point for anyone who’s new to the game; this 10-club set is all any beginner needs and comes with a sturdy stand bag too.
For
- Modern, sleek design
- Great performance from the irons
- Good quality stand bag
Against
- The set would benefit from a mallet style putter
For beginner golfers this is a really great value and expansive set. When we tested out this package set, we found that the driver, hybrids and irons were all ultra forgiving and offered plenty of distance. Overall, this is a comprehensive golf package set that comes in at a fair price point.
For
- Forgiving, high launching irons and driver
- Plenty of distance throughout the entire set
- Lightweight and spacious carry bag
Against
- Putter isn't very forgiving
- Hybrids fitted with steel shafts meaning launch can be difficult
Cobra Fly XL vs Strata Men’s set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
There’s no denying the fact that both Cobra and Strata are two of the highest performing brands in golf and both have recently launched new package sets of golf clubs. In this space both Cobra and Strata have a great track record for producing clubs that perform well at every level, from fantastic iron sets to great drivers.
And their new package sets are no exception - both brands have created a really exceptional offering, with each set designed to work well for a wide range of golfers, from newer players to more advanced, higher handicap golfers. They’ve focused on creating clubs that are powerful, precise, and easy to play with.
Of course, each club selection differs in terms of performance, look and feel. Having had the chance to test out each set ourselves, we know how they play and are able to fairly compare them in this head-to-head.
What is the set made up of?
The Cobra Fly XL is a 10-piece set that features a 10.5° titanium driver, a 5-wood, hybrid, 6-PW irons plus a specialist sand wedge and a putter. Also included is a sturdy, lightweight stand bag with a 5-way divider, fleece-lined valuables pocket and a matching rain hood for those who like to play come rain or shine. With there being only 10 clubs, this leaves you options to add clubs to the maximum 14. Perhaps a lob wedge or a gap wedge could be added.
The Strata set has eleven clubs, although there is a nine club option available too if you want to save more money. Included with an excellent stand bag is a driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, 5-hybrid and a set of six iron from 6-SW. You also get a 35" blade putter. It's a very complete set from this perspective offering beginners golfers the right range of clubs to have all bases covered out on course.
Looks
The Cobra Fly XL set is extremely visually appealing. One of the first things our tester noticed about this club set was how well designed it was, particularly for such a competitively priced set of clubs. The oversized head on the driver will make it inviting for beginners when they address the ball, while the irons are nice to look at and have a thick top line which will appeal to beginners.
Along with the clubs themselves, this set also features a sturdy stand bag that's lightweight and has a 5-way divider and plenty of easy-to-access pockets for storage.
When it comes to looks, the Strata Men’s package set looks sleek and well designed. It may not be as visually striking as the Cobra Fly XL set but it’s, without a doubt, a really well designed set, that comes complete with a lightweight, well-designed stand bag that features plenty of pockets.
You can see a lot of the driver face at address and, combined with the large head, this makes it an appealing club to look down on. As for the irons, the topline is nice and thick to inspire confidence at address while the generous offset will suit those who are looking to dampen down a slice. Overall, the irons reminded us of the Callaway XR irons from a few years ago, and the quality of the grips and shafts are akin to a premium set of cavity back irons.
Performance
Let's take a look at performance. When it comes to the Cobra Fly XL set, the 10.5° titanium driver is an impressive addition which aids performance. Featuring a back-weighted design, this driver drags the center of gravity backwards which, in turn, makes it super easy to launch.
The 5-wood and hybrid are both made from stainless steel and feature the same rear weight found on the driver to maximize launch and increase forgiveness. We found them really easy to hit, even from the rough and the high ball flight is something all golfers will love. We liked the choice of a 5-wood over a 3-wood as the extra loft on the face will benefit the target market, which is golfers who tend to lack swing speed or ball-striking prowess.
The irons impressed us a lot in testing and might even give some of the most forgiving irons a run for their money. They felt really hot when striking the ball and that was confirmed by the numbers that showed us how far the ball was carrying.
If there is a negative then it's the putter, which doesn't seem suited for the golfer this set is aimed at. It’s a very large head for a blade putter, yet it just didn’t sit quite as well behind the ball. It did feel pleasant off the face thanks to the milling, but a putter in the shape of one of the best mallet style putters rather than a blade putter would be more beneficial for beginners due to the increased MOI and forgiveness.
So, how does the Strata Men’s package set compare? If there’s one club that totally impressed our tester in terms of performance, it’s the driver. Featuring a 460cc head combined with a regular flex shaft, this driver offers an ultra forgiving design for the hardest club in the bag to hit. At address a lot of the club face is visible on this large headed driver, making it appealing to look down on. For beginners, this is - without a doubt - a really great driver choice.
The irons and other woods also perform exceedingly well. However, it’s not quite the full package as the performance of the putter is a little disappointing. Because there’s no milling or insert on the putter face, regardless of what ball you use, putts tend to slide off the face left or right. As with the Cobra Fly XL, it's a blade putter when the more obvious choice would surely have been a mallet.
Feel
Let's talk about feel...
We found that, when it comes to the Cobra XL Fly package set, most of the clubs are extremely forgiving, which makes them ideal for newer golfers. Particularly the 5-wood and the hybrid, which are made of stainless steel and feature a good rear weight, which are exceedingly forgiving. Our tester also noted that the entire set is ultra easy-to-hit and the overall feel was pleasing throughout the bag.
In regards to the Strata Men’s set of golf clubs, our tester was extremely impressed, specifically with the irons. The topline was nice and thick at address combined with a good amount of offset, making the design ideal for anyone who has a tendency to slice their irons. The regular flex shaft that comes as standard, make these clubs ideal for newer golfers.
Both hybrids were decent to hit off the tee, but out of the fairway or rough, the lack of extra flex meant they flew very low and were hard to launch. For a set aimed at beginner golfers, steel shafted hybrids aren't ideal.
While a lower budget set of clubs, the quality of the grips and shafts of this set meet the standards of all the best premium irons.
Which set should you choose
Choose the Cobra Fly XL package set if...
- You want a modern, sleek design
- You need great performance from your irons
- You'd like a good quality stand bag
Choose the Strata Men's package set if...
- You want forgiving, high launching irons and driver
- You need plenty of distance
- You prefer a lightweight and spacious carry bag
