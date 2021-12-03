Here we compare the Callaway Chrome Soft vs Titleist AVX Golf Balls.

The Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball first launched in 2015 and now we have the Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball review of the 2020 version that continues the combination of soft feel and premium performance.

Titleist lead the way among the best premium golf balls in the market and the Titleist AVX that launched in 2018 was their entry to this growing soft golf ball sector.

We compare our 2020 Titleist AVX Golf ball review to the Chrome Soft, so get your cushion out and sit back as we go soft on this ball test.

Callaway Chrome Soft vs Titleist AVX Golf Balls

Looks

The Titleist AVX is a three piece ball that comes in white or yellow and features a 322 dimple cover of circles of multiple sizes as is traditional on most golf balls.

The Callaway Chrome soft cover is a four piece ball that features 332 of the usual hexagon dimples in white or yellow. You can also get the Chrome Soft with a choice of alignment lines in both colours with the Triple Track lines or the Truvis pentagons.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Feel

Whilst these are both marketed as soft golf balls, the AVX sounds the softer of the two on chips and putts. The extra layer in the ball construction of the Chrome Soft may have something to do with this, so it will be personal preference as to how soft you want it, as both balls are at the soft end of the scale.

Flight

In testing at using Trackman at SGGT studios the Chrome Soft was flighing little higher than the AVX, particularly on the irons, predominantly due to the fact that is spinning more.

This is more due to the fact that the AVX is a low spinning ball and the Chrome Soft is more in line with the median spin rates of the premium sector of the ball market.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Distance

The spin and launch of each ball will have a direct effect on distance and at my swing speed, which is around 100mph with the driver, I was getting more yardage from the relatively firmer Chrome Soft.

This is not unusual with softer golf balls and if you swing speed is mid to low then the AVX might produce closer results for you.

Control

Whilst they both have cast urethane covers, the extra spin of the Chrome Soft is more responsive on chips and pitches around the green than the AVX. On full shots, the shallower landing angle of the AVX into the green also meant it struggled to give as much control as the Chrome Soft here too.

Which ball should you choose?

The Callaway Chrome Soft has the edge here for the majority of players who want a soft premium golf ball as it is more of an all round performer. It provides good distance, particularly at mid to high swing speeds, and the extra control around the greens will help with the short game too.

However the Chrome Soft is a high spin soft ball, so if you need to reduce the spin rates on your shots then that is where the Titleist AVX comes in as it offers very low spin, soft feel and a cast urethane cover.

Using a launch monitor with a driver and 7-iron is the best way to make this decision, but if that is not available to you, then try some chips into a green and see which ball gives you the most control.